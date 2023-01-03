Southwest Florida recently experienced the most powerful and devastating hurricane in our history. We have all been working tirelessly to restore our lives to normalcy, but it has definitely been a challenge.
We were just trying to adjust to loss and lifestyle changes with the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of us continue to be overwhelmed with the financial challenges of inflation like we haven’t experienced since the 1980s.
We asked some of our local life coaches and psychologists for advice on how to better handle the mental strain of these tragedies and hardships.
Dr. Charles R. Davenport, a licensed psychologist practicing in Venice and Sarasota, said they are currently treating a lot of people who are stressed out and overwhelmed by negativity. “It’s affecting a lot of people.”
The first step to managing this is to assess what’s most important to them, he said, and realize it’s okay to be overwhelmed.
"The starting point is to acknowledge that you feel unusually terrible, and then bring out what makes you most comfortable. Focus on some simple things. Have a cup of coffee or tea, or notice a squirrel in a tree. Make time to notice and experience the good things around you.
“Think of it like riding a bike. If you start out riding your bike in the highest gear it’s harder. Start with first gear,” Davenport said.
Davenport’s associate, Dr. Alejandro Sanchez, a Provisional Psychologist Licensee, added “A good first step is to focus on yourself. Cope with your feelings. Allow yourself to be a human being. Taking steps to recover is important. And remember, you’re not alone. Talk to family, friends, or associates.”
RESETTING THE MIND
Jordan Rubin and Dr. Josh Axe, who wrote the book “Regenerative Reset” (free copies may be available at Feger’s Health Foods in Port Charlotte) to share a “Practical Plan to Transform your Mind, Body, and Planet”. They say you can regenerate your mind by understanding stress and its effects on your body, and taking steps to decrease or eliminate stress and reassert calm into your life.
“When you’re feeling overwhelmed, you may notice symptoms like intense worrying, poor decision making, negativity and anger, heart, breathing, muscle and cognitive issues, fatigue, and headaches," they said. "Your outlook, mindset, memory, productivity, and things like digestion and energy levels are affected."
Some of their suggestions for dealing with stress include clarifying your goals and priorities, knowing and honoring your limits, taking self-care seriously, and focusing on what you can control.
CULTIVATING OPTIMISM
Psychologist Amanda L. Sweet of Port Charlotte thinks optimism (when one believes things can get better) is important for coping with uncertainty and stress. She said “The most valuable resource that we all have for coping is … the power of our own thought processes.”
She said “Optimism provides us with a general sense of direction – one of always moving forward and keeping your focus on your goals for life.”
In addition, much like exercise, a healthy diet and sleep are important to our well-being, so is social connection, Sweet said.
HEALING AFTER TRAGEDY
Another of Dr. Davenport’s associates, Dr. Swapnil Gohil, also a Provisional Psychologist Licensee, recently posted a blog about “Healing after Hurricane Ian”. He said “Whether you are victim, first responder, or a bystander, the effects of trauma can be pervasive…” and “A sense of hopelessness may pervade an individual’s thought process and cause a sense of fear of the future.”
He also wrote “It is important for the individual to accept or become aware of the challenging event.” Make sure “you and your family are safe… In addition, it is important to create a space for oneself to acknowledge the loss one has experienced.” You may experience depression, anxiety, and PTSD traits, or what he describes as “traumatic bereavement” or “prolonged grief”, but the “…the power of hope and healing is associated with knowing that you are not alone,”…..and if you are experiencing severe stress, “the first plan of action is to ask for or seek help.”
Dr. Sanchez said “Our work as therapists is to create a personalized plan to help people manage their emotions.” Dr. Gohil added “ …our goal is to meet you where you are and allow you to be the captain of the ship and the driving force of therapy.” And they are passionate and committed to providing help in the community, as are many other therapists, life coaches and spiritual counselors.
BEYOND 'WHY ME'
Professional Life Coach Joy Nichole has experienced many difficulties in her life, including severe damage from Hurricane Ian. They lost everything. During the storm and three foot of flooding inside their home, she said they threw their hands up in the air and said “Oh what, so what.” She recommends everyone “Take a minute to be grateful.”
In any bad situation we may ask “why did this happen to me?” Nichole said “We don’t know the ‘Why’, and we can’t find the answer, but if we focus on the ‘Why’ it will make our life miserable.”
Her advice to anyone else experiencing difficult times included saying “If you change the way you look at things, the things that you’re looking at will change”, she said, adding “Life is 1% of what happens to you, and 99% how you respond. If you force things and push against they will push back. The most important thing is love. Do everything with love and patience. You need to trust and have faith that everything will be okay. We will all rebuild.”
Her boyfriend Heath had said “We tackled one thing at a time, and at the end of the day, if we got it done it was a great day.”
Their first hurricane recovery goal was to get the boat and a generator and take it to her daughter’s house. Then they wanted to get to their house and get their vehicles out of there.
She’s been through it all, but continues to always “Go through it and still smile.” She wants to inspire everyone she runs into, so she shares those smiles with others, gives them hugs, and tells them “It’s going to be okay”.
She noted that point of view makes a difference. “If you look at it as a catastrophe, that’s what it’s going to be, but if you look at it as a blessing, that’s what it’s going to be. Take a minute to be grateful.”
Nichole is so devoted to helping others deal with heartbreak, tragedy, loss, illness , a financial crisis, or any situation that causes stress, anxiety, depression or health issues, she has written a book that will be released this month, titled “The Unbreakable You”. It teaches you how to deal with whatever you are going through, and to remember “There is hope.”
WHAT CAN YOU CONTROL?
“In the aftermath of disasters we are met with situations we have no control over, Dr. Sanchez said. "We rely on others, like insurance companies, contractors, government agencies, etc. You need to be mindful of things you do have control over. Focus on what’s realistic and positive.”
Dr. Davenport added, “Knowing what we don’t have control over gives us control. Develop a family routine and focus on staying on track. If you have repetitive negative thoughts, stop and redirect.
"Make time to notice and experience the good things around you. We have to move through, and people we normally rely on may not be able to help us. Look at your community. And remember to help others. It will help you.”
Nichole's home was pretty much unlivable, but she and her boyfriend got in their boat and went out and rescued people from flooded homes.
“Serving people was our light,” she said. “We were able to make a difference in such a tragedy. It kept us going.”
Nicole encourages everyone to help others. And there are many ways to do just that.
Sometimes it only requires a smile, but sometimes we need to talk to people and even compliment them to make them smile, too. Or perhaps just listen to them and hear what their problems are. You may or may not be able to help solve them, but it’s always therapeutic for anyone to be able to express their feelings.
You can help a friend, neighbor or family member with chores. You can volunteer at a non-profit, donate food, funds or goods to help those affected by a tragedy or loss, sing a song to bring some cheer into lives, take some flowers, send a card or written note, share some colorful artwork or some uplifting books or movies. Do whatever you can. Even the little things help a lot.
“Music is one of the most therapeutic and healing things in the world” said former Englewood resident John Salaway. He recently arranged a fundraiser concert with some of his talented friends in Nashville to help Hurricane Ian victims. He and some other musicians also played two free concerts locally to lift their spirits and “restore a sense of normalcy”.
Several businesses, food trucks, restaurants, churches, charitable organizations, and other generous individuals and groups provided food and other necessities for those in need. Some supplied temporary lodging for those whose homes were destroyed. There are many wonderful stories of those that are willing to help, but they receive a gift, too — it makes them feel good.
Sylvia E. Warren, of Englewood, once said “I believe that kindness, patience, cheerfulness and tolerance will make my heart happier and will set the tone for others. Won’t you join me? Let’s lead by example.”
Whether it’s another hurricane, a tornado, storm surge and flooding, wildfires, pandemics or illness, inflation, or any other difficulty, we can recover. We will make the best of the bad, especially if we have courage, show kindness, and choose happiness.
