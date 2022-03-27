From family reunions to romantic gestures, picnics have been a long standing tradition. There is something rejuvenating about bringing the intimacy of dining to the outdoors — making the food, company, atmosphere and experience even more enjoyable.
The local Lavish Picnic Company strives to create all that and more.
Shannon Ray, a Utah native, still worked remotely for a large international essential oil company when she moved to Port Charlotte with fiancée Mark Harris in March 2021. By August, she was inspired to start a new entrepreneurial endeavor.
“I had seen [picnic companies] offered in other areas and when I looked it up, there wasn’t much available in this area so I decided to give it a try and see what happened.”
Her motivation came from an uncertain professional future. “I don’t know how long I’ll have the ability to work remotely so that’s why I came up with the idea and it’s been really great for income and as a creative outlet.”
In late September, Ray designed her first lavish picnic for a client and has since crafted over 40 since. “During the holidays, I took a break from advertising to be with my family because when I do [advertise], it just goes. I get at least one request a day for a booking.”
MAKING IT 'LAVISH'
The key to her Instagram-worthy picnics is all about presentation and ambiance.
“I try to make it an experience that is more than someone could do for themselves. Anyone can set up a picnic but these are over the top," Ray said. It’s where the term ‘lavish’ in the name comes from. It’s just more of everything making it super fun and really pretty.”
Her social media pages reveal tablescapes intricately and artistically assembled with luminous candles, colorful floral arrangements, carefully orchestrated plate settings and an abundance of soft cushion seating. Her styles vary from the simple but tasteful boho-chic to more glamorous and elegant depending upon her clients preferences.
AMUSE-BOUCHE
The amuse-bouche that Ray offers to accompany her picnic packages also are sumptuous and picturesque.
Her customers can choose from an assortment of meat and cheese charcuterie boards, fruit trays or a variety of sweets. “Even the food I provide is meant to be more lavish. I don’t just put meat and cheese on a tray, I take the time to be very artistic with it and make designs out of the food presentation.”
Ray partners with other local businesses for add-on services. She has recommendations readily available for a photographer, shortbread cookie artist and vendors for those looking for more catered food options.
The uniqueness in Ray’s picnic services goes beyond the extravagant eye candy setups, provides her personal commitment to each one. “I look at each picnic as what it would mean to me because usually someone is booking it for something special. Whether it’s a birthday, engagement or a celebration of some sort, I think of what I would want at that moment.”
Ray even got emotional sharing what it means for her to be involved in her clients special occasions. “I always get a little choked up when I think about it because they are allowing me to be a part of this experience and trusting me so I make sure and do everything I can to make that experience special.”
SUNSETS ARE TOPS
Ray’s most requested service is her Sunset on the Beach picnic package and the majority of her clientele book lavish picnics as part of an intimate engagement party, a marriage proposal or to celebrate a birthday.
However, her services are wide ranging. She has provided tablescape services for a local client’s Friendsgiving-themed picnic and offers gift certificates for those who wish to give the experience instead.
“There are a lot of people who buy these experiences as a gift to someone else, such as to people who are coming to the area to get married.”
One of Ray’s return customers is local Realtor, Tracy Johnson who saw luxurious photos of Ray’s handiwork making their rounds on Facebook and thought the experience was the ideal closing gift for her own clients.
“As a Real Estate agent, I see the stress some of my clients have gone through and I thought why not use [The Lavish Picnic Company] to give my clients a fun and memorable closing gift," Johnson said. "My goal is to not only find the perfect home but to also have a memory of why they chose this area and to not let life get in the way. Everyone needs to take time to breathe and living in Southwest Florida we are very fortunate to live in Paradise.”
The experience makes a great gift, but also a memorable surprise. Mike Kai, of Punta Gorda, had contacted Ray to assist in planning his wife Sherry's milestone birthday as an intimate dinner party on the rooftop of the Wyvern.
After coming across Lavish Picnic Company through an ad on Facebook, he thought it was the perfect way to make his wife’s day special as well as be considerate of their party guests who were still being cautious because the on-going pandemic.
“I wanted to invite four of our friends to celebrate," Kai said. "We had not seen them in almost two years due to COVID and they are seasonal. They were going to return and I asked them, ‘If I could plan a surprise birthday dinner for Sherry, away from masses of people and in our own little bubble, would you attend?’ and then I sent them a picture from Facebook of Lavish Picnic Company setup on top of the Wyvern. They quickly responded, ‘Yes!’"
Kai’s efforts were a success. Not only was his wife surprised by both the presence of her friends but also by the impressive ambiance Ray created to help celebrate her special night.
“There is no way I could have set up such a wonderful setting with such a wonderful view,” he said. “I was the hero of the night and they still compliment me about the event! They said they never had such a wonderful and perfect dinner!”
TAKING ON CHALLENGES GRACEFULLY
Ray’s largest project to date was providing an atmosphere through festive tablescapes and decorations for a wedding with 35 people in attendance in March.
“A young girl called me with a small budget and had a lot of grandiose ideas that were well out of her price range. However, I was able to work with her in finding ways to keep her wedding within her budget but still make it elegant.”
Ray believes her ability to be financially conservative and crafty are attributes she inherited from her western roots. “Utah is a very crafty culture. There are a lot of stay-at-home moms and we all find things to do creatively. My whole life has been to find how to do things affordably so in this situation, it really helped to figure things out and make it nice for her.”
Ray’s new artistic endeavor is not without its share of challenges.
“One thing I did not anticipate was how hard these actually are to set up — especially on the beach. It usually takes me six trips back and forth from my car to the beach and I have not really found anyone to regularly help me with it.”
Because setting up can be so laborious, she’s had to turn down some larger picnics because of her lack of manpower. The fast changing weather is also a concern.
“I am always watching the weather and I won’t schedule these picnics outdoors if there’s a chance that rain could come and spoil the experience for my clients.”
Still, Ray finds her newfound creative outlet to be highly rewarding. “ I really love to watch my clients show up and be happy and excited without having to worry about anything. For them to just be in the moment — to step away from the chaos and enjoy time together for a couple hours. These picnics provide the perfect opportunity to do just that.”
The Lavish Picnic Company
Serving:Charlotte, Sarasota, Lee, Manatee and Collier counties
Phone: 385-201-4103
Information: www.lavishpicnicco.com, Facebook- @lavishpicniccompany; Instagram- @lavishpicniccompany and TikTok- @lavishpicniccompany
