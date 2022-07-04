Summer in Southwest Florida can get scorching hot.
Whether you’re engaged in fun outside or appreciating the shelter of the indoors, there are some local activities that will help you enjoy every day and stay cool.
BE SMART
Plan your summer activities with caution. Don’t stay outdoors in the sun for long periods of time. Wear a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen. You may want to bring some insect repellent and a first aid kit. If you’re doing any type of tour on land or water, bring a map and your cell phone so you won’t get lost.
You may be craving lemonade, iced tea, cold beer or a frozen piña colada, but medical experts and fitness/health gurus recommend you drink lots of water, since the sun and heat can cause you to perspire and get dehydrated. Also consider incorporating drinks that contain electrolytes to restore depleted energy. You also can get additional water by consuming apples, cantaloupe, watermelon, cherry tomatoes, oranges, celery and carrots.
Experts also suggest wearing clothing made from “breathable” or “moisture-wicking” fabrics. When it's not raining, umbrellas also can be used for shade. Other cool accessories include a wide-brimmed hat and some mesh or canvas low-cut sneakers, sandals, or open-toed shoes.
SEEK THE SHADE
You may have some shade in your own back yard, but you also can find it at many of our beautiful state, city and county parks and preserves. Your family, and even your pets, can spend some time relaxing, exercising, playing some games, or having a picnic under the shade trees or pavilions.
You can enjoy a leisurely hike through wooded areas in lots of parks that contain mangrove forests, various flatwoods, oak scrubs, coastal hammocks, palmetto prairies, and many other natural wonders.
Some waterfront parks on the Peace River, Myakka River, or Gulf Coast offer refreshing breezes. You also can enjoy bird watching, dolphin sightings, or encounters with many other types of wildlife. Just don’t get too close to the gators!
There are also some unique options:
SNOOK HAVEN
Experience some “Old Florida” ambience at Snook Haven in Venice. Get there by driving through a natural wooded area under the mossy hammocks, or by boating on the wild and scenic Myakka River.
There is a charming restaurant in a Spanish moss-covered oak-tree shaded area that offers indoor air-conditioned seating, waterfront deck seating, and outdoor picnic tables where you can enjoy live music events like Banjo Thursdays, an extensive smokehouse-style menu, including seafood options, and a relaxing vibe. They’re “The best BBQ, Brews and Bands on the Myakka River”.
Drew Winchester, Media Relations Officer at the Communications Department in Sarasota County, agrees that Snook Haven is a really cool place that also offers a riverfront kayak and canoe launch.
But he says there are many other parks and preserves to check out in Sarasota County, including Senator Bob Johnson’s Landing in Venice. It not only offers paddling trails, but includes paved and unpaved hiking and walking trails, like the quarter-mile loop trail with a boardwalk lined by leather ferns, mangroves, and bromeliads . There also are covered picnic areas with grills, and opportunities for birding and wildlife viewing as well as fishing on the Myakka River. In addition, it’s dog friendly and handicapped accessible.
CABBAGE KEY
Take a boat tour from Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda to Cabbage Key. It’s only reachable by boat, but it’s 100 acres of under-developed land has an Old Florida feel. Go fishing, or take a leisurely walk and view the rentable old wooden cottages and lots of cabbage palms. Enjoy a meal at the historic Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant and check out their collection of dollar bills taped to the ceiling.
BLUEWAYS TRAILS
If you enjoy kayaking or canoeing, there are many great options where you can paddle through natural areas and enjoy the scenery and wildlife while getting some moderate slow-speed exercise in the shade. The Blueways Trails Guide provides information on paddling opportunities in and around Charlotte County. It’s available at local Chamber of Commerce offices, as well as online at charlottecountyfl.gov ( blueways-trails-brochure.pdf ).
Charlotte County Community Services Public Relations Manager, Breanna Gustafson and her staff were able to give us some suggestions for planning your trip. They said choices depend on your physical abilities and experience kayaking. Shell Creek and Prairie Creek are easy trails, but be cautious if there is a potential for flooding in rainy season, making it difficult to return to your vehicle. Myakka River, Myakka Cut and Tippecanoe Trail are intermediate because it's easy to get confused by their size and small tributaries.
For more information on parks, amenities, activities and locations go tocharlottecountyfl.gov and scgov.net
TAKE A SPLASH
It’s a great way to cool off! Jump in the water and go wading, swimming, paddle-boarding, surfing, snorkeling, jet skiing, tubing or water skiing. Or take your kids to one of the numerous splash pads for a safe, simple, fun, and oh so cool play date!
You may not have a pool or lake in your backyard, so it’s great to know that some of our local parks include an outdoor swimming pool for public use (some are handicapped accessible). Get some exercise, play some water games, and enjoy recreational swimming.
We also have many fantastic beaches in our area, but Gustafson said “One of our favorite places to cool off with a breathtaking view is Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park. This pristine beach offers white sand, sparkling blue waters, and spectacular sunset views year round."
This beach also offers many amenities including a 900-foot boardwalk with three covered lookouts, restroom facilities, showers, water stations, volleyball courts, basketball court, horseshoe pits, playground area, food vendors available on site, four small shelters with picnic table and grill, and three large pavilions, all of which contain picnic tables and charcoal grills. The pavilions are available to rent for birthday parties, family reunions, corporate parties, large picnics, and other special events.
SECLUDED BEACH
Are you looking for a more secluded natural beach? Take your private boat or a ferry to Cayo Costa State Park, where you can go tent camping, shelling and shark’s teeth hunting, swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, picnicking, paddling, hiking, and biking. You can also enjoy viewing manatees, porpoises, sea turtles, and many type of shorebirds.
Venice offers fourteen miles of white sand beaches along the Gulf Coast from Casey Key to Manasota Key.
Winchester said North Jetty and Nokomis Beach both have lots of recreational opportunities, including beach and sunset views, beach access swimming, fishing on the pier, hiking on the trails, relaxing in a shady picnic spot, launches for boats, canoe and kayaks, and picnic and concession facilities to enjoy. Nokomis Beach also is known for having “tons of shells” for collectors.
Or, you can enjoy Venice Beach, close to downtown Venice, and its “iconic landmark” sail-style pavilion. It’s dog-free and smoking-free.
INDOOR OPTIONS
Not everyone can stay outdoors for long periods of time. If you prefer staying out of the sun or need to avoid allergens, there are some great places to escape.
Your family may enjoy visiting historic buildings or museums like Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum, Blanchard House, A.C. Freeman House, Charlotte County Historical Center at Bayshore Live Oak Park, Venice Museum & Archives, Port Boca Grande Lighthouse, or Ideal Classic Cars Museum & Showroom in Venice.
You also can experience an escape room in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda or Venice; engage in summer reading programs at local libraries; participate in summer camps, or volunteer.
EAT COOL CUISINE
Another delicious way to cool off is to have some ice cream, slurp a slushie, enjoy a frozen fruit bar, share a cold-meat sub sandwich, or gobble up a summer salad. There are many fantastic ice cream shops, restaurants (some even have open-air shaded outdoor seating with cooling systems and fans), food trucks, and convenience stores that offer those delicacies.
But you may want to create your own healthy treats. Here are some easy recipes to try (all by Carol Bruyere unless indicated).
MEDITERRANEAN PASTA SALAD
Add 1-2 10 oz. can(s) of cooled natural chicken breast chunks to a 10 oz. box of cooked and cooled veggie spiral pasta (or cauliflower gluten-free pasta). Mix in your desired amount of sliced ripe olives, grape tomatoes (cut in half), feta cheese, and/or artichokes. Top it off with some creamy Italian salad dressing and enjoy!
SPINACH SALAD
Toss one 5 oz. container of fresh spinach (remove stems first) with a can of drained, chilled, sliced beets (cut in half or quarters). If desired, include some cool chunk chicken or artificial crab meat, some diced apples or mandarin orange slices. Add blue cheese (or feta) and some pumpkin or sunflower seeds, walnuts or pecans, and top with olive oil and balsamic vinegar or raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH OR WRAP
Mix some cold canned natural chicken breast chunks with red grapes (cut in half) and some halved or coarsely chopped pecans and chopped celery. Moisten with Miracle Whip or plain mayonnaise and spread on whole wheat bread or tortillas (wrap and roll before serving) or some romaine lettuce leaves (wrap and roll).
YOGURT POPS
Mix a 6 oz. can of frozen fruit juice with ¾ cup of plain, low-fat yogurt. Pour into small (3-4 oz.) paper cups.
When the mixture is semi-solid, put an ice pop stick in the center and return them to the freezer.
When fully frozen, remove from freezer and let stand for 5 minutes at room temperature. Peel off the cup and savor your low-calorie sweet summer treat. — from Hints from Heloise column
