The Beyond Ourselves club, a community service organization of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, has been putting on The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour for the last 11 years.
This annual event has raised more than $558,000, with the proceeds donated to various local charities which serve Charlotte County children in need.
The next home tour will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4.
Local homeowners are generously opening their beautiful homes for this worthy cause. This event could not be done without all of the wonderful volunteers contributing their time. Many hours go into the planning and preparations. And it's labor of love for all participants.
There are several ways you can help make this next home tour a success. You can make a donation, buy a ticket to tour the homes, and purchase raffle tickets to win one of the lovely baskets of goodies donated by local businesses.
On Jan. 9, tickets can be purchased for a special price of $30 online from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. or in the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association lobby from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tickets will continue to be available online for $35 from Jan. 10 to Feb. 3. Tickets can also be purchased from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 30-Feb. 3 in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
On the day of the tour, tickets will be available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for $40 in the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
The tour includes these six homes:
“Love at first motorcycle”: The Harley in the living room signals the creativity and whimsy of this unique home, where a hand hewn plank table, and 1900s furniture blend seamlessly with the home’s contemporary furnishings.
“Retro meets Techno”: From an airplane wing as an office workspace and metal rebar ties in a backlit glass bar, to an ornate 1800s disc music player, this home fuses vintage and industrial chic in its decor and lighting.
“Don’t be tardy for the party” : From a billiards game room to a resort style pool and lanai with tiki bar and outdoor kitchen, this home declares it’s time to party.
“A Florida oasis Nantucket style”: White shiplap walls, natural wood barn doors and rattan pendants evoke the textures of a sandy beach. The lanai’s silvery blue travertine tile and stunning waterfall pool add a touch of tropical Florida to this Nantucket dream.
“An Ace on the 18th Hole”: When not on the links, these homeowners enjoy the organic feel of their home with its mermaid statue and cascading waterfalls.
“Go with the Feng Shui Flow”: Elegant Asian inspired decor applies the Feng Shui concepts of balance and positive energy. The decor complements the modern crystal lighting and spear shaped sconces.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.