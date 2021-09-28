For her birthday, Tasha got a teak cutting board with her name on it. On top were a six-piece California roll, salmon and tuna nigiri, and a cone-shaped temaki. To one side, a porcelain cup of soy sauce and an artfully crossed pair of chopsticks.
Tasha could have eaten the whole thing—cutting board, chopsticks, porcelain cup and all.
Cake art is like that.
Other local partygoers have eaten a Peace River Distributing retiree’s semi-trailer, labeled Greggweiser, and an armored CCSO SWAT vehicle, both edible down to the tire treads, as well as a gravity-defying “Sleeping Beauty” cake whose candles seemed to march down the fairy godmother’s broomstick propping it up.
“A lot of cakes, like that one, are a structural challenge,” said Black Market Cake’s Leanne Paine, who made the enchanted cake. “I have to really plan them out.”
The hardest part, according to Cake Concepts cake artist Lynn Rhein, is sculpting the cake itself and its decorative figures.
“You want to get the Grinch right, rather than some weird version of the Grinch,” she said. “Typically, I’ll print several pictures, from different angles, to reference while I’m sculpting.
“You plan ahead of time but often have to figure things out as you go, making quick pivots when things don’t turn out right.”
If all this sounds like a fluid, ephemeral art, it is.
“I grew up doing theater,” said Food Network cake competitor Kyle Smothers, an Englewood native. “Temporary art like that is a wonderful thing, meant to be enjoyed at that moment. Food, pastries and cakes are also a temporary art that you get to see, experience and enjoy.”
STILL EDIBLE
“I try to keep everything edible,” Rhein said. “I use chocolate as glue, because it hardens. If I need supports, like for an elephant on top of a baby cake, I might sculpt Rice Krispies Treats for the body, then cover it with fondant.”
She and other cake sculptors use fondant, made of sugar, water, corn syrup and gelatin or glycerin, rolled out, cut and shaped like Play-doh. Some people dislike fondant’s taste, preferring the ooey-gooey richness of softer buttercream, but it’s all undeniably edible. So is brittle gum paste—which rolls out ultrathin, hardens like a Necco Wafer and is used to sculpt flowers and fine details, but isn’t really made to be eaten.
For Rhein, there could be no worse review than “The cake was beautiful but didn’t taste that great.”
“I’m all about a moist cake,” she said. “And we’ve worked hard on all our flavors. (They have 21 cake flavors and 14 fillings.) I try to steer people toward good flavor combinations, like a lemon cake with a raspberry filling, because I don’t want them disappointed. Key lime cake with peanut butter filling just doesn’t go.”
HOME SWEET COTTAGE
Florida makes it remarkably easy for home bakers like these to start selling to the public. No license, inspection or training is required, just special labeling and approved ingredients.
According to the Department of Agriculture’s website, “Florida law allows individuals to use their unlicensed home kitchens to produce for sale certain foods that present a low risk of foodborne illness. Cottage food operators can produce and sell these products directly to consumers without obtaining a food permit.”
As of July 1, the state’s cottage food industry got an extra boost. House Bill 663, aka the Home Sweet Home Act, now frees cottage operations from most local regulations, lets them earn $200,000 more annually, and allows mail and internet sales, in-person delivery, and sales at venues like farmers markets.
After moving to Florida in 1994, Lynn Rhein landed a job with Publix Bakery, where she mastered efficient decorating techniques and met her husband-to-be, Bill, a Publix manager.
While she stayed home with daughter Ashlyn and son Will, other mothers discovered that Lynn decorated cakes. Soon she was baking for a whole neighborhood of friends and family, until she and Bill made the leap to retail in 2006. They launched Cake Concepts in a retail storefront in Port Charlotte’s Bell Plaza, conveniently near Charlotte Bridal.
“Back then, you couldn’t work out of your home,” Lynn said.
Then the law’s passage changed everything, and she decided it was time to get out from under the overhead.
Lynn now works at home under the cottage food law, with Bill’s help.
“He really is the backbone of the business, baking, mixing and delivering,” she said. “He frees me up to do all the fussy things involved in decorating, but I couldn’t do it without him.”
Leanne Paine started Black Market Cake in her Port Charlotte home six years ago but has been baking cakes much longer than that—at first part time, very quietly.
That’s where the name for her speakeasy bakery came from.
“Before the cottage food law, I couldn’t advertise and could make cakes only for family and friends. So I made lots of friends. I gave them a card with a code to enter my website. Only then would I make a cake for them.”
COMPETING, BUT NOT EATING
Cake-art competitions are a different animal.
“So nerve-wracking! I don’t even watch those shows, because I live it,” Lynn Rhein said, groaning,
Leanne Paine, who took silver for her gold-hoarding dragon, Smaug, in an Orlando display-cake competition, agreed.
“People have asked me if I want to apply to one of the Food Network competitions,” she said. “But I wouldn’t enjoy the deadlines or the pressure.”
When “Buddy vs Duff” launched its third Food Network season, viewers were floored by cake sculptures like a Roman chariot driven by a square-jawed centurion with a horse the size of a small pony.
But could you eat the thing?
Even the show’s 400-pound replica of Wrigley Field, created for the ballpark’s 2014 centennial, ended up in a dumpster.
As pastry chef Kyle Smothers said, “Food as art isn’t food for eating. Your hands are all over it!”
Smothers’ hands had been all over several monumental holiday displays by the end of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars,” Season 2, in which he led an underdog team of cake artists to the big $25,000 prize.
Smothers was at the time a Seattle-based pastry chef and owner of a custom cake and cookie bakery, but he’s an Englewood favorite son. His parents owned Englewood’s Smothers Brothers Air Conditioning, and Smothers spent most of his childhood in town.
The Lemon Bay High grad’s first back-of-the-house restaurant job had him up to his elbows in dough, baking bread and desserts for Nicola’s Italian Kitchen after they’d lost a baker.
Waiting tables at the time, he’d said, “If you need me to fill in, just show me what to do. I’m a home baker.”
Today he says, “I’m forever grateful to Tina and Rina De Fazio for seeing the potential in me.”
He’s still baking cakes—now, to be eaten—and recently took a position creating desserts for a South Carolina hospitality group with multiple concepts, including a speakeasy-style dessert bar.
“The main theme in my life right now is family,” said the chef. “After a year of isolation, alone in Seattle, I moved to South Carolina to be close to them again. To be surrounded by family while creating food that reminds me of my childhood is really exciting. I’ve come full circle.”
”But sometimes,” he reflected, “you always remember the first time you had what you ate at a specific place.
“I’ll never forget Tina De Fazio’s tiramisu at Nicola’s. Not only did I first taste it there, but she taught me how to make it alongside her, hearing stories of her growing up in Italy and coming to America. I won’t get to taste tiramisu like that again until I get back to Englewood!”
CAKE TRENDS
Customers keep cake artists primed with Pinterest and Instagram trends that come and go in sugary waves.
For a while it was geode cakes, built with tweezers, crystal by crystal, until they were practically museum worthy. Or realistic stump cakes decorated with fondant fungi, flora and fauna.
During the pandemic, macarons and cupcakes designed for solo eaters have become more popular than massive crowd-shared cakes, and help save money in venues with cake-cutting fees.
Folks love to hate the latest minimalist creations. Semi-naked or dirty-iced cakes are the boho/rustic, fresh fruit- and flower-decked country cousins of the fondanted, buttercreamed, gum-pasted and glittery sophisticates of the wedding world. To create them, the caker scrapes off some of the icing to let the unfrosted insides peek through.
Completely strip off all its buttercream clothing, and you have a full-monty naked cake, with tempting jam or buttercream filling oozing out between bare cake layers.
Sometimes, though, naked cakes get emperor’s-new-clothes reactions.
“They’re easier to make,” said Lynn Rhein. “But once, when my husband was delivering a semi-naked cake, the groom said, ‘Oh my God, you can see the cake through there!’”
GET IN TOUCH WITH ARTISTS
Black Market Cake: 941- 286-4934, https://blackmarketcake.com
Cake Concepts: 941- 629-2211, www.cakeconceptsbylynn.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.