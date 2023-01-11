Becky on porch

Becky’s Garden Shoppe, formerly next to Powell’s Nursery on Elliott Street, is now at 124 Cross Street in Punta Gorda where the PG Social House used to operate.

 Nicole Stitz

It’s been said that Rebecca Copenhaver bloomed where she was planted.

But recently, she was forced by Hurricane Ian's destruction to transplant herself.


Becky's Place outside

Becky’s Garden Shoppe, formerly next to Powell’s Nursery on Elliott Street, is now at 124 Cross Street in Punta Gorda where the PG Social House used to operate. Copenhaver has reimagined the new spot into the artful gardens and cozy spaces she’s known for.
Artist consignment items

Becky Copenhaver's new shop has a lot of unique consignment items by local artists just like her former location.
Backyard oasis

Becky Copenhaver has made the the backyard behind her shop a cool gathering place for customers.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments