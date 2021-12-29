Another year, another New Year's Eve, and another round of New Year's resolutions. Corks pop, the ball drops, we kiss our sweeties, toot our noisemakers and then the ritual is done, symbolically linking another year to the historical chain.
In the span of your own lifetime, it may seem like vowing to make big changes is an ironically static tradition. But New Year's celebrations and the ritual of making resolutions go back almost as far as civilization itself, and when you look at how much the concept has evolved it’s like setting a chariot next to a Corvette.
Cultures around the world and throughout history have measured the passage of time in various ways, using celestial bodies as guideposts. But there is no “Start here” point in the night sky. Calendars are a man-made construct, and in ancient times deciding when the new year started and how to celebrate it was based a combination of agricultural cycles (the heart of any culture) and religious beliefs (the soul of a culture). While the timing varied, the start of a new year has always seemed like the right time for attitude and behavioral adjustments.
It's widely accepted that about 4,000 years ago the Babylonians were the first culture to formally celebrate the new year and to make New Year's resolutions. The Babylonians started their year at the spring equinox, when it was time to plant barley. They marked the new year with a 12-day celebration called Akitu.
A highlight of Akitu was for the king to undergo a ritual in which he would publicly humble himself before the gods. He would remove his crown and other royal accoutrements, kneel before the high priest and declare that he had striven to serve the chief god, Marduk, and the people. Then the priest would slap the king, good and hard, and drag him by his ears before a statue of Marduk. If the king shed tears during the ordeal, it meant Marduk was satisfied the king knew his place and was giving him his divine endorsement for another year.
EARLY RESOLUTIONS
Hoping to catch Marduk in a generous mood, the people would make promises to the gods to pay all their debts and return any items they had borrowed over the past year so that good fortune would be bestowed on them in the coming year. These bargains are generally considered to be the earliest version of the New Year's resolution.
If there's anyone who can lay claim to an earlier New Year's celebration than the ancient Babylonians, it's the ancienter Egyptians, who held an annual festival about 5,000 years ago called Wepet Renpet, which translates to "opening of the year."
As with the Babylonians, the celebration was connected to agriculture and religion. Egyptian culture was built around the Nile River, in every sense. Each year, Sirius, the brightest star in the sky, would disappear for more than two months. It's return in mid-July was a reliable predictor of the annual Nile flood that would enrich the farmlands along the riverbanks. The Egyptians marked the summer flood as the start of the new year. Wepet Renpet celebrated the death and rebirth of the underworld god, Osiris, as a metaphor of the annual agricultural rejuvenation.
Several centuries later, around 1500 B.C., the first month of the Egyptian year was celebrated with “The Festival of Drunkenness,” inspired by a myth in which the Sun god, Ra, decided he was done with people and sent a warrior goddess named Sekhmet to kill all of humanity. But as Ra saw the carnage unfolding, he had a change of heart. To stop the literally bloodthirsty Sekhmet, Ra dyed thousands of gallons of beer red. Thinking it was blood, Sekhmet started chugging down the brew until she passed out drunk and awoke as the more pleasant goddess Hathor, whose interests included music, drinking and sex.
The festival is said to have featured copious amounts of all three. While that may sound kind of like New Year's Eve as we know it, there is no evidence that resolutions were part of Egyptian New Year's observances, so the Babylonians retain that honor.
ESTABLISHING NEW YEAR'S DAY
Arguably, the lineage toward New Year's Eve as we know it began in 45 B.C., when Julius Caesar put Rome on his Julian calendar. That calendar stood until 1582, when Pope Gregory XIII fine-tuned it a bit to make it more accurate. The Gregorian calendar is the one we still use today.
The Julian calendar established January 1 as New Year's Day. January was named for the Roman god Janus, who was depicted as having two faces pointed in opposite directions so he could look forward and look back. Janus was the god of beginnings and endings, of doorways and passages, so it was fitting that the new year would occur at the start of his month.
The Romans celebrated the new year with a feast in Janus' honor, and it became part of the tradition to vow to Janus to be a more virtuous, productive positive person. Romans would give gifts to their friends and put in a few hours work on New Year's Day to demonstrate the sincerity of their vows. Suffice it to say, it wasn't long before they were back to their old ways, once they guessed Janus wasn't looking.
The path from Rome's Janus festival to today's New Year's Eve traditions is by no means a straight line. During the Middle Ages, a 1,000-year period that started shortly after the fall of Rome and ended shortly before the papacy of Gregory XIII, Europe was fragmented. The Julian calendar went on, but various political and religious entities each observed the start of the year as it suited them before Gregory brought it back to January 1 to stay.
While Europe shuffled the holiday around for the better part of a millennium, resolutions continued to hang on as a part of New Year's observations. Medieval knights of the 14th and 15th centuries had a notable tradition called “The Peacock Vow.” Peacocks were highly regarded, and they were considered quite a delicacy. It became a New Year's feast custom for knights to place their hand on a peacock — or a pheasant, if no peacocks were handy— and renew their vow to uphold the code of chivalry. They could do this before or after the bird was roasted and carved up so everyone could have a slice to seal the deal.
COMMON PRACTICE
There's ample evidence that New Year's Eve resolutions had become a common practice by the 17th century. Even the Colonial American Puritans had their own version. The Puritans refrained from the celebratory aspects of the New Year's observance to the point that they referred to January as “first month” to avoid the reference to the pagan Janus. But they marked the new year as a time to reflect on the past year and to contemplate the year to come, presumably with self-improvement as the goal.
Among the general population, the transition of New Year's Eve and resolutions away from religious influences to a more secular occasion has been gradual, but it seems to have been well on the way by the start of the 19th century, when pundits were writing satirical pieces about the futility of New Year's resolutions and how they'd become an excuse for excess during the holiday season. One such piece in a Boston newspaper in 1813 is the earliest known use of the phase “New Year's resolution.”
Just over a century later, a two-panel cartoon from 1916 by New Yorker magazine illustrator Rea Irvin depicts two New Year's Eves. The first panel depicts a small family in the 1870s quite properly sipping tea. The second is a raucous scene of New Year's revelers ushering in 1917 with near-ancient Egyptian levels of abandon. Change the fashions and it could pass for a scene from this century.
New Year's Eve celebrations have been an ever-changing constant throughout history, and in some form or another so have New Year's resolutions. The one certainty is that every year, millions of people ring out the old year and their old selves, vowing to be new and improved as of January 1.
Better make that January 2, just in case that old self really tied one on.
Sources: History.com, Almanac.com, Slate.com, Breathwork-Science.org, Trafalgar.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.