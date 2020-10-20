If you’ve been waiting for access to the most innovative cosmetic procedures, that until a few years ago were only available to celebrities and others in the Hollywood scene, you might be excited to learn that you won’t need to travel far. Three new non-surgical aesthetic treatments for the face and neck are now being offered at NuView Aesthetics and Reconstructive Surgery in Venice.
What makes these treatments so special? Each one uses radio frequency technology in a unique and highly effective way. The treatments by InMode are able to provide a concentrated effect to a targeted treatment zone with little to no recovery time. They are an alternative for those who are looking for something more dramatic than the standard skin treatments and laser therapy, but who either don’t need or are not ready for more invasive cosmetic procedures that require more recovery time.
According to Dr. Michael Mercandetti, M.D., P.A. with NuView Aesthetics, the target client could be anyone from their 20s and up. “In our most mature patients, the improvements will be less, but still improved. Those patients might elect to have a more traditional surgery,” he said. “However, patients are often not seeking that post facelift look. This technology allows us to deliver that safely in the office setting. Anyone who desires improvement in the jawline (jowls), neck fullness (submental fat), sagging eyelids, puffy eyes and drooping brows, flabby arms, elbows, knees and thighs are candidates for these treatments.”
Facial Remodeling
The first treatment, Evoke, stands out for being completely non-invasive and contactless, making it ideal for those wanting to maintain social distancing and reduce the normal patient-to-doctor interaction during these times. Evoke is a facial remodeling platform that delivers a structural reorganization of the facial, chin and jawline tissues. Remodeling is defined as: to alter the structure; to cause living tissue to undergo structural reorganization, alteration or renewal.
There are two different platforms—one for the face and one for the neck. The device is placed around the head, similar to headphones, or under the chin and is programmed to deliver the specific needs of each patient. The bipolar radio frequency delivers heat to the targeted areas to create change. Evoke Face specifically targets the cheeks and jowls. Evoke Neck targets the neck and tissue under the chin.
Patients can read, watch TV or check email throughout the painless procedure, which some have described as feeling similar to a hot stone massage. The control panel continuously monitors the patient’s temperature on the treatment zones, and the patient is able to press a button to call the doctor or to pause treatment for any reason. The typical treatment lasts about 20 minutes with four to six recommended sessions held one to four weeks apart. There is no downtime. The skin may be slightly red for about 20 minutes, but it subsides quickly, and the patient can immediately resume normal activities without any obvious effects.
What are the end results? Evoke remodels the skin and subdermal tissue to create more defined facial characteristics and less sagging. The treatment stimulates collagen growth and eliminates fat, providing a permanent change that allows the skin to rebuild as if it were younger. The patient will see noticeable improvement in about two weeks, but the improvement continues over time.
Stimulating Collagen
Morpheus8 is a minimally invasive facial and body fractional remodeling system. In other words, it is next-generation microneedling with radio-frequency (RF) to stimulate collagen. Combining the traditional microneedling technology with RF provides a doubling down technique not available with either microneedling or laser therapy alone.
Jeane Thomas, ARNP and InMode trainer, describes it as “microneedling on steroids.” “It creates wounds to the skin, but speeds up recovery with healthy tissue,” she said. To provide some perspective, standard micro-needling treatments usually go up to 2.5 mm in depth. Morpheus8 goes 4 mm, plus another 3-4 mm with RF. The demand for this treatment in the U.S. has gone up since it was featured on the popular Netflix show Skin Decision.
Morpheus8 can be used on both small and large areas all over the body. It is recommended to improve the appearance of stretch marks on the legs and stomach and to diminish the appearance of acne scars. Unlike microneedling alone, this treatment can even combat active acne by killing the bacteria that causes it. It also improves dynamic lines, providing an effect similar to filler, but since it actually promotes new collagen growth, it creates a more lasting effect than fillers, which are eventually absorbed by the body.
Another unique aspect of this technology is that it is effective for dark skinned patients, unlike laser treatment, where the light reacts to the pigment in the skin, causing hyper-pigmentation. According to Thomas, “This system is color-blind and is the best available treatment for those with dark skin. We have seen some great resolution from scarring.”
Mercandetti added, “This combined technology allows for facial rejuvenation akin to what we achieved with laser resurfacing, with almost no down time, minimal risk and can be used on all skin types. Scars, large pores, acne scars, lip lines and overall skin quality can all be improved.”
Generally, three treatments are recommended for skin tightening with one or two more recommended for acne treatments, depending upon the severity. Each treatment lasts about 40 minutes following a topical anesthetic. “The pain for this treatment is minimal, about a three on the pain scale, and we provide multiple options for patient comfort according to their needs,” Thomas said.
Downtime is usually five to seven days, consisting of about three days of redness and at least two more days with no makeup other than a tinted moisturizer while the micro-wounds in the skin continue to heal. Some results are seen immediately, but maximum results are visible six weeks following the treatment.
Nonsurgical Facelift
If you’ve ever considered a facelift, but have not wanted to undergo traditional incisional surgery, FaceTite, might be your solution. Recently mentioned on The Wendy Williams Show by Paula Abdul, FaceTite is a minimally invasive system that contracts and contours facial tissue using radio frequency. It helps firm the skin by fat coagulation and tissue remodeling. It is uniquely designed to provide 100 percent energy concentration in the treatment zone, making it safe and very controlled.
The results are similar to that of a minor facelift with liposuction, but generally with much less bruising and swelling, meaning a shorter recovery. FaceTite addresses the elasticity of the skin, while traditional procedures do not. It requires just one treatment to see long-lasting results, with about a week of downtime in most patients. While there may be some swelling and bruising during the recovery period, patients are made quite comfortable during the procedure using a combination of local anesthesia and Pro-Nox, a mixture of nitrous oxide and oxygen that relieves pain and anxiety. The best results are seen three to four months following the treatment.
“Over the last 20 years, clients have desired less invasive procedures with limited to no downtime,” Mercandetti explained. “Technology has advanced to where we can obtain improvement in one's appearance and the quality of their skin with non-invasive treatments and injections, but true facelift-like results were not obtainable. This new one-of-a-kind technology allows me to take those patients who traditionally would have needed a facelift and obtain excellent results with FaceTite. Combined with the Morpheus 8 treatment we can achieve facelift-like results.”
A local patient who recently had the FaceTite procedure to remove the appearance of jowls and tighten sagging skin on her neck is pleased with her results just weeks following the treatment and said she was able to return to work within a few days. She had a facelift more than 10 years ago and wanted to “refresh” her look in a way that would be more relaxed and with less recovery time. According to the patient, “I was very comfortable throughout the procedure and was able to adjust the anesthesia as necessary during the treatment. I am extremely pleased with the results.” Following the procedure, she had some minor swelling and discomfort, but it was able to be managed with over-the-counter pain relievers.
FaceTite is performed by a doctor, while Evoke and Morpheus8 are usually done by medical aestheticians—all are performed in an outpatient office setting. A study by the Aesthetic Surgery Journal backs up the products claims stating, “the goal of RF therapy is not to replace excisional procedures when indicated, but rather to achieve skin tightening in the treatment gap population,” expanding the plastic surgeon’s toolbox. Results show statistically significant improvement from RF therapy with satisfaction noted as “very high” for more than 90 percent of patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.