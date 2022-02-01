When Craig and Ann Black were discussing marriage, he told her he would never live where palm trees didn’t grow. After stints in Miami and San Francisco, he says, they moved to Iowa and planted a palm tree in a pot in their living room.
Now, after 25 years in the Land of Tall Corns, they are retired and back in the Sunshine State, amid real palm trees and new friends.
The Blacks are members of the Venice Newcomers Club, which provides new residents opportunities to form relationships through shared outings.
“Serendipity” brought them to Venice,” Craig Black said at a November club outing at Maxine Barritt Park in Venice. While contemplating a move back to Tallahassee, people in in Orlando said, “‘You have to go to Punta Gorda! You have to go to Punta Gorda!’”
The former communications professionals visited Punta Gorda but the paucity of beaches turned them north. They moved to Nokomis in June 2020.
Craig Black, a gardener, says he and Ann love their Mission Valley home and its one-acre lot, featuring mature live oaks, sable palms and Spanish moss.
The Blacks joined the club in October 2021. In one of the ironies of the pandemic, even as club activities were briefly suspended or moved outdoors, new and existing homes sold at a fast clip during the past 23 months, increasing area population and interest in the club.
As new residents, Craig said they look forward to is being able to invite friends and family from up North to visit Southwest Florida.
“We have a lot of people telling us they are going to be here in February,” Ann said, adding there may be a lot of sleeping bags in their home.
VETERAN SETTLES IN
A native of Michigan, businessman David Kopka retired about 10 years ago and wintered in Palm Springs, Calif. But he chose to move to Florida 30 months ago.
David is a golfer who wanted to learn how to fish. Recognizing that Southwest Florida offers the best of both worlds, he settled in at Plantation Golf and Country Club and its two “beautiful” golf courses 15 months ago.
His days are packed with activities. In addition to golfing and being a member of the newcomers' club, he’s made a friend who is a member of the Freedom Boat Club, so he’s able to fish offshore as well.
An early riser and birder who is fascinated by crocodiles, David said a perfect day in Venice begins with a morning walk, followed by light exercises in the Plantation workout room. “Nothing heavy,” he said. Then golf and spending time at the pool.
A veteran, he just transferred his American Legion membership to NO-VEL Post 159. Having previously volunteered at Veterans Administration hospitals in Michigan, he says he’s looking for volunteer opportunities here.
“I haven’t quite connected with anyone here yet,” he said. “That’s on my schedule of things to do.”
EYED AREA FOR RETIREMENT
Married 49 years, Sid and Debbie Zook, moved more than four years ago to Gran Paradiso — in the West Villages district of Wellen Park — from Laurel, Md. After traveling to Florida for more than 20 years, there was no doubt that Southwest Florida would be their retirement haven.
“We were only going to come down here to be snowbirds – I thought," Debbie said. "Once I got down here, I loved it." Demonstrating their dedication to their new home, in December the Zooks sold their family home of 43 years in Maryland.
“The beauty of the Venice area, the totally different atmosphere (and) the attitude of the people,” Sid said when asked what attracted him to the area. Debbie enjoys the many Gran Paradiso activities.
“I do water aerobics,” she said. “We do Hand and Foot (a card game). I do Mahjong (a tile-based game),” she said. “There is a community atmosphere. There is so much to do. That’s what I wanted for retirement.”
When he’s not fishing, Sid enjoys building homes in North Port with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Like the Blacks, Greg and Kimberly Tropf moved to Nokomis. They came here from Ohio in July. Kimberly vacationed here as a child.
This area was the couple’s home away from home when they were raising their children. They bought a condominium in Palmer Ranch in unincorporated Sarasota County about eight years ago and spent a week or two annually down here. Their kids also used it.
“We always knew we wanted to wind up here,” Kimberly said. “Our youngest daughter (Morgan) just graduated from high school so it was a good breaking point (from) up North.
“It was our go-to place, our comfortable place.”
Kimberly worked as a nurse for the Cleveland Clinic for 25 years. Greg continues to work — remotely — in investment management.
They could have stayed in Palmer Ranch. But they fell in love with a waterfront home near Albee Road.
“What drew us there was the water, the water and the beach access,” Kimberly said.
Four months into their new life journey, she said her favorite things about Venice are the water and the beach access. She also enjoys shopping and dining downtown, and concerts at the gazebo in Centennial Park.
“This group has been great, with all the events that they have,” Kimberly said of the newcomers club, which she learned about from a past member she met at a local gym.
Kimberly’s idea of a perfect Venice outing includes biking 30 miles on the Legacy Trail or launching their kayak into the canal near Lyons Bay, behind their home, and paddling around the mangroves.
“Anything that allows us to be outside and enjoying it,” she said.
Like may other transplanted Ohioans, the Tropfs now prefer a winter day in Southwest Florida to one in the Buckeye State.
“That’s one of the huge draws down here, that we can be active all the time,” she said.
FRIENDS FOR LIFE
Ed Litcher and his wife Barbara are originally from New York. They moved here three years ago to retire after their careers in Maryland, hers as a nurse and his working primarily for the federal government.
They got involved in the newcomers club and Barbara wanted to be more involved, so they took on the role of First Saturday wine tasting event coordinators.
“These are all social events. The wine tasting, the beer tasting, the neighborhood socials, the mixers; it’s generally pot luck,” Ed said. “Nobody has to be footing a big meal for the whole crew. People in the club are very generous with what they bring.
“What’s great about it is you are not going to join unless you want to meet some people.”
Ed suggests that new members attend three or four events before deciding how they want to get more involved.
He said he and Barbara met some folks on a Friday night, had dinner with them on Sunday and they have been friends for two years.
“It’s all because of this club,” he said. “I can count at least 20 people (in the club) I know who are going to be lifetime friends.”
Ed tells potential members, “You don’t know it yet, but you are about to meet your new, oldest, best friends.”
Newcomers club details
The newcomers club boasts between 450-500 members, including more than 250 new members this year. Membership dipped during the pandemic but as soon as businesses reopened, membership was restored to the low end of their norm, club president Ed Litcher said.
Membership is open to residents of Venice, Nokomis and Laurel and other communities to the south as long as they moved to Southwest Florida within the past three years and who maintain at least nine months of residency per year, according to the organization’s website, venice-newcomers.club.
Membership dues are listed on the website. New members are invited to “welcome receptions” where club leaders explain how to participate.
Club members are introduced to area sports, theaters, concerts, ballets, museums, restaurants and other places of interest in Southwest Florida. Activities are varied and most people can find one or several to fit their interests. Club leaders arrange the activities.
The VNC Singles Group offers activities such as Happy Hours, movies and game nights. Single members may bring guests to certain events.
A calendar of the group’s activities might include a catered beach breakfast and a walk on the beach, a beach picnic, a beer tasting, dining adventures, small-group dinners in members’ homes on a rotating basis, games, golf + dine, JULIET (Just Us Ladies Indulging and Exploring Together), Lunch Bunch, Newcomers Singles and ZIP Code-based neighborhood socials.
“We do it specifically that way so that everybody you meet at the party lives right around you,” Litcher said.
Every year about one third of the newcomers “graduate” from VNC and are eligible to join NOVA (Newcomers of Venice Alumni), a sister organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.