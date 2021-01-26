People move in … and Florida’s wildlife and her native plants move out. It’s the math of human progress.
That growth, relentless and inevitable, threatens such endangered creatures as the Florida scrub-jay, a curious and social bird whose time on earth is 2 million years. Plants and other native critters also face extinction as hordes of people arrive or move about in Florida.
But a local group is limiting some damage this destructive caravan creates. The Environmental Conservancy of North Port, and its support base, buys undeveloped parcels friendly to scrub-jays and other wildlife. The group has five such spaces in North Port, purchased at land surplus auctions, another donated by a local couple.
But it’s only a start.
Saving Environmentally Sensitive Land
The goal is preserving connected properties, at least permanence of such habitat, and to do so “quickly and efficiently,” says the Conservancy’s founder Barbara Lockhart, recent recipient of North Port’s “Greenest Citizen Award.”
When left alone, these natural ecosystems of sand, scrub brush and certain trees thrive. It is a perfect home base for scrub-jays, mostly dry with a yummy menu of bird food and secretive enough to parent little scrub-jays. The birds, cousins to your backyard blue jay, operate within several square miles. Other critters and native plants thrive within these areas, as well.
There are hundreds of lots such as the ones the Conservancy purchased in 2020 in the 104-square-mile city, a fraction of which are suitable habitat for scrub-jays. But the Conservancy has submitted applications for another 150 or so available tracts, all in North Port. These candidates go to a Sarasota County agency. Administrators with the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program, or ESLPP, select available land for parks or to preserve environmental space. The program is funded by a one-quarter mill Sarasota County property tax assessment approved by voters in 1999, and again extended in 2005 through 2029.
To date, however, few of the millions collected in the ESLPP fund have gone to North Port. Much bigger set asides, for the greater good, in many opinions, have been a priority. Sarasota County’s Walton Ranch Preserve and Deer Prairie Creek are two such places, for instance, where ESLPP dollars are spent.
But that momentum may shift to North Port as its population outpaces Sarasota County. And because North Port is getting gobbled up—1,700 single-family home permits in 2020—and that North Porters such as Lockhart and her circle fight for greenspace and the creatures living therein.
That saved topography also benefits us, as it brings value to our homes, provides recreation and places to clear our minds, or as the naturalist John Burroughs once said, places “to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.”
Meet the Founder
Barbara Lockhart, then a Kovach, was “very much about birds and beaches” as a girl growing up in Port Charlotte. Her mother, in fact, instructed her daughter on bird and shell names in one of Florida’s still natural places, Boca Grande. Britt Kovach at home even had a glass case of labeled beach shells, was serious about backyard bird-feeders and carefully nurtured her trees and plants, says Lockhart, a paralegal by trade.
“It became part of me,” she says of the wonderment her mother instilled, which ultimately would lead to her founding The Environmental Conservancy of North Port in February 2020. “We weren’t just a Disney World family.”
Red tide turned the tide
And because the natural environment was in her bones, Lockhart grew up with conservation and an appreciation for the outdoors always in her heart, or a life of “keeping everything natural,” she says.
Then came a life-changing event: Red tide in 2017-18 laid waste to Southwest Florida. While naturally occurring and always present, that year’s red tide was devastating, or as National Geographic summarized in a story headline: “Anything that can leave has, and anything that couldn’t has died.”
Back on Englewood Beach, Lockhart says, things were “just awful. This place I knew and loved … was going down.”
And while red tide was terrible, Lockhart in that timeframe was also witnessing another kind of tragedy: construction in her North Port neighborhood and regionally was causing mayhem for the natural world—developers mulching vacant plots in a sort of scorched-earth campaign. While North Port had a tree canopy ordinance, about 35 percent, and trees of a certain circumference were to be spared, sawdust flew and nails got pounded.
That shocked Lockhart, would energize the helplessness, she says.
“I wanted my life to be more than just a paralegal. There was something else I needed to be doing, to give something back.”
‘I had a certificate’
Because of her legal background and a gift for detail, Lockhart was good at researching, great at consolidating ideas, people and data. She considered returning to school, perhaps studying environmental science. “I don’t have five years to earn a bachelor’s degree,” she remembers thinking.
Instead, Lockhart enrolled in a University of Florida Extension/Master Naturalist program. Suddenly, new doors opened. “Now,” she says, “you have the credentials to teach. I had a certificate.”
Hunting for a cause, program or group to act on her impulses and a burning wish to make things better, Lockhart discovered Edie Driest, co-founder of North Port Friends of Wildlife, a chapter of Friends of Sarasota County Parks. The quick story is the women happening on the idea of saving residential lots from development, scrub-jay habitat, or so-called high and dry property that sustains the birds, tortoises and Florida’s dwindling natural plants.
The Environmental Conservancy of North Port was born. It couldn’t come soon enough for scrub-jays, which have reportedly lost some 80 percent of their population, mostly due to habitat destruction, says Debbie Blanco, a Conservancy board member and retired Sarasota County land manager.
Blanco credits Lockhart with strengthening the movement to restore that land, with pushing on behalf of voiceless wildlife. “Without a doubt,” she says of Lockhart, “she is amazing. She’s pulling together people who care. Her level of energy astounds me.”
Friends of Wildlife’s Edie Driest says those such as Lockhart are important in slowing the momentum of loss. Scrub-jays, in particular, are so-called umbrella animals, under which other lifeforms thrive. Their diminishment diminishes everything else, she says. “Saving these creatures,” she says of scrub-jays, “and you’re saving a whole ecosystem.”
And “without these stepping stones (vacant land purchases),” she adds, “we’re doomed.”
On a recent North Port visit with Lockhart along property the Conservancy had purchased in a winning bid, she was determined to find a scrub-jay, circling neighborhoods of mostly empty land—but it was raining at the time. Then, on cue, on a telephone wire and perched almost with hunched shoulders, sat a scrub-jay. It didn’t seem as pleased as its benefactor; the same look every creature has enduring rain. It would lope off into wet scrublands, as its ancestors had for a reported 2 million years of the birds’ existence.
But the sighting was another injection of hope.
“It makes me smile,” Lockhart said, almost to herself. “They’re still okay … we’re working for you, little guy.”
