As Julia Cousins Laning stood on a cloudy Friday in June 1996 in front of the Triangle Inn, she listened to Dorothy Korwek, then the city of Venice’s director of historical resources, speak about the restoration of the historic building. The occasion was the National Historic Register dedication of the inn, and for Laning, it brought back memories of the days she lived in the old, concrete structure.
Then-Venice Gondolier staff writer Wendy Dahle told the tale: On a hot, steamy day, with rain hovering over the roof of the old inn, Laning listened as the dedication started with Doug Driscoll telling anecdotes about Korwek and the hard work of restoring the inn. Next, Dr. Ronald Higel, chairman of the Venice Historical Society, and Norman Benson, vice chairman of the Triangle Inn Association, spoke about the project and its significance to the community.
For Laning, the event had a more personal significance. Part of the history she remembers is her mother, Carmen Cousins, managing the inn and restaurant around 1935 and 1936. “I was about 13 years old at the time,” she said as she walked in the front door after the dedication was over.
“This room used to be the dining room,” she said, walking through that doorway. “There weren’t too many places in town that served meals.”
She stopped for a second and looked around. The sunlight was starting to peek through the windows. As she turned toward the fireplace, she pointed to the corner of the room.
“There were some single tables over there and some bigger tables right here.”
As she walked through the serving area just before the kitchen, she smiled and said, “I waited tables and made salads. Almost all the young girls in town waited tables here.”
She also remembers preparing the dining room with her mother and putting fresh flowers on each table. “I used to pick what I call painted daisies with a pail for decorating the tables. You did anything you could to help back then,” she said.
“Back then” was just after the Great Depression. Those were trying years for many who worked hard to make ends meet. And most children growing up at that time pitched in, too.
As she walked into the kitchen, she pointed to where a new door had been made to the bathroom.
She paused for a moment as she opened the new door and said she thought the inn was made into apartments for a while, and a lot of extra bathrooms were added to the building at that time.
As she entered the hallway where some of the bedrooms were, she was drawn to one of the middle rooms. “This was my room,” she said.
A big grin came over her face as she stood in the doorway of the room. “I had a girlfriend who lived down the street. When she would come over, she used to crawl in the window. People would drive by and laugh when they would see her.”
The corner bedroom, Laning said, was where her parents slept. It was a larger room with tall corner windows. It had more windows than some of the other rooms. The sun was streaming in through the small panes.
As she turned and walked down the hall, she stopped at the third bedroom. She said she remembered a time when she and her parents shared this room.
“In those days, if someone wanted a room and you didn’t have one, you gave them yours.”
Laning said she didn’t remember many of the people who stayed at the inn, but there were a few school teachers and once a young man, who was recuperating after an operation, who stayed for a while.
She stood at a room’s entrance and looked out toward the people walking over to the refreshment tent across the street. “Feel that breeze?” she asked. “That’s cross-ventilation. The newer houses don’t have that.”
As she walked across the old hardwood floors toward the front door, she spoke about the few years she spent living in the old inn and the memories she left behind.
“My girlfriend and I used to take long walks at night,” she said. “All of the streets by San Marco (the hotel) were paved. It was pretty on a moonlit night. There was no traffic whatsoever.
“When we got back, my father was livid. And we couldn’t understand what we did wrong.” But she remembers he would tell them walking around Venice at that time of night was no place for young girls.
Laning walked back into the dining room and met with a few other friends who had come for the dedication, tour and refreshments. As they stood in front of the fireplace, they were sharing memories about the inn. Laning turned and said, “It was fun when it was going great-guns.”
100 Years Young
Buy more streamers and banners. We’ll need at least one more cake, but bake it big.
While residents next year are celebrating the 100th anniversary of Sarasota County being formed out of the older Manatee County, perhaps some folks also will celebrate Julia Cousins Laning’s 100th birthday.
Laning had just celebrated her 96th birthday in late 2017 when the city unveiled a sign for The Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center at 224 Milan Ave. W., the former home of Turner Photography.
It was an important step in how the city honors Laning who, in 2011, established a $1 million fund with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to help preserve the city’s history.
In 2017, after Laning met with city officials, the funds were repurposed to purchase the former Turner building, which is adjacent to the city’s Cultural Campus. That meant the city could move historical records—including documentation of the complete history of the city of Venice and the communities of Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey—out of the second floor of the Triangle Inn and into a new, permanent space.
“We were lucky to get this building (near) the Cultural Campus to keep everything here,” Jon Watson, the city’s curator and collections manager, said of the Laning building.
Originally they thought the building was only going to be used for storage. “But we really wanted a public research area, that people could actually come in and use this building,” Watson said. So they designed the front area as a reading room. People make appointments and give staff a topic. Then staff puts everything they have regarding that topic on carts and wheels it out.
“Fill out a form and you can sit here all day and read and take notes,” Watson said. The first 10 photocopies are free. It’s 25 cents per copy after that. Watson says about two or three researchers are using this service each week.
Reducing the space needed for storage in the Triangle Inn meant the city has more space upstairs for staff.
Housing Venice’s History
The Triangle Inn was a boarding house, so named for its unique shape. It’s one of about 100 structures still standing that were built in Venice from 1925-27.
“It’s an interesting example of Mediterranean Revival architecture, and it has some very unique characteristics,” Watson said.
Those characteristics include the triangle shape, the round Italian staircase, the symmetric placement of windows on its south façade, round tower and two-story arcaded loggia. Green tile roofs were rare in the 1920s.
Originally it was owned and operated by Augusta Miner, a native of Chicago. After her death in 1934, from a kerosene stove explosion in the kitchen of the inn, the Triangle Inn still served as home to many boarders, and was even rented out to civilian employees and married personnel serving at the Venice Army Air Base.
After the war, the building was converted into apartments, and by the time the city of Venice acquired it in 1991, it had fallen into disrepair. After the purchase, the city moved it from 251 Nassau St. to its current location, 351 Nassau St., on the Cultural Campus, built a new foundation for it and restored and renovated the interior and exterior to match the structure’s original 1920s appearance.
The building’s current occupant, Venice Museum & Archives, is operated by the city’s Division of Historical Resources, where Watson works. The department manages the city’s historical collection of 30,000+ items dated from 1867 to present, the Lord-Higel House (built in 1896) on Granada Avenue and of course, the Triangle Inn.
While the Cousins Laning Archives & Research Center houses an extensive compilation of photos and documents, the museum hosts both permanent and temporary exhibits, documenting groups and events from Venice’s rich history.
Some of the permanent displays include exhibits featuring the life of Dr. Fred Albee, the orthopedic surgeon who commissioned renowned city planner John Nolan to design the city of Venice, and local fossils collected by Venice residents Roy and Helen Burgess. The inn attracts history lovers. On a recent Saturday, residents who promote “Old Betsy”, the city’s 1926 fire truck, parked it in front of the Triangle Inn to show it off.
Augusta Miner
According to a Venice MainStreet telling of the history of the Triangle Inn written by Korwek, “Miner sought new opportunities in the wildly speculative Florida real estate market of the 1920s. She borrowed money to build the Triangle Inn and paid off the loan, unlike many others who defaulted on loans and left the city.
“According to family members, she also purchased acreage in Fort Ogden (DeSoto County) and raised citrus. She lived in the Triangle Inn and ran the business” until her death from the fire. There was no damage to the building.
“The Triangle Inn was home to piano teachers, secretaries, prospective land buyers, tarpon fisherman, and visitors escaping the cold of the North ... After the war, it was a private home, and during the 1950s it was converted to six apartments.”
It was a five-unit apartment building when it was acquired by the city, Korwek said.
Looking back recently, Korwek said she and Laning were neighbors, decades after Laning lived in the Triangle Inn. “We used to work on projects together describing local history,” Korwek said. “I could do computers and she would give me the information, and we worked together quite a bit.”
Information from the city of Venice, Venice MainStreet and Venice Gondolier archives was used in preparing this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.