Amy and her daughters

Amy Cyr of North Port balances life as a career jazz musician and her role as a wife and mother of two girls ages 5 and 7.

 Courtesy of Amy Cyr Music

Ragtime headliners like Mindi Abair and Eric Darius are well-known on the local jazz scene.

But an up and coming saxophonist has been playing the blues in popular venues like Donato’s Fontaine Lounge and Carmelo’s outdoor dining areas.

Amy at 11

Amy Cyr playing the flute at age 11.
Amy Cyr

Amy Cyr of North Port balances life as a career jazz musician and her role as a wife and mother of two girls ages 5 and 7. In addition to playing the saxophone, she also sings and plays the piano.


Amy on stage

Amy Cyr playing saxophone in The Brett Foreman Band.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments