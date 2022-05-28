Creative expression comes in many forms. For Linda Bonwill it's food.
Bonwill grew up in an Italian community in Connecticut where her love for cooking got her started experimenting with new recipes in their family's kitchen. She made meals for her working parents.
“While some people call cooking an art, I call it therapy,” she said.
While living in North Carolina for 10 years, she also prepared her specialties for her husband, Mike, and their four children. She wanted to be “thrifty” and looked for creative ways to transform recipes. She often found inspiration from food ingredients labels in stores. She discovered her homemade coleslaw dressing also tasted great in her cobb potato salad.
Bonwill home-schooled their children and made cooking a part of their learning experience. “The kids had so much fun.”
Her husband, a builder, had employees from Colombia and other countries that shared new foods with her. “I was able to embrace other cultures, cuisines, and ingredients.”
She experimented with dipping sauces and sticky rolls. “It was so creative. It’s a great way to illustrate the art of cooking, building on something and getting it to a finished product.”
Bonwill opened a small restaurant when the family moved to Englewood 17 years ago. She was known for her chocolate covered cherries, a recipe she learned from the owner in a Connecticut chocolate shop and upgraded to all natural ingredients.
After the restaurant closed and the children grew up, Bonwill had more time to develop and share her recipes using many different food brands.
She also got involved in cooking competitions, and won many awards.
HEALTH SCARE
Nine years ago Bonwill was hospitalized with stabbing pains in her chest, but it wasn’t a heart attack. She had fluid in her lungs and was diagnosed with costochondritis, a common condition characterized by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone, but there was no specific reason for it.
But that wasn't good enough for Bonwill. “You have to do your own homework.”
She did some research and found the condition could be recurring. She didn’t want to experience that pain again, so she looked for other possible causes.
She learned that some people with gluten intolerance as well as a more serious condition called Celiac disease, can experience unexplained joint and muscle aches and pains from inflammation as well as a host of other symptoms such as bloating, headaches, abdominal cramps, rash, vomiting, lactose intolerance, neuropathy, fatigue, anemia, osteoporosis, depression, anxiety and unexplained weight loss.
Because most people with these conditions eliminated gluten from their diets and reported feeling healthier, Bonwill decided to give it a try.
She said she is definitely healthier and has experienced improvements in her hair, nails and skin.
“I was so scared at first, but my heart is in it. I’ve had to learn a lot.”
While learning more about gluten (a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, triticale, farina, spelt, kamut, wheat berries, farro, and couscous) she discovered it not only is found in all types of bread, baked goods, pasta, cereal, and crackers, it’s also in soups, gravy, and even beer.
Most surprising was finding it in certain condiments, like soy sauce, barbecue sauce, salad dressings, marinades, cream sauces, spice blends, gravy mixes, malt vinegar, and ketchup. Some snacks like pretzels, granola bars, chips, energy bars and candy bars also have it.
She also spotted it in many processed foods as well as some prescription pills and dietary supplements.
“Even French fries can be cross-contaminated if they’re cooked in a shared fryer with breaded chicken, fish, or other foods.”
Fortunately, since gluten-intolerance is more widely recognized, there continues to be more and more gluten-free in grocery stores and restaurants. But she recommends still being careful about what you buy or order. “Make sure bottles are certified gluten free and tested by a third party.”
Probably one of the most concerning aspects of checking for gluten is it can be in places you wouldn't suspect.
Bonwill said gluten can be in the air or on shared ovens, pans, knives, and other equipment in restaurants, delis, bakeries, and food stores. Some gluten-free ingredients are even grown in fields next to wheat, and you can be exposed to it by kissing or sharing drinks with someone who consumes it.
Gluten-intolerant diners have to be cautious, she said. “It’s your body, your digestion, and your life.”
NEW DIET, NEW RECIPES
Bonwill admits that gluten-free eating can be a challenge.
“My hubby is so supportive. He will eat anything I buy or make that’s gluten-free. Even if we go out he’ll order gluten-free.”
With the diet change, she began transforming dishes she grew up enjoying into gluten-free versions and sharing the adapted recipes with others.
Some of her recipe favorites are picatta, marsala, escarole, white bean soup, broccoli rob dishes with Italian sausage, and Asian cuisine with ginger, lemon grass, and sesame oil flavors. She makes fresh homemade rice noodles with fish sauce, oyster sauce, ginger, and soy sauce, tossed with chicken.
She advises people to “use fresh stuff first!” and to keep things simple.
"Cooking does not have to be complicated. Add some onion, garlic, salt and pepper, and your favorite spice to your meat, poultry or beans.”
Bonwill has even branched out to teach community candy making classes.
“I love teaching people. It’s very rewarding.”
TANGY ASIAN RICE NOODLES
This Asian-inspired recipe is so easy to make. Just toss this dressing with your favorite noodles, and dinner is served in minutes.
Fold in extra ingredients such as crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, and shredded carrots for a bit of crunch. Pour this dressing over salad or vegetables. It also tastes great as a marinade for chicken or pork.
Ingredients:
¼ cup olive oil
1 tbsp. sesame oil
2 tbsp. soy sauce, tamari
2 tbsp. honey
4 tbsp. rice vinegar
1 tbsp. peanut butter, creamy
1 tbsp. ginger, minced (fresh)
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tbsp. cilantro, freshly chopped
8 ounces rice noodles, cooked
Directions:
1. Whisk all the dressing ingredients until blended. Toss with hot noodles. Top with garnishes.
VEAL SCALLOPINI WITH MARSALA SAUCE
Why eat out when you can make this dish at home? Try this tender veal sautéed in a delicious sauce made with Marsala wine. The veal is pounded thin and cut into small (scallopini) strips. It is tossed in flour and then sautéed in olive oil. I like adding mushrooms and spinach to my sauce, which helps stretch the meal to serve more people. If you cannot find veal at your supermarket, you can also use chicken, beef, or pork cutlets.
Ingredients:
1 lb veal cutlets, thin
2 tbsp. flour
2 tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. butter
1 ½ cups onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped fine
8 ounces sliced mushrooms
2 cups spinach leaves, fresh
1 cup chicken broth
½ cup marsala wine
Directions:
1. Cut the veal into small pieces. Toss the pieces of veal with the flour. Season the meat with salt and pepper.
2. Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet at medium/high temperature. Stir in the veal and onions. Sauté until soft. Stir in the garlic, mushrooms, and spinach. Cook for 5 minutes.
3. Pour in the broth and wine. Reduce the temperature to a low and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent the sauce from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
Serve with mashed potatoes, rice, or pasta
SHEPHERD'S PIE
Shepherd's Pie (lamb) or Cottage Pie (beef) is a ground meat pie with a topping of mashed potatoes. The recipe has many variations, but the defining ingredients are ground red meat cooked with veggies in gravy. It has been noted to have originated in England, where lamb is mainly used. Here in the U.S., ground beef is used. It is a cross between a stew and a casserole.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil
1 cup bell pepper, diced
2 cups carrots, peeled and diced small
1 cup onions, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 lbs ground beef or lamb (or 1 lp of each)
2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsp dry sherry
2 tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp thyme leaves, fresh
2 tsp rosemary leaves, fresh
2 tbsp flour (I used gluten-free)
1 cup beef broth
1 cup fresh or frozen pea
6 cups mashed potatoes, prepared warm
4 tbsp grated cheese (I used Romano)
Directions:
1. Heat oil at med/high temperature in a large skillet. Add peppers and carrots. Stir and cook for 5 minutes. Add onions, and garlic, stir and cook for another 3 minutes. Add meat and season with salt and pepper; go, and cook until brown.
2. Add Worcestershire sauce and sherry. Stir and scrape the bottom of the skillet to loosen any food that may be stuck. Add tomato paste, thyme, and rosemary, and stir well into the meat. Cook for 2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the top of the meat. Stir to remove any chunks of flour.
3. Add broth and peas. Stir, and bring to a boil.
4. Add filling to a baking dish (I used a 13- inch oval dish). Add mashed potatoes on top and spread evenly over top of the meat mixture. Sprinkle with grated cheese
5. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 25 minutes. Add a sheet pan on the lower rack to catch any drippings that may flow from the casserole.
Note: The mashed potato topping must be smooth enough to spread. You can do this by warming your potatoes and adding milk, cream, or broth. If you are using chunky potatoes, beat them with an electric beater. You can also flavor the
A bounty of awards
Linda Bonwill has participated in many cooking contests and competitions, and won many awards and prizes, like cookbooks, magazine feature articles, blue ribbons, trophies, food prizes, cash, trips, groceries for a year, various gift cards, and best of all, “making beautiful connections with people”. She shared a list of the contests and which recipes she presented:
Cabot Cheese: Sharp cheese Risotto
Raw Blend: White Bean Avocado Soup
Kitchen Daily: Lambrusco French Toast
Hot Shot Bakery St. Augustine: Habanero Chocolate Crepes
2012 Just A pinch recipe club: Cobb Potato Salad
2012 World Food Championships: Creamy Broccoli and Leek Soup
Macy's Contest: Triple Pork Burger w/homemade grilled pickles
Mushroom Council: Blue Cheese Salmon Patty
Chevron Contest (where she had to shop at Chevron Convenience): Granola Crusted Spam Burger
Taste of CHS: Cheddar Onion Potato Bake
Door County Coffee: Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake Door County Coffee - Peanut Butter Cake w/PB Coffee Frosting
Door county Coffee: Tiramisu Chicken Door County Coffee - Peanut Butter Crunch Chicken
Kenmore Kitchen: Granola Chicken Cutlets
Out of The Park BBQ Sauce: BBQ Popcorn
Maple Leaf Duck: Stuffed Eggplant Caprese Duck
Springer Mountain Farms: Manchego Chicken Pizza
Cooks Country Turkey Leftover: Turkey Soup
Chicken of the Sea: Tuna Carpaccio
Minnesota Rice: Wild Rice Beef Stew
