It was the day the music died.
Florida had closed its nightclubs and restaurants in March, which for many is the heartbeat of the Sunshine State and its billion-dollar tourism industry.
But the coronavirus also paused the 30-year run of a legendary band.
The BoogieMen, performing and playing countless charity events since forming in 1990, jammed its last gig when COVID-19 struck. The band has stature, rocking through the years in a big way with its two remaining founders as a driving force—frontman and rhythm guitarist Mike Riley and bassist and sometime vocalist Dave Alvarez, or “Alvie.”
The pair are Charlotte County educators who had started their own band because no one else would have them, joked Riley, today the school district’s Public Information Officer.
“It was amazing, man,” Riley said of the band’s beginnings. “Wonderful. We’ve been so blessed.”
But The BoogieMen are readying to return when COVID-19 gets the boot and things normalize. When that happens is anyone’s guess. Bandmates outwaiting the coronavirus have gathered to practice, in masks and distancing themselves to swap memories of sultry nights and the stage humming with energy, to trade senioritis stories, even laughing about growing older and going “ehhh?” and “whaaat?” in craning to hear one another on stage. There’s humor in drummer Kenny Giunta, Riley and the horn section cough-starting varying songs until everyone’s in sync, Riley laughed.
But that’s how families sometimes work, said Alvarez.
“We’ve never had cliques or factions,” he said of the band, which is heavy on horns and rhythm and a 1960s and ‘70s playlist. “We don’t have that.”
The band on hiatus had started as Johnny (Hepler) and the BoogieMen and slid into its comfortable 10-member self shortly thereafter. Its playlist is heavy on rock and soul, the performance stage thrumming with vitality and drive. More than 50 performers over time had filtered in and out of the band, many pursuing their own careers, some tapping or aging out, a few shuffling from this mortal coil.
Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda had been the band’s primary gig through the years. But charity events (154 and counting) and outdoor venues backfilled the band’s yearly 50-performance schedule.
Riley is the band’s avatar, its driving force, its “godfather,” he chuckled in a recent jam session at his home, which is an entirely different story of quirk—upside down Christmas trees, cymbal/drumset chandeliers, music murals, some 300 guitars, either images or actual playable guitars. Entering the home is like the Wizard of Oz scene, as sepia suddenly colorizes. Riley’s place is so unique, in fact, that when it was featured on a Charlotte County holiday home tour, guests lined out the door.
Riley likens The BoogieMen to the Sanford Townsend Band’s lyrics in “Smoke From a Distant Fire,” or “like a freight train rolling down the tracks,” he said. “Don’t know when we’ll play again, but it’s certainly true.”
The band’s centerpiece performer is Ashly Wester, a charismatic and powerful singer. She was joined in the session at Riley’s home by Daren Taylor, Wester’s stage counterpart in a strong tenor voice, and drummer, Kenny Giunta.
Wester and Taylor performed an unplugged Journey song, as Riley strummed an accompanying rhythm guitar. It was a moving performance, evidence of what awaits us when the coronavirus checks itself back into hell. Visit the HARBOR STYLE Facebook page for a recording of the performance.
“I think the lineup we’re in (now) is the best,” said Alvarez, to which his bandmates nodded in agreement.
Details and scheduling, when restrictions are lifted, can be found at www.theboogiemenfl.com.
