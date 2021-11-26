Through the eyes of a child, the holiday are undoubtedly the most magical time of the year. There is something that is so enchanting about looking up to the skies, wistfully watching for a glimpse of Santa and his infamous reindeer-drawn sleigh.
As a mother to three children, instilling family values and cultivating traditions are near and dear to my heart — especially around the holidays.
As the official chauffeur, short order cook, housekeeper, tutor, nutrition-nag, calendar keeper, boo-boo kisser and general doer-of-all-the-things Mom, I take on another role in December. I become the producer of the Christmas magic that makes memories that will be cherished for generations.
When my family moved here from Maryland five years, we left behind our extended family along with some of the holiday traditions I had experienced since my own childhood.
I decided to create new ones and to preserve the timeless classics from my youth. My children span a broad age range — 22, 6, and 2 — so it was impportant to find ways to include the young adult as well as the toddler. In Southwest Florida, we have the advantage of mild winters which allows us to enjoy plenty special events, programs and festivals.
If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that we may not always be able to come together in community. Sometimes life throws a wrench in our best laid plans and when it does, it’s time to get back to basics with the people who matter most.
Here are a few of our favorite home-spun family holiday rituals. May the joy that they’ve brought to us inspire you to create lasting memories — full of your own Christmas magic — with the children in your life.
DIY FLORIDA "SNOW"
While most of us northern transplants don’t miss the bone-chilling winters, our Florida grown children long to experience snow. This two-ingredient Mock-Snow recipe creates a memorable sensory experience that’s cool to the touch. You can add small beads and pipe cleaners to encourage the making of mini snowmen.
Supplies Needed:
A large bag of baking soda
1-2 cans of menthol shaving cream
Large container with lid
Alternate mixing baking soda and shaving cream in the large container until mixture becomes a snow-like consistency. It will feel powdery and leave very little residue on your hands when mixed properly. Store in the container with a lid for future play.
MAKE SCENTED DECORATIONS
This is one of those time-honored traditions I remember fondly that I now share year after year with my own children. Baking "Applesauce Ornaments" fills our home with nostalgic spice. These also are great kid-made gifts for teachers and family members.
APPLESAUCE ORNAMENTS
Supplies Needed:
Cookie Cutters
Rolling Pin
Parchment Paper
Straw
Ribbon or twine
Optional: Glitter Glue Pens
Heat oven to 200 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Ingredients:
¾ cup applesauce
1 cup of ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons of white Elmer’s glue
Mix together applesauce, ground cinnamon, and glue until well combined. Add additional applesauce or cinnamon as needed until a playdough-like consistency. Roll out the dough between 2 pieces of parchment and cut with cookie cutters. Use a straw to punch a hole near the top of the ornament for a ribbon.
Place the ornaments on the baking sheets and bake for 2 hours or until dry. Decorate with glitter glue pens if desired and then insert a ribbon through the hole for hanging.
CHRISTMAS EVE BOXES
A couple years ago, I picked up three wooden crates and hand-painted each with my children's names. Since then, they are presented with their box full of goodies to help pass the time while they impatiently await Santa’s arrival. The gifts varying only by age appropriateness. Each box gets filled with:
Snacks, a book and a movie. Some snack ideas might include: a small bag of popcorn or party mix, dried fruit, ingredients to make their own s’more and hot cocoa bombs.
Matching Christmas pajamas and a pair of fuzzy socks to wear to bed that night. (It helps create nice Christmas morning photos too!)
One wrapped Board Game
The boxes segue our evening into a family game night surrounded by the sounds of Christmas melodies and kid-friendly hors d'oeuvres.
DIY MAGIC SANTA KEY
In Southwest Florida, a home with a chimney is a rare find. Children might wonder how Santa will be able to visit. No need to fret, create an easy do-it-yourself Magic Key complete with instructions for Dear Saint Nick.
Visit your local hardware store and purchase an uncut key that would not fit the lock on your home — bonus points for a skeleton key.
Paint with red or green spray paint, add a fine sprinkle of glitter and allow to dry. Finish with a light coat of clear sealant.
Once dried, tie it with a christmas ribbon and hang on the doorknob on Christmas Eve along with this simple note:
Dear Santa, we have no chimney as you can see, so please just use this magic key. We left you cookies and milk in a cup. Please come inside and fill yourself up.
Store in a keepsake box to use year after year
ECO-FRIENDLY REINDEER FOOD
Making reindeer food is more entertaining and engaging than just leaving carrots out for Rudolph and his crew. Keeping the well-being of local wildlife in mind — stash the glitter away and opt to go green with this earth conscious recipe. It makes an easy and unique gift for friends and classmates too!
REINDEER FOOD
2 cups uncooked oats
1 cup of bird seed
½ cup of dried Cranberries
1 cup chopped raw carrots
A sprinkle of cinnamon
and a pinch of magic!
Mix all together and take turns sprinkling on the lawn for Santa’s reindeer to enjoy on Christmas Eve
TRACK SANTA ON CHRISTMAS EVE
This is a classic tradition that has evolved thanks to our modern-day technology. What started 65 years ago from a telephone number misprint and a good sport, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) now uses their top-of-the-line radar to track in real time where Santa is flying over while making his rounds on Christmas Eve. Instead of calling in, children are able to watch with great anticipation all of the action online. As an added bonus, an early bedtime is often effortless when they can see that his annual arrival is imminent.
Website is live starting Dec. 1 at: https://www.noradsanta.org/
