It’s the time of year for romance! If you’re looking for some inspiration on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day or plan memorable events all month with the love of your life, we have some suggestions.
DINING AND ROMANCING
One of the ways to share some romantic moments would be to dine out with your loved one. How do you decide where to go? One way to enjoy the moment is to look for a restaurant with décor that makes you “feel the romance”. Perhaps they have mood lighting, waterfront or calming outdoor views, or some stunning artwork. Or they have outdoor seating with sunset vistas. Maybe they use tablecloths and cloth napkins, flowers on the table, or a candle. And if they have some intimate booths or more isolated tables it would be perfect.
Kim Parks from the Englewood Chamber of Commerce says their area is “known for its gorgeous beaches, amazing sunsets, and decadent dining options.” They suggest some of their “most popular water-view restaurants for an unforgettable romantic evening”.
If you prefer a more casual experience, you may decide to choose a café, a place that serves your favorite sandwiches or salads, and the best burgers ever! Or maybe a bakery that offers your favorite sweet treats, as well as light fare. You can even dress in a more relaxed way, and perhaps cruise to the restaurant in your boat.
Another added magnetic draw would be if the restaurant offered entertainment along with their great food. What do you both like to enjoy? Is it jazz, rock and roll, tropical style, Hispanic, or peaceful sounds? Some locations even offer the option of dancing, which is a great way to hare an intimate moment with your true love.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Director, John Wright, stated “Punta Gorda is famous for its culinary scene and there are menus to fit any budget.”
If you want to take your sweetie on a little stroll-and-shop trip before or after dinner, consider choosing a restaurant that is near a charming downtown area or mall. Venice, Boca Grande, and Punta Gorda are famous for their downtown boutique shops.
There are many fantastic dining options in our area, but be prepared because not only is Valentine’s Day a busy day in restaurants, this year it happens to fall on a Monday, when some of our favorite places are normally closed. Plan ahead, and make a reservation to assure your evening will be stress-free.
Want to go on an adventure? Take a cruise to tranquil “Old Florida” and visit the Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant. Whether you stay overnight in their inn or cottages, or just tour the island for one day, your dining experience can include a wide variety of unique dishes. https://cabbagekey.com/
GET CREATIVE
Of course, dining out and gifts can give us plenty of pleasure, but why not get out and enjoy some time together doing something different?
WhimSea art center in Englewood is offering a couples class to help you create your own memorable art piece together. www.whimseashop.com
Take a ride on your boat, or check out some of the wonderful commercial cruises in our area, including sightseeing, fishing or sunset viewing experiences.
Take your darling out for an evening at the movies, a live performance at a venue like Langdon Playhouse, Lemon Bay Playhouse or Venice Theater, or attend a sporting event.
There are many styles of music that feature lyrics about love. Whatever your favorite is, you may want to listen to them on Valentine’s Day. Entertainment venues in our area will certainly be including love songs, too. And, if you have a reasonably good voice, try serenading your honey with their favorite tunes!
Maybe your idea of romance is spending some relaxing with each other. You could spend the evening at home, enjoying a candlelight dinner for two with romantic music, or watching a romantic movie while snuggling on the sofa. Or by cooking a special brunch for two, with quiche, pancakes, or blueberry muffins and orange juice, coffee or tea.
TAKE A WALK
You could walk on one of our numerous beaches, or on a nature trail, while holding hands and having a great conversation. Enjoy Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Audubon-Pennington Nature Park in Port Charlotte, Shamrock Park & Nature Center or Curry Creek Preserve in Venice, or the Legacy Trail, which leads from North Port through Venice (just to name a few.)
Take a guided butterfly and dragonfly nature walk at Lemon Creek Wildflower Preserve in Englewood, or experience Punta Gorda’s Charlotte Harbor Preserve nature walk.
Experience some calming energy when you enjoy a walking tour of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, the Harbor Walk in Punta Gorda, or a golf cart tour of Boca Grande with stops at the lighthouses, eateries and bars.
Or just relax on the seashore and enjoy the sunset at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda, Englewood Beach, Stump Pass, Middle Beach, Manasota Key Beach, Port Charlotte Beach Park, or Venice Beach.
There are many gifts that we might choose to show our love, including greeting cards, jewelry, flowers, clothing, gift cards, artistic treasures, travel, and spa days. But the best gift is simply your love and attention. Listen, share, care, pamper, kiss and hug, and don’t forget to say “I love you”.
PAMPER YOUR SWEETHEART WITH A HOME-COOKED MEAL
EASY STEAK DIANE
Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large non-stick skillet until hot. Cook 2 (1-inch thick) boneless, lean top loin steaks for 9-11 minutes, turning once. Remove and keep warm. Stir-fry 1½ cups sliced mushrooms and 1 Tbsp. minced onion for 3 minutes. Whisk in ⅛ cup half-and-half (or substitute) 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, ½ Tbsp. brandy (optional), and 1 tsp. Dijon mustard. Simmer and stir for 3 minutes, then serve atop steaks. Serve with baked potatoes.
___________________________________________________________
EASY CHICKEN MARSALA
Brown two chicken breasts in butter, turning once, until done. Add sliced mushrooms (optional) and ⅓ cup of marsala cooking wine. Cover and simmer on low for ten minutes, remove cover and cook longer to reduce wine if necessary. Serve with whole grain or wild rice and a spinach, beet, feta cheese salad.
__________________________________________________________
SIMPLE SHRIMP (CHEF TIM CARRIGAN)
Sauté´ desired amount of raw shrimp in butter, chives, white wine and vanilla until white. (don’t overcook!) Serve with buttered and salted fettuccine and your favorite veggies.
___________________________________________________________
“CRUSTY” QUICHE
Combine 6 eggs, 1 cup evaporated milk, 10 oz. frozen spinach (drained and squeezed), ¾ cup grated Swiss cheese, ½ cup Parmesan cheese, small can sliced mushrooms (drained), ⅓ cup roasted red peppers (chopped), 6-8 drops Tabasco sauce, a bit of black pepper, ⅓ cup chopped onion (microwaved for 1-2 minutes) or green onion. Mix well and poor into a refrigerated pie crust in a pie plate. Bake 40-45 minutes at 375˚
___________________________________________________________
WHOLE WHEAT BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
Preheat oven to 350˚. Peel 3 large bananas and mash in bowl with a fork. Mix 2 cups whole wheat flour, ½ tsp. baking powder, 1 tsp. baking soda, ⅛ tsp salt, and ½ cup light brown sugar in large mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add 1¼ cups low-fat buttermilk (or 1 Tbsp. lemon juice and 1 cup almond milk), 1 large lightly beaten egg, ⅓ cup light olive oil, and mashed bananas. Fold ingredients together until just incorporated. Gently stir in 7 oz. rinsed blueberries. Spoon batter into 12 paper-lined or spray-oiled muffin tins. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. brown sugar (optional). Bake 20-25 minutes until golden brown (a toothpick inserted into the center to assure fully cooked should emerge clean). Cool in pan for a couple minutes, then transfer to rack or plate to cool completely. Warm 20-30 seconds in microwave when serving, if desired.
Recipes provided by Carol Bruyere unless otherwise noted
DINING SPOTS TO CONSIDER
Here are some romantic dining suggestions, many with live entertainment, from area chambers of commerce.
Cafe Venice: this intimate bistro-style restaurant has live music Friday and Saturday evenings. www.cafevenicerestaurantandbar.com/
Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda: live music nights as well as outdoor garden seating. www.carmelosristorante.com
Chaz 51 Steakhouse in Venice: dine indoors or outside and be sure to have one of their unique cocktails. https://chaz51steakhouse.com
Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood: this relaxed waterfront spot has frequent entertainment as well as indoor and outdoor seating. www.farlowsonthewater.com
Fins at Sharky’s in Venice: features a casual atmosphere, coastal décor, deck seating and gulf views. www.finsatsharkys.com
Greek Grille and Gallery in North Port: Enjoy classic Greek dishes in a casual atmopshere with art on the walls. https://mygreekgrille.com/
K & K Bakery in North Port: a special place for break, lunch or brunch. www.k-kbakery.com/
Leroy’s Southern Kitchen in Punta Gorda: this is a great spot for brunch and also offers outdoor seating and music. www.leroyspg.com/
Temptation Restaurant in Boca Grande: Enjoy Old Florida charm, beach murals and a wine boutique. www.facebook.com/temptationrestaurant
The Grill at 1951 in Port Charlotte: has a dance floor and daily live entertainment. https://thegrillat1951.com/
The Lighthouse Grill in Englewood: this is a rustic, open-air, waterfront sport that offers entertainment and amazing sunsets. https://thelighthousegrill.net
The Pink Elephant in Boca Grande: have a casual lunch or dinner with signature drinks indoors or on the patio, https://the-gasparilla-inn.com/dining/
The Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte: for a more casual vibe and live entertainment, this is a fun place to hang out. https://twistedfork.net
The Waverly in Englewood: offers ocean views from indoors and deck seating. http://thewaverlyfl.com/
