They were typical tourists in an atypical store.
Nick and Leslie Lynn were in Venice on an early March weekend, eager to escape the brutal Missouri winter. (Residents call their hometown “Kansas City, Misery” when it’s cold.).
Shopping on Venice island, the Lynns did not know much about shark teeth before her cousin, a local resident, lured them to Shark Frenzy, a two-year-old retail store.
“It’s a blast,” Nick Lynn said of shopping in the store dedicated to “all things shark teeth,” which Roy and Lynda Hervas, of Schaumburg, Ill., opened in December 2019, shortly before the pandemic began taking a bite out of retail businesses.
Daughter Brittanie, co-owner and manager, joined her parents in Venice after earning her associate’s degree back home. Her fiancé, Maxwell Pierce, also works at the store, at 262 Tamiami Trail S.
Before the Hervases opened Shark Frenzy they vacationed for decades in the Venice area — like the Lynns, escaping brutal Midwest winters — and honed their skills at finding shark teeth. Brittanie once found a tooth of the ancient and extinct megalodon shark; that’s the Holy Grail of shark teeth.
BUILDING A BETTER SIFTER
After years of using a sand flea rake – the kind that fishers use to catch bait – the Hervases wanted to build a better mousetrap. They invented and patented the Shark Tooth Sifter about nine years ago. They say it is better suited for finding shark teeth than the rake. (Learn more about it at sharktoothsifter.com.)
Brittanie calls it “a new rendition” of the typical shark tooth collecting device. “The Shark Tooth Sifter is specifically for sharks teeth,” she said. “It's going to maximize your finds.”
On vacation in Venice several years ago, the Hervases had no intention of moving here or opening Shark Frenzy. They were happy selling the sifter in various area retail stores and online. But after moving here and later deciding to open the store, plans moved forward swiftly, like a shark gliding through the Gulf of Mexico. Like its namesake, Shark Frenzy appeared out of nowhere.
“We didn't come down with the intention to open a business,” she said. “We came down on a routine vacation and then just a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work and we now have Shark Frenzy.”
Shark Frenzy’s business model is reminiscent of local commercial fishers who help you catch your limit, and the partnering restaurants that cook the fish for you. Residents and tourists alike want to find shark teeth and have jewelry made.
Shark Frenzy sells or rents sifters to you and makes the jewelry while you wait. They also sell premade jewelry and other beach-related items.
When customers enter the store, they get tips — verbal and laminated — on how and where to find shark teeth. First-time hunters may find it especially useful to go to Shark Frenzy before trekking to the Gulf.
“We help them to get to the beach and to actually find those shark teeth,” said Brittanie, 23. “We consider ourselves experts in fossil hunting. We have many people that work with us and my family — myself included; we've been doing this our whole lives. We want to share it with others and what we really aim to do is to give others the experience that we wish we had when we visited, back in the day.”
Opening a new business during the pandemic was not easy. Sometimes customers might have been as difficult to “sift” as one of those fabulous megalodon teeth.
“But we stayed strong and we persevered and we held on,” she said.
The Shark Frenzy store has benefited from its membership in the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, but suffered from the cancellation of the annual Shark’s Tooth Festival, which has been beached since April 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family had sold the sifter at the festival in previous years.
LEARNING THE ROPES
At the store, family members are as busy as schools of fish at a coral reef. When you come in, the first question a staff member asks is whether you are looking to rent or purchase a sifter. Then they give you a map of the two best beaches for finding shark teeth. The flipside contains tips for finding shark teeth.
“It has all sorts of tips and tricks that we've learned in our years of shark tooth hunting,” Brittanie said. “And then we'll send you on your way.”
When you return to Shark Frenzy, after a full day of hunting with the helpful hints and the sifter at your side, you place your finds on a secure countertop and a staff member sorts them and labels the teeth and fossils you have unearthed. Many teeth are common. Some may be rare. People often bring in several. Sometimes they bring in several hundred.
Your sorted teeth will be packaged into labeled pouches for you to take home or be transformed into a keepsake. Brittanie and Pierce offer custom jewelry-making. Favorite finds can become cherished necklaces (starting at $12), keychains, earrings or bracelets.
“We have all sorts of fancy beads,” Brittanie said. “That is actually something that can be done same day. If you have one necklace to make, I can make it within 10 to 15 minutes for you.”
They also sell premade artisan-created necklaces.
From a business standpoint, the Gulf of Mexico provides an endless stream of free shark teeth on a daily basis.
BEACHES TO AVOID
One tip is to avoid beaches that have been renourished, because new sand covers everything up, putting a kink in nature’s supply chain of shark teeth. But even then, the beach will eventually erode again and the buried treasure (er… teeth) will eventually emerge.
Like most hobbies, some people are obsessed with shark teeth, some dabble in it and others fall in the middle. Shark Frenzy attracts serious teeth and fossil collectors as well as tourists looking for a fun day at the beach.
“They're either considered a curiosity or they’re something that people are absolutely enamored with,” Brittanie said. “Even the newest of hunters become quickly fascinated by sharks teeth because some that are found are actually fossils; they may be tens of thousands of years old.”
Shark Frenzy’s Chamber membership paid off when the organization sent a camera crew to the store last year to film for Shark Week, Discovery Channel’s annual homage to sharks. (That video can be found on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.)
SHARK WEEK FUN
Shark Week is in July or August; this year’s dates have not been released. But think of it like this: Shark Week is Valentine’s Day and the Gulf is full of Godiva.
During Shark Week, Shark Frenzy hosts “Frenzy Mania,” which includes a community-wide scavenger hunt. Shark Frenzy hides small, plastic megalodon teeth, complete with information on the back, around town.
On the back they say, “‘Bring this into Shark Frenzy and win a prize,’” Brittanie said. “It gets a lot of people … involved and they get excited and we love that.”
Chamber President and CEO Kathy Lehner likes having a business in town that educates people about sharks and promotes the city’s unique connection to them positively.
“It helps people understand the benefits of sharks,” she said.
PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTERS
Another partnership that Shark Frenzy has is with diving charters. Brittanie says she and Pierce are not certified divers – yet – but she values the store’s relationship with charter companies that take divers out up to two miles from shore to dive for shark teeth.
“They'll teach you how to dive for megalodon teeth,” she said. “All you need is certification and to be in good physical health in order to go out.”
Capt. Michael Nastasio, owner of Black Gold Fossil Charters, sells fossils he finds on dive trips to Shark Frenzy. He values his company’s association with the retailer.
“It started off like business and turned into more like family,” Nastasio said. “They are so geared to what Venice is, and that’s what I am.”
If shark tooth collecting is an old hobby or something new hobby you want to try, Brittanie suggests checking out the store’s website and joining the “Shark Friendzy’s” private Facebook group, at “Shark Frenzy-Shark Tooth Sifter”.
“We've cultivated a community of about 2,000+ members now and it's all about education,” she said.
If you find something interesting on the beach but you don’t know what it is, and you can’t come into the store, you can post it to this group and the community will help you, Brittanie said. “We have lots of newbies, lots of experts and just all-around, shark tooth lovers on there.”
Some members are creative: “Thank you for allowing me to be part of this fintastic group!” one wrote.
A member and New York resident with a photo of an ocean shoreline on her Facebook page wrote, “I might move to Florida just to work here. It’s my passion and dream job!!”
Hervas family members are pleased with the reception they received from the online community, as well as from the local business community and the public these past two years.
“Business has been absolutely wonderful and we are so grateful to be here,” Brittanie said. “The way we started off (during the pandemic) is so drastically different than where we are today and it took a lot of hard work; it took a lot of social media efforts and a lot of luck, honestly.”
Meanwhile, Pierce made necklaces for the folks vacationing from Kansas City, from two shark teeth they found during their Gulf visit; one from their first scoop into the sand and one from their last.
“It’s a treasure hunt,” Nick Lynn said, referring to the couple’s beach excursion as well as their time in the store.
