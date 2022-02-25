Consider transforming your home to a sanctuary that inspires feelings of hope and positivity. Use colors and décor that reflect your personal style and tap into the latest design trends to refresh the look of your indoor and outdoor spaces.
Here are some ideas on how to create comfy, cozy rooms for rest, work, entertainment and everyday activities.
2022 COLOR TRENDS
That all white minimalist look is out! Many designers say establishing a connection to nature by incorporating green and natural tones will uplift and revitalize you as well as help you feel grounded.
While darker, dramatic colors greens and blue are appearing in some decors, most designers are most are seeing softer shades like sage green, a pastel with a touch of grey.
Sherwin Williams paint color of the year is Evergreen Fog, a soothing, subtle and beautiful grey-green option. If you want more "Florida-style" options, consider their Sky, Beach, and Sea palette that includes oranges and milky white. They say it’s a choice of “cheerful people who love light and soothing energy”.
Benjamin Moore’s October Mist is a “gently shaded sage” that “anchors a space, while encouraging individual expression”.
Behr’s Breezeway is a “relaxed and uplifting sea glass green” that’s going to express “peace and tranquility” in your home.
Add some warm neutrals using organic decorative elements like wood or leather accessories and furnishings, cork walls, or jute textured rugs. Earthy brown colors like sand, chocolate, burnt umber, caramels, or cognac can add some coziness.
There is also a resurgence of warm, neutral color palettes, especially if you want a clean, contemporary look. Start with creams, beiges, nudes and blush, and add some of those richer, earthier shades like taupe, camel, or rust to your walls, furniture or upholstery fabrics.
If you want more color, add pops of rich, jewel-toned greens, pink, or warm terracotta with cushions, print fabrics (especially floral), patterned area rugs, accessories, or art.
Some designers suggest using smoky purple accents, or even punchier violet or magenta.
Pantone’s color of the year, Very Peri, is a bold blue-violet hue that “brings a joyous attitude and a dynamic presence” and encourages “courageous creativity and imaginative expression”.
Wallpaper remains a hot trend that allows you to infuse both color and texture into the space. Especially popular are floral patterns and damask (a timeless design, inspired by a woven jacquard-patterned fabric that implies opulence and luxury). You can use it on an accent wall or the entire room.
CREATING COMFORTS
While practical features like technology can make your space more functional, remember to focus on the welcoming and comforting elements that create the visual canvas and atmosphere you want to experience all day and all night.
Choose high-quality materials that won’t need replacing for decades, like natural stone and glass. Nature-inspired surfaces and objects like marble, stoneware, terracotta, or travertine, with raw, porous and imperfect surfaces add depth and visual intrigue while mimicking the calming, restorative ambiance of the outdoors. Patterned, fancy tiles are no longer in vogue.
One prevalent trend is the Japandi design style. It’s very minimalist, with a muted palette, lots of natural light, clean and simple lines, and lots of natural elements like plants.
Another is Biophilic, that gives you a connection to the natural world through the use of plant-focused décor, nature-themed walls or aesthetics, natural lighting, organic shapes and natural forms, and, of course. live plants.
Murals are a great way to create a feature wall and set a mood. How about an ocean scene or a view of old Florida woodlands with hanging moss?
Travel-inspired interiors help showcase a passion or document past adventures. Artwork that shows the architecture or landscape of places you have visited or want to experience provides a sense of escapism.
Recycling and repurposing old, damaged, or jagged pieces into something new will bring a spirit of history into your space, as well as reduce your carbon footprint. Embrace chipped china, shabby-chic furniture, or aged metal sculptures. Add some handmade items, like carvings, ceramic plates, or embroidered pillowcases. Embrace some artisan-made pieces.
FROM OPEN TO COZY
There is a shift away from open floor plans and open shelving. Many designers say homeowners want a more sophisticated look. That has prompted a revival of wallpapers, floral patterns, large or elaborate prints, chintz, toiles and plaid fabrics, ruffles and pleats, tassels, architectural trim, brown wood furniture, fancy chandeliers, vintage brass, and other vintage décor that creates a “more is more” modern grand-millennial look sometimes referred to as “granny chic”.
Winding back the clock will be a key theme in 2022.
Many want a mix of vintage and new. They are blending classic timeless pieces with contemporary palettes and simple furnishings.
Red and white candy stripe patterns signal the warmth and harmony of a more innocent age. There’s also a nostalgic revival of polka dots, an iconic retro print that will “regain its statement”, as well as 1970s retro and '90s urban style, including knife-pleated lamp shades, blonde wood, paisleys and plaids, and colorful street art with a contemporary feel shown in rugs, art and furniture.
Curves add a feeling of softness and calm to any design element, including furniture, patterns, and architecture. Arches, curved walls, curve-topped windows and cabinets, curvy tabletops and light fixtures, and soft, curvy seating are seen as a friendly and welcoming addition to any design style, especially if you’re looking for warmth, comfort, and airiness. Boxy sofas are out!
Natural leathers and luxurious textiles like velvet are in, as well as boucle, an upholstery fabric with texture that’s “touchably soft”, cozy and durable.
The latest trend is colossal light fixtures. Go big and go bold! But also consider some statement lighting that will reflect your personal style such as sculptural pendants, standout sconces, or even '70s style fixtures. White and brass lamps are a “glam combo” that’s gaining momentum.
Large mirrors are back. Whether you’re using them to provide the perfect dressing area or to create a fake window or just make small spaces look larger, consider adding some to your rooms.
SHIFT AND REPURPOSE
In Florida, many inside home elements are moving into outdoor spaces including kitchens, entertainment and lounging spaces with TVs and sound systems, and even offices where you can sit comfortably and be productive while taking in nature's beauty.
When the weather isn't cooperating, have a backup option. Let a corner of your kitchen or part of your large walk-in closet serve double duty as a makeshift office. If you’re no longer working from home, reclaim your bedroom and turn it into a calm and peaceful “sleep sanctuary.” Create a homey feel by incorporating some mood lighting, soothing colors, some layers of comforting textures, comfy chairs, an abundance of throws and area rugs, and bedside tables with room for a good book, a lamp and a glass of water (no charging devices!)
There’s a stronger need now for personal space. Transform any corner of your home into a serene meditation nook or a cozy private getaway. Consider a location near a window. Use clean lines, floating surfaces, neutral colors, light wood, and add some uplifting décor elements like soft floor pillows, exciting artwork, a side table or bench, and a colorful rug. Keep it simple.
Sources: Vogue, Better Homes & Gardens, HGTV, Decorilla, Architectural Digest, Wall Street Journal, Sebring Design-Build, Houzz, House Beautiful, Trend Design Book, Style Blueprint, Insider and other design sites.
QUICK TRANSFORMATIONS
1.The easiest and most budget-friendly way to create a new look is to paint your walls. Take inspiration from decorative items you intend to include, such as art or upholstery, and see the paint as a backdrop, rather than the main event.
2. Brighten up the kitchen by incorporating bolder, brighter, more optimistic colors in the cabinetry. Red, blue, green, purple and even black make a powerful statement and liven up the room. Colorful stoves, agas (iron cooking ranges), accessories, backsplashes, countertops, tiles, wallpapers and fabrics add positive energy.
3. For instant coziness, install some foldable walls or dividers between your interior and outdoor living spaces.
4. Bring more warmth and comfort to any room with a statement rug.
5. Rattan, wicker, bamboo and grass cloth furnishings bring a calm, warm and casual vibe.
