"Zero Gravity" ride

The "Zero Gravity" ride at the Charlotte County Fair.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

JAN. 12

ARTISTS PAINTING STORIES

Suckers

"Suckers" By Debra Keirce


Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair

Alex Guniev stands behind a table with his glass butterfly creations at the 2019 event.
Charlotte County Fair

Robyn Marks, “Balloon Pop,” has worked fairs all over the country for more than 36 years. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments