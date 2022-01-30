This December 1862 letter discusses a husband's appreciation of his wife's ability to provide him clothes that will make him look presentable before officers.This is on display at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
John Arens, 95, a Navy SEALS veteran, sits by the Letters From Home display at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Nicole Stitz
This December 1862 letter discusses a husband's appreciation of his wife's ability to provide him clothes that will make him look presentable before officers.This is on display at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
While celebrating our significant others with fancy dinners, chocolates and sparkly gifts on Valentine’s Day, it’s easy to forget that many in our armed forces are away from their sweethearts for extended periods of time.
The Military Heritage Museum in historic Punta Gorda, reminds us of those who spent many Valentine’s Days overseas while fighting wars in service to our country. Preserved handwritten letters by those abroad are displayed prominently on the museum’s “Letters From Home” wall, depicting the heartache of those who were away from people they loved.
Throughout the museum’s many exhibits and artifacts of over a century of warfare, perhaps the most humanizing are the intimate accounts of our military men and women who penned emotional letters to their loved ones. Some expressed happiness when hearing news from home such as the birth of a child, “A son! Darling Junie! How did you do it? I’m so proud of you I’m beside myself. Oh, you darling.” one proud papa’s letter reads.
Many others showed their vulnerability in sharing stories of fighting for their lives. “Good morning, Darling,” penned another, “Here it is another day without you, but nevertheless you are forever on my mind.”
This Valentine’s Day, the museum will host their first Sweetheart Luncheon and Fashion Show with the iconic sailors homecoming touch. Lucy Linet, the museum's business development director, has taken the lead on organizing the event and partnering with sponsors which include WhitCo Insurance, Punta Gorgeous Realty, and Trading Places Chic Boutique. Proceeds from the event go towards the museum and their efforts to educate the public and assist veterans in need.
After the catered lunch, the Calendar Girls Florida will model fashion from Anthony’s Ladies Apparel — all of which will be available for purchase after the show.
“Husbands or boyfriends attending the event can do their Valentine’s Day shopping right there,” says Linet, adding that the event is for both women and men to enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.