Are you making any New Year's Eve resolutions this year? If so, good luck with that.
Did that seem sarcastic? Now, why would that be? Probably because we've been told all our lives that resolutions are an exercise in futility, and countless surveys over the years seem to all point to the same hopeless conclusion: Making a New Year's resolutions isn't much better that putting a note in a bottle and throwing it in the ocean. One survey showed that more than one-third of New Year's resolutions wither away within a month, and only 8% go on to be long-term successes.
A 2020 survey asked people why they thought their resolutions from the previous year went bust. A third of the respondents admitted they either didn't pay enough attention or put enough effort into their resolutions, while another 23% said they'd just plain forgotten about their resolutions.
While that blasé attitude toward New Year's resolutions is understandable given their reputation, it kind of sounds like their failure is a self-fulfilling prophesy. That's too bad, because most resolutions reflect worthy goals, and there are plenty of resources out there for those who genuinely want to achieve them.
Those resources include self-improvement professionals, like Sarasota-based certified life coach Tammy Barnett.
“Life coaching is about making positive changes,” Barnett said. The things people resolve on New Year’s Eve to do are the same life improvements she helps people with with all year long.
Likewise for personal trainer Carrie Andrade. owner of Elite Training & Fitness in Port Charlotte. More than half of all New Year's resolutions made in this country have something to do with diet and exercise.
“Everybody wants to get in shape and work on their fitness level,” Andrade said. “It doesn't have to be just on New Year's. I think they just think about it at New Year's because you're supposed to make a decision about what you want to work on. It's just resolution time, everyone's doing it at once, so it puts people in a 'yeah, I'll do one, too,' frame of mind.”
New Year's Eve is about starting over on a clean slate, Barnett said. It's a very optimistic setting. “Probably they have a few drinks in them as well,” she added. “The natural thing is to have a New Year's resolution.”
What matters, Barnett said, is that after they wake up to the cold light of day Jan. 1, they figure out a real plan to turn that resolution into reality.
PLANNING TO FAIL OR FAIL TO PLAN?
Your New Year's resolution may be borne of genuine desire and honest self-awareness, but as French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, best known for his book, “The Little Prince,” wrote:
“A goal without a plan is just a wish.”
There is ample evidence that much of the reason New Year's resolutions have such a terrible track record is that so few are accompanied by focused follow-through.
In 1981, George T. Doran introduced the SMART system as a way for business leaders to clarify objectives and develop strategies. Since then, the system has been adopted outside the business world as a goal-setting template for all aspects of life, including New Year's resolutions.
SMART is an acronym, and there are several versions of what some of the letters stand for. For our purposes, they stand for the following:
Specific: Set an exact goal and the methods by which you intend to reach it. Rather than say, “I want to get in shape, lose some weight,” make it “I am going to join a gym, I will work out five times a week in order to lose 25 pounds this year.”
Measurable: When a goal is specific, you can keep track of your progress at regular intervals as you work toward it, providing encouragement and showing when adjustments may be necessary.
Attainable: Be realistic about your goals. If you've been considering putting a mini-fridge next to the sofa so you don't have to get up during commercials, resolving to run an ironman triathlon next summer is ridiculous. Let’s make it a 5k – a definite challenge but not preposterous.
Relevant: Clarify the benefits of achieving this goal. Why do you want to drop that 25 pounds? You want hearts to go pitty-pat when you walk past? You want to take the strain off your own heart? Tired of your face turning red when you tie your shoes?
Time bound: You can imagine how saying, “I'm going to lose 25 pounds – whenever,” could make it hard to maintain consistent discipline pursuing a goal.
There really isn't anything particularly innovative about the SMART system. It isn't a step-by-step process, it's more of a well-designed toolbox that helps organize a goal-setter's thoughts about how to use principles that already existed. As with an actual toolbox, the number of tools and the manner with which they’re used is a little different with each project.
WHAT EXACTLY DO YOU WANT?
Every January, gyms and studios see a flock of new members, propelled by New Year's resolutions. The gyms are happy to sign them up, collect their enrollment fees and let them have at it. Most of these new members throw in the sweat towel by Valentine's Day.
Andrade says when a new client comes in to her studio saying they want to get in shape, the first step is to clarify exactly what they want to do and how they want to do it.
“We have a pretty high success rate with what we do, because we personalize and we are one-on-one,” Andrade said. “'Get in shape' could mean working out once a week or working out every day. What do you really want to work on? What are your specific goals?”
Once a training plan is established, that first month is about getting used to actually doing it. Andrade said she will demystify the surroundings, introduce them to the equipment.
“It's not going to be comfortable the entire time, especially in the beginning,” Andrade said. “You're going to go through those phases where you're just not going to feel like getting up, going to the gym, working out.”
Experienced fitness buffs know this, but for a newcomer it can be the beginning of the end. With a specific goal in mind, those momentary slowdowns are less likely to become full stops.
MEASURE OF SUCCESS
When a goal is specified, it becomes measurable. Having a final goal off in the horizon is a good way to start. But let's say that goal is to lose 50 pounds, Barnett said, “You're not going to lose that tomorrow.”
It's important to keep track of your progress and to set smaller benchmark goals along the way, Barnett said. This isn't just a matter of stepping on the scale at regular intervals. Reaching a goal invariably involves making behavioral adjustments.
“Small wins are huge, because that's what motivates you to keep going.” Barnett said. Say you’re working on improving your diet, and one day you realize that for the first time since you can remember you’ve gone a whole week without drinking a soda.
“That's worth celebrating,” Barnett said. “People don't do that enough, congratulate themselves for the small, incremental goals. No, I haven't lost the 50 pounds yet, but I lost two pounds, and I'm drinking water now.”
To Andrade, those small changes are the achievement. “I set short-term goals first instead of big, long-term goals,” she said. “If you focus on those immediate results you get from fitness, you tend to stick to it a lot longer, where it becomes part of you.”
IF YOU CAN PERCEIVE IT ...
As important as it is to be motivated once you set a goal, there is such a thing as being too enthusiastic, of trying to do too much, too quickly.
“People will come in, 'I have to lose 20 pounds by this day, and I'm going to work out every day,'” Andrade said. “I'll be, ‘whoa, hold on.’ You have to start out slow. If you start out all in, and you don't ease into it, you're going to burn out and you're going to quit, because it's too much to handle at one time.”
Barnett also sees people often make the mistake of trying to make huge lifestyle changes overnight.
“A lot of people, they say, ‘OK, I want to lose 20 pounds. I'm just not going to eat sugar anymore. I'm not going to eat carbs anymore. I'm just going to restrict myself,'” Barnett said. “You might as well say, ‘I'm going to self-sabotage myself.’”
You have to allow that change takes time, Barnett said. She suggests working backwards when setting a goal to determine if it’s realistic. OK, you want to lose 50 pounds in three months. That would be almost four pounds a week. How many calories would you have to cut? Is that even possible?
Sure, you say, you'll go cold turkey on soda, and chips, and sweets, and breads, and fast food, and fried food, and cheese. You'll cut back on red meat, peel the skin off your chicken and only eat fish that isn’t battered and slathered in tartar sauce.
You’re going to make all these changes at once? Didn’t think so. You either need to set the target date back or set a lower three-month target.
What's in it for you?
When Barnett gets a new client with some self-improvement goal in mind, she starts them off by asking: “On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are you to succeed at this? How strongly do you want to make this change?”
Quite often, Barnett said, people will decide they want to make some change because other people have told them they should. Or maybe someone close to them is pursuing that goal and they want to join them. A health-related resolution may be the result of their doctor informing them they have officially crossed into obesity.
As much as these reasons may be enough to convince people they should do something, it doesn’t guarantee they will do it, at least not for long.
“Motivation has to be their own,” Barnett said. “It has to be genuine.”
In 2017 the University of Maryland released a study on why, even though the benefits of regular exercise are clear, irrefutable and widely known, most adults still don’t do it.
The conclusion, to paraphrase: Because they don’t want to. They get no enjoyment out of it, and that, the study concluded, outweighs all other factors in predicting whether a person will stick with a program.
There’s a saying in fitness circles: What’s the best exercise? The one you’ll do.
“Everybody's body is so different, and what they enjoy is different,” Andrade said. “I have clients who love to lift heavy weights, and then I have others who just like cardio. Others box. Typically, what they enjoy is what feels better to their bodies. I always tell them to listen to their bodies.”
Sometimes it takes some trial and error to find what works best. “Don't feel bad if you can't stick to one thing,” Andrade said. “It's not that you ‘don't like exercise.’ You just didn't like that exercise.”
While the “T” in SMART, meaning “time bound” carries a lot of weight in business, it’s much more of a small “t” when it comes to resolutions. Most self-improvement aspirations don’t have hard deadlines, save for the ones we put on them, which means if they prove too hard, we can move them.
GET SMARTER
With so many companies, organizations and individuals tinkering with the SMART toolbox for 40 years, SMART eventually became SMARTER.
Those two additions to the acronym stand for “Evaluate” and “Readjust.”
The reason “Evaluate” gets its own letter — aside from having to have something with an “E” — is to emphasize the importance of self-review on a regular basis. Quite often, people don’t consciously give up on their goals, they gradually get sidetracked until the goal fades from view.
“There’s always going to be something that's going to get in your way,” Andrade said. “It could be their kids' schedules, it could be their work, something that would prevent them from sticking to their exercise routine.”
When a single incident throws you off schedule, that’s no big deal, Andrade said. When it starts happening frequently, that’s when you have to have to ask yourself, “maybe I need to work out at a different time of day.”
The path to self-improvement is never a straight line. You can — oh, who's kidding who — you WILL slip along the way. You’ll miss a workout. You’ll give into a craving.
“I try to encourage my clients, your journey is not going to be perfect from start to finish,” Andrade said. “You're going to have those downfalls. But the most important thing is that you get right back up.”
You don’t have to be perfect, just diligent.
Barnett said people should expect to drop the ball every now and then. “Because then it's going to be easier when that ball drops to just pick it up and talk to yourself in a kind way, instead of beating yourself up.”
People should look at these slips as opportunities to evaluate. Are they putting unrealistic expectations on themselves? Is there a different way to do this that will work better? If they aren’t making the same progress they did at the beginning, might the plan need an adjustment?
People tend to put an all-or-nothing stipulation on their goals, especially when the goal is attached to a New Year’s resolution. Progress is never a straight line. A partial victory is still a victory if you’re in a better place than when you started.
It’s an odd thing about New Year’s resolutions that people tend to treat them like magic spells.
“If they get off track after Jan. 1, then it's like, 'Oh, I just blew that. Now I have to wait until next Jan. 1 before I can do this,” Barnett said. “It's like, no, you don't. You can pick up any time, any day.
