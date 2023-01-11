It’s been said that Rebecca Copenhaver bloomed where she was planted.
But recently, she was forced by Hurricane Ian's destruction to transplant herself.
Becky’s Garden Shoppe, formerly next to Powell’s Nursery on Elliott Street, is now at 124 Cross Street in Punta Gorda where the PG Social House used to operate.
Copenhaver has reimagined the new spot into the artful gardens and cozy spaces she’s known for but also is making it into her own community gathering place.
After Ian, Copenhaver was discouraged by the damage at the Elliott Street site and thought she would have to close her business. “You can’t insure a nursery for wind damage and all it was was wind damage. So I walked away pretty much broke,” she said.
But a timely tip got her attention. “Someone told me the candy shop was closing up so I came over here immediately and met the girls that were leasing it and they agreed to sublease it to me.”
Before she moved, there was one last thing she had to do: have a distressed plant sale. “I had a big sale before I left and made enough money to be able to pay the first month’s rent here. And it was like God, literally, said ‘You’re not done yet.’ I’m not done. I was just going to pack it in, I had no place to go.”
Before Ian, the Scott sisters, Alicia and Carissa, had been occupying the space as PG Social House — a vintage confectionary and furniture shop. They’ve since combined their businesses to run solely out of their new location named after its address, 264 Marion, which shares the parking lot of Becky’s Garden Shoppe’s and serves as a combined fresh market deli and wine bar.
SAVING WHAT SHE BUILT
Copenhaver has been a resident of Punta Gorda since 1979. She was a landscaper and landscape designer for over 40 years until she opened Becky’s Garden Shoppe on Elliott Street in 2018. “I just didn’t want to do the work any more. Physically, I was tired of it and I wanted to sell plants. I love plants.”
She was able to save much of her decor and yard art items from storm damage by storing everything in her shop’s cottage. Even with the help of volunteers it still took a lot of time and labor to clear the debris and salvage her items from the Elliott Street location.
“It took me and five girls a month to pack up everything that we could get out. The wind blew trees over, destroyed all of my structures and smashed plants."
Copenhaver opened her doors at her new location on Nov.7. “I had to start selling stuff on day one so I said, “Let’s order plants, get the garden set up and let’s start selling plants.”
She once again created a homey haven with beautiful plants, unique artisan wares and yard art. “I could live here, I love it. Everything in here is just stuff I had.”
Many unique items in Copenhaver’s previous location were consignment items, made by local artists. “After the hurricane I had them come and pack all their stuff up because I didn’t know where I was going to go. So now I’m ready for them to come back.”
She's also ready to explore and expand her plant options.
“I’m really getting into collector plants. I love the front porch and have turned it into a sunroom. There’s some collector plants here already and I’m going to get more of those, more unusual stuff. I really want to get into unusual orchids because there’s a real big demand for that. As the money begins to come in, I can slowly add those things and get back to bromeliads and succulents.”
Copenhaver not only arranges her plants for aesthetic appeal but places them in areas best suited for their optimal growing conditions. “I had to play around with what’s going to go where. The geraniums I had to move around two to three times to figure out their best spot. I love having more shade. I love shade plants.”
Her iconic butterfly enclosure was one of the few outdoor items that weathered the storm. “Believe it or not, it survived. Not even a screen got torn so I just cleaned it up and brought it over.”
She already is making use of her enclosure with Monarchs, allowing visitors to view the various stages of their life cycle.
Copenhaver particularly enjoys when children come to visit and are able to interact with the butterflies. “I love when there are kids here and I've got one that’s ready to be released. And you take it out and put it on their little hand or it lands on their shoulder. It’s so precious, I love it.”
PLACE TO GATHER
Copenhaver has created masterful displays of flowers and outdoor decor on her new patio — even adorning the branches of the trees throughout her outdoor garden space.
She's discovered people enjoy hanging out on the the colorful patio furniture once used by the PG Social House. It's become the gathering space she didn't have at her previous shop.
“I think it looks cute,'' Copenhaver said, “People come and bring their brown bag lunch and just sit and eat. I've had customers shop and then go get a sandwich and come back to eat. I have friends come by late in the afternoon with a bottle of wine and we just sit out here.”
She plans to stage more events and activities for people to enjoy when they aren't shopping. “We are going to start having, at least once a month, Music Monday where a local musician can come and play and people can just hang out and we stay open a little later. I’m going to try and use it as a gathering place. I mean, why not make it a social gathering place?”
Overall, Copenhaver is enjoying the hustle and bustle that of being downtown. . “I just like the activity. I don’t even mind the traffic noises. Where I was before, when it was slow, I was isolated. There’s energy here that I didn’t have before.”
She's also discovering she gets more foot traffic during downtown events, like the recent Sullivan Street Craft Festival.
"I had one girl helping me in the morning and another girl in the afternoon and I said ‘ok, next time they do that, there will be four of us here.’ We were that busy. I couldn’t believe it. I made more money that day than I have made any day at the old location, hands down.”
Lori Davilia recently discovered Becky's Garden Shoppe had moved downtown and was so amazed she vowed she was going to be there all the time.
She relocated to the area from Atlanta and was looking forward to gardening again at her new plot located at the organic community garden within the History Park.
“This is just amazing, everybody has been talking about it. I just had to come and see it. It’s like a sanctuary downtown.”
