Orchids have been prized by people from all walks of life and virtually all parts of the world for centuries. Like “Tulip Mania”, when the lust for tulips drove the European market to insane prices in the 17th century, the drive to possess these gorgeous blooms in their many shapes and colors has inspired bidding wars and horticultural explorations in remote parts of the world. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to readily acquire very beautiful examples nearby, often for prices that are no more than the cost of a floral bouquet, yet with blooms that last far longer and offer potential years of future enjoyment.
Despite all the sources of guidance on orchid caring, many people resist the temptation to buy out of fear of failure or give up at the first sign that their orchid isn’t thriving. The goal of this article is to demystify orchids enough that you feel encouraged to launch or expand your experience in growing them.
AN ORCHID EXPERT'S ADVICE
Growing orchids has been Noreen Chervinski’s passion for over 50 years. Her first orchid was a gift from her Mother-in-Law, and the passion grew. In Noreen’s words, “I have bought, sold & killed more orchids than you can imagine! There’s always room for more!’.” Noreen’s orchid growing space on her lanai is filled with countless varieties, tended lovingly . Her orchid classes (see sidebar) have welcomed many gardeners into the fold of orchid growers. She is passionate about de-mystifying these exotic looking members of the plant world and encouraging new fans, teaching that virtually anyone can find a good place in their garden for orchids.
Noreen focuses on growing epiphytic types of orchids – those that grow in nature on branches, trunks of trees and crevasses. (Terrestrial types grow in soil.) For beginners, she advises…
First, start modestly. Give yourself a chance to experiment with just a few plants to find what works for you.
Second, be patient. Very few orchids bloom continuously, and many bloom only once a year. Fortunately, those blooms look beautiful for weeks. That leaves you with rather plain green leaves for most of the year, but with happy anticipation for the next blooming period.
Third, be careful. There are orchids that bloom unattended, but that’s only if the location is ideal for meeting their cultural needs. You need to consider your plants’ moisture, light and fertilization needs.
WHAT'S THE BEST VARIETY FOR YOU?
Phalaenopsis, or Phals, are typically the least demanding and most available, making this a good starter variety. They don’t like cold but do need a “shock period” of 4-6 days in the fall when nights reach 55 degrees to initiate bloom spikes, and 58 degrees or above thereafter. The ideal is 80% shade with no direct sun, making them good indoor windowsill options, as long as they get that “Fall temperature shock”. Always keep them damp, but not soaked. If your plants are not mounted in trees, repot once a year in late Spring using sphagnum moss, ideally in what’s known as an orchid pot, which has slits around the sides for aeration.
Cattleyas are what people consider to be “The Corsage Orchid”. Available in many colors, sizes and shapes, many with a sweet fragrance, they are easily grown by new orchid enthusiasts. They can take temperatures as low as 35 degrees for short periods of time as well as hotter conditions, providing they receive lots of surrounding air movement. Position them to receive bright, filtered sunlight, with humidity levels between 40-60%. Most like to be soaked when watered and then completely dried out in between. Re-pot when new root growth is noted, if existing potting media is rotting, or at minimum every 2-3 years.
Dendrobiums are the most diverse of the orchid families with specific and varied growing needs for each group, the most common and popular being Den. Phalaenopsis and Den. Nobile. Flowers are not large but are often very showy, lasting up to six months if left undisturbed. Most prefer conditions similar to Cattleya’s - bright filtered sunlight with humidity at 40-60%. The Nobile type will drop its leaves during its required “cooling off” to 40-50 degrees for a month, so don’t think it has died. The Phalaenopsis Den is evergreen unless kept in temperatures below 58 degrees. During growing season, both types like to be soaked when watered. Once the canes mature, cut back watering. Nobile’s should be cut back to the point of shriveled canes for a required winter rest period. Repot only if in active root growth and then in a tight pot - they like to be crowded.
Vandas have beautiful showy flowers on a long stem that invokes a sense of the tropics, with roots hanging downward. Their popularity comes in part from the somewhat greater frequency of blooming and the brightness of flower color. Vandas like a lot of bright sunlight. Some Vandas can take full sun, especially in the morning. They love humidity around 80% and can take hot days as long as there’s plenty of air movement and frequent watering. Vandas meet the definition of diva - they are not cold tolerant below 58 degrees, are heavy feeders and require A LOT of water to survive.
For all varieties, follow directions on the orchid fertilizer you purchase. Overdosing won’t stimulate blooms any faster! Feed on a regular basis - “weekly weakly” - using balanced, water-soluble fertilizer. Dendrobiums are heavy feeders while growing but stop fertilizing them in Fall until growth restarts.
Author Joyce Laubach of Punta Gorda is a Florida Master Gardener volunteering for the Charlotte County Extension Service. She is also a PGI Green Thumb and a committee member of the Punta Gorda in Bloom initiative.
Photographer Sara Weber is the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Specialist for University of Florida IFAS Extension - Charlotte County. She teaches workshops and classes on environmentally friendly landscaping and gardening practices. To ask gardening questions or to find out about upcoming events email sara.weber@ufl.edu.
How can you tell if your orchid is healthy?
Let’s say you’ve positioned your orchids properly, have cared for them faithfully and realize you can’t count on constant blooms to assess health. At that point, watch for key indicators…
1. Does it flower at least once per year? Most need lots of indirect sunlight. Notice the light as seasons and sun position change.
2. Are the new growths tall, lanky and droopy? The plant may not be getting enough sun.
3. Are the leaves wrinkled? The plant may not be getting enough water.
4. Not seeing new root growth? There may be stale potting media or burned roots.
5. Are new leaves at least the size of the previous growth or larger?
6. Are there large brown spots on the leaves? The plant may be sunburned.
7. Are you misting, feeding & watering early in the morning, giving plants a chance to dry off?
You can acquire many types of orchids locally. Next time you spot that lovely orchid at the grocery or nursery, feel encouraged to bring it home to enjoy its tropical beauty, and you will hopefully find yourself with enjoyment for years to come.
Orchids are an example of the gardener’s creed…
Right Plant: there are thousands of varieties. Pick the one that best meets your home or landscape’s growing conditions AND your level of willingness to provide care.
Right Place: Consider the amount of sun and moisture your location provides as well as whether you’ll grow in a container or mounted on a tree trunk. (Tip: mount with sphagnum moss and adhere with a nylon stocking. Orchid roots will take hold from there!)
Right Care: Choosing the best growing media –epiphytes don’t grow in traditional potting soil, so use moss or bark chips - and providing optimal water and fertilizer.
PLANT TALK
Experienced orchid grower and Master Gardener Noreen Chervinski will be the guest speaker at the PGI Green Thumbs’ January 14 “Talking Plants” session at 9:30 AM in the Punta Gorda Nature Park. She will go into detail about orchid care, exhibit many of her own orchid plants and point out those growing already in the park. Free and open to the public. Park at the Bal Harbor shopping center and bring your own chair for this outdoor session.
