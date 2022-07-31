Ragtime headliners like Mindi Abair and Eric Darius are well-known on the local jazz scene.
But an up and coming saxophonist has been playing the blues in popular venues like Donato’s Fontaine Lounge and Carmelo’s outdoor dining areas.
Amy Cyr of North Port balances life as a career jazz musician and her role as a wife and mother of two girls ages 5 and 7.
In 2020, Cyr dusted off her instruments that had been dormant for nearly a decade while she took care of her daughters. Playing music professionally, she says, was her way of coping with the pandemic.
“It gave me something to do in a time when restaurants were struggling. I was able to provide them with an extra draw.”
Since then, Cyr has performed as a solo artist as well as a member of local bands at to gigs all over Southwest Florida.
MUSICAL BEGINNINGS
Cyr's passion for music began in the fourth grade when she took up the flute. “I was a natural and it just came easy to me.”
She says her band teacher, Larry Williams, was her biggest inspiration. “He believed in me when I was just a 12 year-old-kid and he kept pushing me. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. He was instrumental – No pun intended!”
Williams, who also was a saxophone player, recommended that she expand her musical curiosity and pick up the saxophone.
“In high school, I would end up skipping class to go and practice in the practice room so he fed me as much as I wanted. I was hungry for it and to get better.”
Cyr says she mostly plays “by ear” — a term used to describe a musician who can perform a piece of music without the aid of written music. While Cyr also can read music, it’s not the technique she relies on. “When I play, I close my eyes because I need to be able to listen better than I can see. I just close my eyes and jam.”
In addition to practicing three hours daily, Cyr strives to improve her skills by being around people she believes have more talent. “I love being the least talented person on the stage. I’ve built my confidence up so it doesn’t bother me. It’s just so thrilling to play with people who are more talented and skilled than I am because they are inspiring.”
ALL THAT JAZZ
While learning her instrument of choice, the tenor sax, Cyr found herself moving toward jazz. “The tenor sax is just so fundamental in jazz. If I wanted to listen to saxophone I would need to listen to jazz in order to hear the instrument that I’m playing.” She listened to professional jazz musicians such as Charlie Parker, Dexter Gorden and Ben Webster.
“Jazz is fun. It’s its own language and once you understand the language it makes playing that music fun. Especially playing it with other people — together — playing a language that isn’t commonly spoken.”
When asked how jazz differs from playing other genres, she replied, “There’s a lot of dissonance in jazz and that resolution is what makes it great but you have to be able to tolerate that dissonance.” She added jazz also has more complex chords than other genres.
In addition to the flute and saxophone, Cyr also plays the keyboard when she sings solos. “I taught myself the piano so that I could sing. I didn’t learn piano so I could play more piano, I learned it so I could accompany myself.”
SOLOIST VS. BAND MEMBER
Cyr regularly plays solo gigs in Donato’s Fontaine Lounge and in the outdoor dining areas of Carmelo’s. She also is going into her second season playing the tenor saxophone and providing backup vocals for The Brett Foreman Band.
“I’m still the baby of the group,” quipped Cyr. The Brett Foreman Band has been together playing at weddings and other corporate events all over Florida for the past 14 years. They aren’t known for their jazz sets but for engaging their audiences to dance. “We do pop culture mostly but we do have an instrumental set for dinners.”
When playing solo, Cyr has more flexibility in her set list as well as how it’s performed. She routinely will put her own twist on modern songs by playing them in a jazz format such as 90s band Sublime’s hit song ‘Santeria’. “It’s fun to see the recognition of people’s faces when they realize. As a soloist, my absolute favorite thing to do is to connect with the crowd.”
She explains the performances as different ways of communicating.
“When I’m playing solo, it’s like a monologue. I’m telling my story. In a band setting, you feed off one another and you feed off the energy of the crowd. It’s more conversational.”
While Cyr enjoys playing alongside others in a band, she equally enjoys the perks of performing solo. “There’s so much more independence and I can play wherever.”
Even so, there are challenges with performing alone. “As a soloist, I have to create my own energy. If I’m having a bad day and I go play in the band, it instantly makes my day better because we lift each other up. But if I’m playing by myself as a soloist then I’ve got to pull myself out of that funk.”
MUSIC AND MOTHERHOOD
Being a musician and a mother also creates its share of challenges.
To navigate her two roles, her family’s needs are priority. “It has to be a balance because my family is my world and when I start to get obsessed with what I do and spend six hours a day practicing, I’m going to let them down. I can’t let myself do that because then they will suffer.”
Cyr says it takes conscientious dedication. “I have to make a point to be present.”
She finds ways to connect with her two daughters through music. “I used to bring my kids to some of my shows but that backfired and just made music not cool for them anymore. Now, when I play piano, I make sure I play a song that my kids will be able to sing along to or sing along together.”
Singing catchy Disney tunes isn’t the only way she shares her love of music with her children. She teaches the fundamentals of music as another way to bond. “Teaching my oldest daughter about beginner music theory such as what makes a chord. She has a very good ear too so she is trying to learn a few of her favorite songs by ear and I’m very proud of her for that.”
Both of Cyr’s children are musically inclined. While her oldest is developing her ear for music on the keyboard, she’s also taken up guitar lessons and is learning to read music. Her youngest has found her musical passion in vocals. “She has a really nice voice and I notice that she can also sing in key whether there is music behind her or not.”
TEAMWORK AND SUPPORT
Fulfilling her responsibilities as both a mother and professional musician takes teamwork and a lot of spousal support.
Cyr says her husband supports her sometimes demanding professional schedule. “Corey is my number one fan. When he is not at one of my shows, he’s tending to our children so that I can be there. I recognize that he also works and his income is what supports our home. He’s just so kind enough to let me do my thing while he takes care of the kids.”
While Cyr’s husband is not a musician, he’s a natural researcher. When she’s shared with him any issues she may be experiencing with her equipment, many times, she’ll be pleasantly surprised with a package of something that he has researched to help solve her problem. “He’s picked out some of the best stuff I’ve ever used.”
Cyr has played many gigs in multiple venues over the past few years, however, her favorite performance has been one that occurred right in her own home.
Her youngest daughter, who was three at the time, had gotten restless while Cyr was practicing. “She crawled on my lap when I was practicing piano. So, I sang the song 'Forever Now' by Michael Bublé, which is a song he wrote for his son. Before I finished the song she had settled down and fell asleep on me.”
AMY CYR MUSIC
Website: https://www.amycyrmusic.com/
Upcoming Events: https://www.amycyrmusic.com/events/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amycyrmusic/
The Brett Foreman Band Website: https://foreman-productions.com/
The Brett Foreman Band Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/brettforemanband/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.