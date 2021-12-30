If you're making a New Year's resolution this year, you're in good company. According to one survey, about 60% of people openly admit to performing the annual ritual. So, figure in those people who are embarrassed to admit it, like the people who rant about how foolish playing the lottery is but can't help sneaking to the convenience store when the jackpot hits nine figures. And then there are those who don't plan to make a resolution but find their mind wandering that way as midnight approaches. We're probably up to about two-thirds of people making resolutions or at least making kinda-sorta resolutions.
So what are your resolutions going to be? Wait, let's guess. You're going to get in shape, right? Start exercising regularly? Eat better? You're going to lop a few inches off the old waistline?
Or you're going to do a better job handing your money. That's it, you're going to save more, maybe you're going to look for a new job.
And you are definitely going to make it a point to relax more. You're going to spend more time with the people who matter, and niche out a little more me time, maybe pick up on that hobby that's fallen by the wayside.
Those were just guesses, but they're educated guesses. It's a dominant trait of the human species that we love to study ourselves, and one of our favorite ways to do it is by taking polls and surveys so we can study the results and decide what it all means.
New Year's resolutions are a ripe target for the statistic-minded, and there are countless lists out there based on surveys showing how many of us are making resolutions, what we're resolving, and who's resolving what.
There is no one official survey that supersedes all others, and with so many surveys you wouldn't expect them to all line up perfectly. But overall there are some clear patterns. Prior to New Year's Eve 2019, Inc. magazine released a list of popular New Year's resolutions based on a survey of 1,000 people that typifies today's pattern:
1. Eat healthier
2. Exercise more
3. Lose weight
4. Save more money/ pay off debt
5. Learn a new skill or hobby
6. Travel more
7. Watch less TV
8. Read more
9. Find a new job
10. Volunteer with a charity
11. Start a business
12. Quit smoking
13. Drink less alcohol
14. Spend more time with family and friends
For the most part, some combination of items from this list would populate just about any Top 10 list. What jumps out immediately is that the top three items are all related. While some surveys have a single listing like “Get healthy,” and others like the Inc. survey breaks the topic into subcategories, it is universal that the diet/ exercise/ weight loss category will top the list, and if a survey breaks it down into subcategories, all of them are bunched up at the top of the list.
HEALTH AND OBESITY
More resolutions are made about about health and fitness than all other resolutions combined. A 2018 study by Kaitlin Woolley from Cornell University and Ayelet Fishbach from the University of Chicago found 55% of resolutions were health related. In the Inc. magazine survey, where respondents could list more than one resolution, “Eat healthier” was named by 71% of respondents.
A list of top New Year's resolutions provides an insight into a culture at a given time. It's no coincidence that steady rise in resolutions to get fit and trim have coincided with America's ever-climbing obesity rate.
Meanwhile, another health-related resolution, quitting smoking, was at or near the top of resolution lists for decades. Now, it doesn't even crack the Top 10 in many polls. Whether this is due to successful anti-smoking messaging, or that it shows that the people who do still smoke are resolute not to quit — maybe some of both — is open to conjecture.
And that's what surveys of this sort are all about, for professionals and amateurs alike to study the numbers and infer meaning from them. The difference is while the professionals seek serious sociological meaning, when the rest of us do it it's mostly just for kicks.
Data is what YouGov America, part of London-based YouGov, an international research data and analytics group, is all about. “Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data and insight into what the world thinks,” the company website reads.
Mission accomplished, YouGov, when it comes to New Year's resolutions. As one would expect, its an annual tradition at the organization to set its statistical sights on our annual tradition to give us all something to chew on.
According to YouGov, Americans' New Year's resolutions were pretty much as expected in 2020, with improved health habits taking three of the top four spots, and saving money squeezing into the third spot:
1. Doing more exercise/ improving fitness – 50%
2. Losing weight – 48%
3. Saving money – 44%
4. Improving diet – 39%
Notable on the 2020 list is the next item, “Pursuing a career ambition,” at 21%. With the Great Resignation of 2021 still underway, it will be interesting to see where that one falls on this year's list.
Likewise, considering all that's transpired in the past year, can we expect “Spend less time on social media” to move up the list from the ninth spot in 2020?
DEMOGRAPHIC DIFFENCES
We'll have to wait for the good folks at YouGov and elsewhere to tally up the results. In the meantime, YouGov delves deeper into the digits to provide some demographic insights:
In case you were wondering if other countries were as weight-conscious as Americans, the answer is yes, at least in England and Poland, where they make weight loss resolutions at almost the exact pace as we do.
While men are slightly more prone to make resolutions to get more exercise, women are slightly more focused specifically on resolving to lose weight. That may seem contradictory until you weigh in the fact that far more women than men also make resolutions to improve their diet.
While women have the overall edge in health-related resolutions, men make more resolutions about money and career.
Where people live has a bearing on their resolutions. The West Coast is more interested in getting more exercise, while the Midwest is the most concerned with losing weight.
People in the South are the most intent about cutting down their alcohol consumption, though people in the Northeast are more apt to resolve to quit drinking altogether.
While no one is very good at keeping all their resolutions, urban dwellers, at 10%, are more than twice as successful as rural dwellers, at 4%
By the numbers, New Year's resolutions illustrate the Generation Gap, or they at least say something about the how age can affect our priorities, comparing the resolutions of baby boomers, Generation X and millennials.
Call it youthful optimism or youthful naivete, but according to YouGov, millennials are more likely (38%) to make resolutions than Gen Xers (29%) or boomers (24%). Then again, millennials who make resolutions are also six times more likely than succeed, compared to a miserable 2% success rate for baby boomers. So, are baby boomers smart enough to know better or too complacent and set in their ways?
If anything can get baby boomers off their duffs, it's getting off their duffs. The boomers had a healthy lead in resolutions to get fit (67%) over millennials (47%) or Gen X (43%). More baby boomers are intent on losing weight (57%) than Gen X (49%) or millenials (41%).
Millennials are more interested in improving their careers and saving money than their elders. They are also more intent on cutting down their time on social media.
Hey, what about Gen Z, the youngest generation, just reaching adulthood? What do they make resolutions about?
Well, they're four times as likely to be looking for love than any other group. Gen Z is also the most interested in dressing better.
That provides a perfect illustration of how our New Year's resolutions reflect where we are in life. When you are young, you want to have nice clothes. When yo get a little older, you want to be able to afford nicer clothes. Get a little older still, and you just want your clothes to still fit.
