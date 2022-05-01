Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate and treat your mom to a delicious breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s a meal in bed or a beautiful spread on the dining room table, make the day special with simple recipes that are sure to impress.
This Herbed Spanish Omelet, which features potatoes; fresh, spring herbs; and red onions, and packs protein, B-vitamins and cancer-protective phytochemicals.
HERBED SPANISH OMELET
Servings: 4
1 pound potatoes, peeled and diced or shredded
water
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup diced red onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 large whole eggs, lightly beaten
2 egg whites, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
salt, to taste (optional)
fresh herb sprigs, for garnish (optional)
Place potatoes in large pan. Cover with water. Bring to boil and cook, uncovered, 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand about 10 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Drain well.
In deep, 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and garlic. Cook about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add potatoes and cook 5 minutes.
Combine whole eggs and egg whites. Stir in parsley, basil and chives. Season with salt, to taste, if desired. Pour mixture over potatoes in hot skillet. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, about 10 minutes, or until bottom of omelet is golden.
If desired, brown top under toaster oven. Garnish with fresh herb sprigs, if desired.
Nutritional information per serving: 260 calories; 12 g total fat (2 g saturated fat); 28 g carbohydrates; 11 g protein; 2 g dietary fiber; 106 mg sodium.
Reprinted with permission from the American Institute for Cancer Research
Brunch Fruit Tart with a tasty granola crust and colorful fruit topping is a sweet start to Mother’s Day.
With a crunchy crust and smooth center, this tart is balanced, easy to make and a beautiful addition to the menu. It’s also easy to customize as the fruit topping options are nearly unlimited. Pick your mom’s favorites and decorate the top however you please.
BRUNCH FRUIT TART
Crust:
4 cups granola mixture
½ cup butter, softened
4 ½ tablespoons honey
nonstick cooking spray
Filling:
2 ¼ cups vanilla Greek yogurt
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 package gelatin
Toppings:
strawberries, sliced
blueberries
kiwis, sliced
To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 F.
In large bowl, combine granola, butter and honey. Grease 11-inch tart pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottom of tart pan with parchment paper.
Press granola mixture into tart pan. Place tart pan on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Cool completely.
To make filling: Using mixer, combine yogurt, cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and gelatin until whipped completely.
Pour yogurt mixture into tart crust. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Top with strawberries, blueberries and kiwis.
Recipe adapted from homemadeinterest.com
Prepared the day before and chilled overnight, this Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole is ready to bake to perfection in the morning with a gooey interior and crisp exterior filled with mouthwatering flavor. Drizzle with glaze then dish out to loved ones for a delicious way to make brunch easy.
OVERNIGHT APPLE CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE
Servings: 12
Nonstick cooking spray
1 package (20 ounces) French bread, cubed, divided
1 can (20 ounces) apple pie filling
9 eggs
1 cup half-and-half
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup powdered sugar, plus additional (optional)
2 tablespoons milk, plus additional (optional)
Spray 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In baking dish, add 10 ounces cubed French bread in bottom of dish. Pour apple filling over bread. Top with remaining cubed French bread. Set aside.
In medium bowl, whisk eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour evenly over bread.
Cover with aluminum foil and chill overnight.
Heat oven to 325 F.
Remove foil and bake 50-60 minutes.
Let cool 10-15 minutes.
In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar and milk. Add additional, if needed, until pourable glaze is reached. Drizzle over casserole before serving.
This Brown Sugar Pound Cake can be served at brunch or snacked on throughout the day. Top with whipped cream and favorite fruits like strawberries and blueberries or serve the toppings separately for a customizable treat.
BROWN SUGAR POUND CAKE
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Servings: 8
1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for coating pan, divided
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
4 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
sweetened whipped cream, for topping (optional)
fresh fruit, such as strawberries and blueberries, for topping (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Grease and flour 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan. In large bowl, beat sugar and butter until fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time. Add vanilla. In separate bowl, combine 1 3/4 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to sugar mixture. Pour batter into pan.
Bake 1 hour, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pan and turn out on rack to cool completely.
Top with sweetened whipped cream and fresh fruit, if desired.
BRUNCH TIPS
Get creative with decor. When prepping your tablescape, think outside the box. Opt for unexpected serving dishes such as tartlet tins and vases, and transfer syrups and jams from their everyday containers to glass bowls or creamers. Fresh flowers and produce can add natural pops of color to the table and a bowl of fruit can make for an eye-catching centerpiece.
Plan a variety of dishes. Make sure you have a mix of both sweet and savory dishes on the menu that can please a wide variety of palates. Earmarking some recipes that can be made ahead, like pastries and casseroles, can be a simple way to avoid waking up extra early to prepare. Save the morning of your event for dishes that are best served fresh.
Serve it buffet-style. Setting your spread out on the counter and allowing family members or guests to help themselves not only makes it easier for the host to mingle, but it allows everyone to customize their meals as they wish and gives the gathering a more casual vibe. Try themed stations, such as a coffee or mimosa bar, parfait bar or bread bar, in addition to more traditional dishes to take the spread to the next level.
SOURCES: culinary.net, chsugar.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.