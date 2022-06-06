Alcohol, while a rite of passage for many, isn’t for everyone. The plant-based movement is increasing in popularity as more and more people are seeking natural alternatives for both medicinal and recreational benefits.
Sarah and Ryan Desrosiers are husband and wife co-owners of Downtown Kava, a new sober-friendly hotspot inside the historical Punta Gorda Train Depot. Their specialty drinks include plant-based feel good options made from Kava, Kratom and hemp-derived CBD. They also regularly host food trucks, open mic nights and musical entertainment.
WHAT IS KAVA?
The Desrosierses envisioned a space with all the feel-good socialization of a bar sans the negative side effects that often comes from too much alcohol consumption.
Their hippie haven turns into a sober speakeasy in the evening hours where they offer a wide range of specialty handcrafted cocktail favorites such as an Old Fashioned or a Margarita with all the flavor and none of the booze.
Kava, harvested from the roots of the kava kava plant, is native to the islands of the South Pacific. Traditionally, it's been used for hundreds of years in ceremonies to induce a state of relaxation. During the early 1900s, kava made its way to the continental United States through Hawaii.
Kratom, known as “Elixir”, is an herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree in Southeast Asia.
While there aren’t any state regulations or federal standards regarding serving Kava or Kratom enhanced teas and drinks to minors, the Desrosiers only offer them to people over the age of 18.
There are still plenty of other options for the younger crowd: hot chocolates, cherry limeades and (the crowd-favorite) boba tea, also known as bubble tea, made from flavored green or black tea and tapioca balls.
“We wanted to be sure and include something for everyone,” Sarah said.
They also offer an extensive coffee and tea menu with optional CBD enhancements— meshing the ideas of both a bar and of a coffee house.
Leah Johnson found Downtown Kava while working in the Punta Gorda area. “Kava is used traditionally for ceremonies within the Polynesian culture," she said.
“Kava drinking is best when you are surrounded by the people you love. The effects of kava are pain relieving, calming, peaceful, and happiness. It allows you to experience a sense of bonding with others.”
When she is in the area, she has become a regular Downtown Kava customer.
“Through kava, I have made a lifetime connection with the staff at Downtown Kava. Whenever I step into the door, I feel like I am at home. Downtown Kava is my ohana. My home away from home.”
THE INSPIRATION
The Desrosierses are local realtors with deep community roots and graduates of Charlotte High School, which is just a few blocks from the train depot.
They thought it was important that Punta Gorda have a place with plant-based drink options and a sober-friendly atmosphere.
“We love it! Our friends love it and it’s a big movement right now," Sarah said. "Society is shifting and becoming more health conscious, especially after COVID, and a lot of people are getting away from drinking.”
They also met more like-minded people looking for an alcohol-free place to hang out. “We just thought, why don’t we open our own place? It just made sense for us.”
Sarah was on Facebook when she learned the previous train depot occupant, an antique mall, was not renewing its lease.
“We called and made an appointment and that was it. That’s really how this whole project has been. Everything has just fallen into place.”
Once the couple was on the train depot as the home of their future business, they needed to be accepted through a letter of intent by Old Punta Gorda Inc. dba The Punta Gorda Historical Society who owns and oversees the operations of the historical landmark.
“From what I understand there were a few other businesses who put in their letter of intent as well and we were the only ones that wanted to do a bar. This space has never been used that way. It’s always been retail or storage or the train depot,” Sarah said.
“They loved our concept, they loved that we were local and that was a big deal. We aren’t trying to change this, we appreciate the history and I made that very clear when I put in our request to lease.”
It was important to the Desrosierses to maintain the historical integrity of the building. “We went to Charlotte High, we passed this building a million and one times — to be able to use this building is such an honor to us.”
Sandy Moon, Executive Director for The Punta Gorda Historical Society, said the organization thought Downtown Kava was a good fit for the historical building.
“Local born and raised, the owners of Downtown Kava respect and appreciate the beauty of our historic building while providing a venue for the entire community to enjoy,” Moon said.
The couple considered adding televisions before settling on a more intimate arrangement.
“I wanted to have little living rooms and little dining rooms set up because I want to re-introduce the conversation," Sarah said. "I want people to focus on making new friends and spending time with their existing friends and just having conversations with people.”
BACK IN TIME
With friends' donations, thrifty antique shopping purchases and furniture items borrowed from Old Punta Gorda Inc., the couple successfully created an atmosphere that takes their consumers back in time while rediscovering the lost art of conversation.
They also wanted to appeal to a range of customers.
“We have older folks who really love the history who will come in and maybe try something new and then we have the younger crowd who may already be into Kava and Kratom but now they are going to learn about the history,” Sarah said.
“We always wanted to open something that looked historic and industrial,” explained Sarah. The Train Depot had those aesthetics readily available with open beams, brick and mortar textured walls — all of which has been perfectly restored over the years.
Moon said the depot is on the National Historic registry and recently underwent an exterior restoration that was completed in October 2021 through a Federal Grant totaling $341,729.
As the couple spent four months reimagining the interior of the 100-year-old building, they were very much aware and modification to the train depot would require prior approval from the historical society.
“We learned so much more about [The Train Depot] as we’ve been working on it and we love to share about it,” Sarah said.
The Punta Gorda Train Depot’s self-guided museum at the front of the building is accessible during Downtown Kava’s open hours. It showcases various artifacts as well as the original signalman’s operation items track side and the original electrical box.
“We’ve had so much support in the community and we are so thankful for that. I think they are really excited for something different and for a place where they can just come hang out and feel welcome.”
The Punta Gorda Train Depot’s History
The depot is currently owned and operated by the Punta Gorda Historical Society, after it was willed to them by Fred Babcock, who purchased the building after it was closed, hoping to transform it into a restaurant.
1928 — The Mediterranean Revival-style Punta Gorda Atlantic Coast Line Depot at 1009 Taylor Road was built by the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Company, becoming the town’s third passenger rail depot. Freight shipped in and out of the depot included pineapples from Solana, ice from the local icehouse, turpentine, propane, and fish.
1950s — When the fishing industry died off and canals were built, use of the depot declined.
1971 — Passenger train service ended and freight service ended several years later.
1990 — The depot was listed on the U.S. National Register for Historical Places. The depot is one of two surviving Mediterranean Revival-style depots out of the six that were constructed by the Atlantic Coast Line.
1996 — Fred C. Babcock donated the site to Punta Gorda, Inc.
1998 — Volunteers began restoring the depot.
2004 — the depot was hit by Hurricane Charlie, but it has since been restored
— Provided by Sandy Moon, Executive Director for Punta Gorda Historical Society
ABOUT THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Punta Gorda Historical Society owns two properties which are on the National Register of Historic Places, the Woman’s Club and the Train Depot. It also leases History Park from the City to house four of historic buildings. It protects these assets both fiscally and physically, so that future generations will have a guide for establishing a community standard for preservation in the future.
— provided by Sandy Moon, Executive Director for the Punta Gorda Historical Society.
