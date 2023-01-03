JAN. 12
ARTISTS PAINTING STORIES
The "Then and Now" exhibit by three women who travel to different venues as Artists Painting Stories will feature paintings in oils, pastels and watercolors ranging from 2 to 20 inches inches as well as 3D work on pedestals and prints. Denise Horne-Kaplan, Debra Keirce and Brenda Dale Morgan will bring a guest artist, Brenda Berdnik. The opening reception will be Jan.19 in the Goff Gallery and the exhibit will continue through Feb. 9 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. visualartcenter.org
JAN. 14
SARASOTA BEER & BURGER FESTIVAL
Burger and craft beer vendors, live music as well as burger and beer-themed activities. Noon-7 p.m. $15 admission.The Mall of University Town Center, 140 University Town Center, Sarasota. Parking Lot 4 (East Grand Entrance).https://bit.ly/3UwBaqH
JAN. 21-22
PUNTA GORDA SULLIVAN STREET CRAFT FAIR
Meet national and local crafters while enjoying the charming streets of Punta Gorda.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. 331 Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda. https://bit.ly/3HdTlyq
JAN. 24
INTRODUCTION TO FLORIDA GARDENING—PART 1
New to Florida gardening? Part I of this two-part class provides a foundation of how plants work, their nomenclature, and understanding the unique weather patterns and unusual soils found only in Florida zone 10. This class will educate participants on how to identify our native plants, ornamentals and recognize invasive plants.1:30 -3:30 p.m (also offered Jan. 28 from 10 a.m-noon) Garden Council Building across the street from the Edison and Ford (Larchmont Avenue) parking lot. $45-55. Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers. 239-334-7419, https://bit.ly/3XPwT4J
JAN. 27
CHARLOTTE COUNTY FAIR
Opening day of the 10-day event at the 20-acre fairgrounds in Port Charlotte that incudes rides, animals, arts and crafts, food, contests, entertainment and special theme days. 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-629-4252, thecharlottecountyfair.com
JAN. 27-29
SARASOTA SEAFOOD AND MUSICAL FESTIVAL
Join the fun, food, festivities and music in JD Hamel Park 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will also be a marketplace with arts and crafts, gourmet food items and specialty products. Free admission. 199 Bayfront Dr, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3H8ndw2
JAN. 28
CHARLOTTE HARBOR CHILI, BEER AND BLUES FEST
Enjoy three brands, 50 craft beers and a chili cook off at 120 Laishley Court, Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Gates open at 11 a.m., music starts at noon. Bring your own chair. www.PuntaGordaChiliFest.com
GASPARILLA PIRATE FEST
This all-day affair in Tampa includes a pirate invasion, parade and live music. The only fully-rigged pirate ship in the world, the Jose Gasparilla, emerges at the south end of Hillsborough Bay followed by hundreds if not thousands of boats. The vibrant Gasparilla Flotilla then makes its way across Hillsborough Bay and into Seddon Channel for the Gasparilla Invasion. To celebrate their capture of the City of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth – glittering beads, treasures and doubloons – with the crowd all along a 4.5 -mile parade route. The festival also features music stages along the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa as well as stages with live entertainment pre and post parade in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Ashley and Twiggs), and MacDill Park (Ashley and Whiting). main.gasparillapiratefest.com/
JAN. 28-29
ANNUAL DOWNTOWN VENICE CRAFT FESTIVAL
The festival includes a variety of vendors selling ceramics, jewelry, stained glass, metal works and much more. There also will be a Green Market offering live flora, freshly popped kettle corn, gourmet spices, and sauces. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. 100 West Venice Ave., Venice. https://bit.ly/3BaoH5n
ST. ARMANDS CIRCLE ART FESTIVAL
St. Armand’s Circle will once again come alive with gallery-style booths filled with every medium of fine art along South Boulevard of Presidents and inside St. Armand’s Circle. National and local artists are set to display their fine works in a prestigious show encompassing life-sized sculpture, fine jewelry, striking works of art and hand-crafted apparel and decor. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission. 411 St. Armand's Circle, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uoMVF9
