JUNE SATURDAY MORNINGS: LAUGHTER YOGA IN THE PARK
This is a great way to start the weekend. Join socially-distanced others at 10 a.m. June 5, 12, 19 1nd 26 in Venice's Centennial Park at 200 W. Venice Ave. While this is an aerobic exercise, no yoga mats or fees are involved. 203-856-6427, www.laughterogavenice.com
JUNE 12-13: 20TH ANNUAL ST. ARMANDS CRAFT FESTIVAL
About 175 artisans and craft persons will participate in this free event that is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. St. Armanss Circle in Sarasota also has great shopping and restaurants. 813-962-0388, starmandscircleassoc.com/
JUNE 17: SECOND ANNUAL CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION
Bring Dad for Father's Day and enjoy the heritage and culture of the islands with live music, games, prizes as well as food and drinks for purchase. Make sure to bring blankets or chairs. The family celebration is from 1-9 p.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte. 954-865-5293
JUNE 19-20: 28TH ANNUAL DOWNTOWN VENICE CRAFT FESTIVAL
This free festival is in the heart of downtown Venice and is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. You also can dine and shop at local businesses while you are there. www.artfestival.com
JUNE 20-SEPT. 26: SKYWAY 2021: A CONTEMPORARY COLLABORATION
Curators from the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg; The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Sarasota; the Tampa Museum of Art; and the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum, Tampa, will offer context for the diversity of art being made in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties. 941-359-5700, www.ringling.org/
THROUGH JULY 5: EPCOT INTERNATIONAL FLOWER & GARDEN FESTIVAL
Consider a weekend trip to appreciate the flowers and food at this popular festival. There are topiary displays, exhibits and gardens as well as live entertainment and outdoor kitchens spread throughout the event. https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/
