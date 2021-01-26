“Word of mouth” comes in an assortment of stories.
A woman attended a party where the dessert was a mousse torte. She had a slice and liked it so much that she inquired about the confectionery and bought one—for her own party on New Year’s Eve.
A business bought some confections and gave them to employees, who shared them with clients. The clients—other businesses—were so delighted that they bought some for themselves.
Meanwhile, residents of area retirement villages look forward to confectionery gifts they receive from staff—a special treat during the holidays.
There are two main ingredients in these three recipes for happiness: chocolate, generally, and Gabriella Chocolates & Confections, which is getting noticed both in the Venice community and around the world.
“Word of mouth is great,” said Mike Byrne, who owns the company along with his wife Nancy. “Some of our best customers are from word of mouth.”
“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz
Valentine’s Day is approaching and that means buying chocolate for the people you love. For area residents, Gabriella is located at 3449 Technology Drive, Suite 103, in North Venice. Out-of-town customers can go to gabriellachocolates.com. They ship every day all over the country, Mike said.
Chocolate dessert truffles, the company's most popular item, are very unique. They are the couple's creation. "It's not like a traditional truffle," he explained. "It borders bakery and confection."
Customers can stand out as much as the confections they buy when they give the company’s signature chocolate alligators as gifts.
One customer loves alligators and travels often. She buys all the flavors of chocolate alligators—Key lime and margarita, spicy, dark chocolate and milk chocolate—and takes them overseas to England, Australia and elsewhere.
“She said it’s the biggest hit in England,” Mike said. “There’s nothing over there that even compares to it. She said, 'Your gators have been all over the world. I’m expected to bring them.'”
Gabriella's selection is vast, from brandied cherry dark chocolate truffles, chocolate assortment gift boxes and chocolate decadence dessert truffles to mint chocolate truffles, dark chocolate mint dreams and Key lime margarita chocolates, along with many other items.
Another alligator aficionado orders the Key lime-flavored gators exclusively and shares them with her technology company sales force.
Like the other items, the Key lime margarita alligator is the inspiration of Nancy Byrne, the company’s executive pastry chef. It has a dark chocolate shell that is filled with Key lime, tequila, ganache and triple sec.
In addition to unique gift items, Gabriella has many of the traditional treats. Customers love the dark chocolate caramel pecan clusters.
“We cook the caramel for an extended period of time at a lower temperature so we have a really nice caramelization,” Mike said. “It’s darker, very tender, creamy-but-not-too-creamy, a little bit of chew. Then we roast pecans, mist them with sea salt when we are roasting them, put it all together (and) cover in dark chocolate. It’s a great treat. A lot of people like those.
“I love them,” he said.
“Life is like a box of chocolates…” Forrest Gump
The Byrnes are from Chicago. Mike and Nancy have been married 26 years. He's been in sales most of his career. She is a classically trained pastry chef. Her major in college was food chemistry. "She followed her path," Mike said. "That's what she wanted to do."
Years ago they owned a State Farm insurance agency in the area and did well, he said. Then they followed Nancy's dream. It was her turn. Mike says Nancy is a very creative person.
"She really goes all-out to make sure it looks perfect," he said of her creations. "She's a tremendous worker, a good heart. She puts her heart and soul into the business."
The couple opened Gabby's Patisserie on U.S. Highway 41 in Osprey in 2006. (Both businesses were named after a granddaughter who was born when they conceived the patisserie.)
The patisserie—which they had hoped to franchise—made pastries and chocolates and had drive-thru service. It may have worked well during a pandemic, but the Great Recession forced closure of that shop. "Just bad timing," he said.
But something very positive also resulted from the disappointment: Mike and Nancy took custody of three grandchildren in 2008. "It was a blessing to do that," he said.
The grandchildren were the motivation behind starting Gabriella Chocolates & Confections. When you lose everything you work for, he said, you have to start over again. Looking back at that experience, Mike says they learned some business lessons and started small again in 2011.
The grandkids are now 18, 16 and 15. Mike says seeing how far they have progressed in the dozen or so years since they took custody is a blessing he and Nancy cherish.
“The 12-step chocolate program: Never be more than 12 steps away from chocolate!" Cartoonist & author Terry Moore
Visiting Gabriella Chocolates & Confections, one is never more than a couple steps away from chocolate. You're also standing near some machines that even the craftiest homemaker might be unfamiliar with.
Nancy was getting set up to "run a bar" for a company, Michael said. Henry Ford might have asked for one. Among the appliances and systems used in the chocolate manufacturing process are a chocolate tank, an extruder (product shaper that can put a "product" inside a "product") and a depositor to calibrate how much product goes into each chocolate bar mold.
There's a chocolate enrober, which covers a product in chocolate, a cooling tunnel and a flow wrapper for packaging.
There are no robots in this factory. Nancy and her assistant work the machines like musicians playing instruments in a symphony, with the pleasing taste reminiscent of a melodic sound.
Temperature of the chocolate plays an important role in the process. The precise "working temperature" must be maintained at all times to create the thickness of the chocolate as it passes through the process.
Gabriella manufactures some products with very complicated recipes, with numerous steps because of the way they must be handled—not too hot, not too cold. Mike likened that aspect of the process to a chef making a sheet of pasta.
“Anything is good if it's made of chocolate.” English actress Jo Brand
All that work creating chocolate treats and smiling faces is done in a smallish facility in the Vista Commerce Center. The 1,700 square feet includes retail space in front and a manufacturing facility out back.
Strictly speaking, they produce chocolate products with an array of special ingredients. If you could look inside a peanut butter dessert truffle you'd find egg yolk-based, French butter cream peanut butter. On the outside is a ganache, covered in dark chocolate.
Mike says people like their chocolate because it’s "an extremely high quality product made with fresh ingredients, with no preservatives; and it yields great taste.”
Chocolate manufacturers are top of mind during the gift-giving months of December and February. But Gabriella Chocolates & Confections is busy year-round. Beginning now and especially throughout the summer they will focus on contract manufacturing. The company formulates products for other companies to use. Some clients sell nutritional products. Others just taste good, Mike said.
Some clients convey their concepts and Gabriella converts them into products. Others bring in previously produced products and Gabriella makes them better, by changing ingredients and altering production processes.
Gabriella Chocolates began as an online-only business. Now the Byrnes are getting that important "word of mouth" business and the retail side sells to the community (the party tortes, for example). They ventured into contract manufacturing in 2015 and it’s going strong. But space has become an issue.
Byrne says they'd like to add more square feet for contract jobs and they'd like to stay at Vista Commerce.
"We like it here," he said.
“Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world's perfect food.” Biologist Michael Levine
Valentine's Day is February 14. Mike says Gabriella produces some "really nice" heart box assortments with unique flavors. They can be found in the store and online.
"But you know what's really crazy?" he said. The dessert truffles are as popular as the heart boxes in February.
And why should the discerning shopper buy from Gabriella when much larger companies have the top spots on search engines and prime product placement in retail stores?
"What makes a difference is how you make it," Mike said. "Any product in here is preservative-free. The products are made, packaged and frozen right away to maintain freshness. We're not well-known, obviously. We're a small company. Online though, our liquor dessert truffles, come up as a No. 1 search."
So whether customers post positive comments online or stop in to express appreciation, Mike and Nancy take pride in the recognition.
"We make chocolate," he said. "What's always good about this business is making somebody happy. When somebody says, 'Thank you very much. It was a great gift to give' or 'We really enjoyed that,' that's a good feeling."
