Resolutions

Besides knowing what your goals are, it helps to start with a thorough understanding of why you want to change. Without that, it is hard to stay motivated.

 stoatphoto/Shutterstock

The beginning of every new year comes with resolutions and plans for behavior change.

Often the quest to improve health behaviors, such as losing weight, increasing physical activity or quitting tobacco is short-lived. Estimates vary, but by some accounts, as many as 80 percent of people fail to meet their resolution by mid-February.


Working

Have a workout buddy to keep you motivated and accountable.
Eating healthier

The environment in which we live also influences behavior change. If you want to eat healthier, make sure you have healthier food choices at home.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments