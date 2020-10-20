When the artist lugufelo, a native of Venezuela, was isolated in his Venice home during the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his wife was out working, he was “in charge of” their son Simon, 5.
lugufelo, whose name is a variation of “Luis Guillermo Fernandez Lovera,” says that experience was “beautiful” on one level but “horrible” professionally. He stopped working.
“But at some point I started playing with him and I started introducing him to painting and drawing, doing art together,” lugufelo said. “After those three months I think I have two or three sculptures that I designed, just playing with him. And they are for kids. Maybe one day I will create those pieces for a park or a playground.”
One sculpture, which he calls “The Hug,” resulted from the realization that he could not get close to his parents, or friends he cares about, during the pandemic.
The emotional impact of COVID-19 on artists has been “a mix, like in any field,” said Mary Moscatelli, executive director of the Venice Art Center. Some artists took advantage of the isolation and became more productive. “It’s fantastic, some of the work that’s come out of it,” she said.
lugufelo says he, his wife and their son became enamored with Venice on a visit and moved “our heart, our soul and everything” from Miami. “We love it here,” he said.
It’s where he wants to raise Simon and grow as an artist.
lugufelo showed his affection for the Venice Art Center and the city in June when the art center unveiled a large piece of public art, an aluminum sculpture, “Torso,” that he created in the past. He loaned it to the center for five years. The installation brought a lot of joy to people, Moscatelli said.
More and less
The COVID-19 pandemic has been interesting, more or less. There’s less of many things to which we’ve become accustomed and more of some things we thought we’d never see again.
Seven months after the state shut businesses down, more people still work from home than ever before. More worship services are held online. We still order take-out more than we ever thought we would.
But there’s also less—fewer interactions with our relatives, neighbors and friends, including those with whom we socialize in Venice’s dynamic arts community. COVID-19 has forced us to alter the way we bring culture into our lives.
As the shutdown gave way to openings, facilities on Venice’s Cultural Campus and elsewhere have welcomed visitors back.
Venice Public Library was closed for almost three months; now patrons enjoy curbside pickup, not unlike a restaurant. As of late August, Venice Museum & Archives was open for temporary limited hours and Venice Theatre was still determining how to reopen safely.
After the Venice Art Center shut down in March, the Spring Members Show exhibition remained “on the walls” and artists’ work was judged. But the reception was cancelled and patrons were able to see the exhibition only via video.
In-person classes were moved online. The seven staff members worked from home. Their pay was not affected, but many social events scheduled for the art center, located at 390 Nokomis Avenue S., were cancelled. The facility was closed from March 11 through June 22.
Staff had planned multiple events and exhibitions this year and a number of people and organizations had booked space in the popular facility as a rental for their own events. But the Annual Art Auction fundraiser (February 19-March 4) was the last major in-person event held in full.
“It, of course, changed really rapidly,” said Moscatelli, who has served as the art center’s executive director for 11 years. Board members decided that safety was “really important to us, our members, volunteers, students, teachers, staff and visitors here,” she said. “We decided that the best thing to do until we knew more about what was going on was to close down.”
Imagine That and Color My World exhibitions and the South County Schools Show were cancelled. “That was hard,” Moscatelli said. “It also was hard on the other organizations that had events here.” The Sarasota Film Festival kicks off its events every year at the art center.
Artini, a major art center fundraiser set for April, was also cancelled. Moscatelli says they’ll find a way to do that fun event again in person someday.
Adaptation
The art center relies on funds from classes. In 2019 it secured more than 50 percent of its budget by attracting hundreds of students to about 525 offered classes. There were high expectations for artistic and financial success at the art center in 2020, and the facility got off to a promising January start.
Then the pandemic hit. Upon closing, staff asked students to consider donating the fees for their cancelled classes—or to make a monetary contribution—to help keep the art center operational.
Moscatelli said many generous donors stepped up and she feels the strong start may help them overcome the subsequent canceling of fundraisers, classes and facility rentals as they identify new ways to bring those revenue streams back in the door.
“You have to adapt to what’s happening,” Moscatelli said, “if you want to continue on. You have to think outside the box now. Every business has to, and art is no different. We’re used to being creative, but in a different way.”
‘Eclectic’ artist and teacher
She is a painter who defines her art as “nontraditional, eclectic.” Born in India, Linda Larisch is an instructor at the Venice Art Center. The daughter of artist Kurt Larisch, well known in Mexico for his unique, surrealistic geometric style, she grew up in a family of artists in New York. She moved to Southwest Florida in 1988 to become involved in the then-growing Sarasota arts community, but she settled in Nokomis.
She began teaching children at the art center in 1990 and moved over to teaching adults. She also worked as the volunteer coordinator for about 15 years. Before the pandemic, she taught five different classes in person, usually during season.
“It’s a wonderful place. I really miss it now,” she said, referring to the recent closure.
Most of Larisch’s students are beginners.
“I love my students,” she said. “They’re all so nice and kind. I’ve found that most people enjoy (my class), even though it’s very, very basic. People end up getting results that they are quite pleased with.”
Larisch has continued teaching classes via Zoom during the pandemic. “It’s something I’ve learned to do,” she said.
While some artists she knows have been working feverishly since the pandemic began, Larisch feels like she has not been very productive. “Lazy and unmotivated,” she said. “I guess I miss that outside stimulation.”
The shutdown, she says, is “cramping my style.”
Innovation
The pandemic stimulated the staff to come up with new and creative ideas for reaching the public. In addition to teaching classes online for the first time, the art center began holding exhibitions online. And like lugufelo, COVID-19 helped the art center connect with youth.
The South County School Show, which features art by school-age children, was set for May 5-15. The art center has been involved in the popular event for more than 35 years. This year, unable to hold the exhibition at the arts center, organizers opted to conduct it online.
Staff converted the two-week, in-person student exhibit to a 12-week online exhibition. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County offered scholarships of $500-$1,000 for overall winners, in addition to $50 weekly cash prizes.
“That’s been exciting and it’s gotten the kids more involved than they were before,” Moscatelli said. Some are now volunteering.
Another opportunity borne of the pandemic is the artist’s ability to help lessen its psychological impact. Moscatelli says an instructor has been retained to teach an art class wherein the theme is handling stress.
“I think it’s going to play a huge role,” Moscatelli said of how art can help people cope with the pandemic.
Another innovative program, VAC Uncorked, is a sip-and-paint class that allows students and their families to take classes online—from anywhere—“and create something together,” Moscatelli said. The inaugural VAC Uncorked event was conducted on Zoom in August.
But no amount of new technology—an art in itself—will ever replicate the camaraderie engendered by in-person classes and exhibitions, receptions for exhibitions and events hosted at the VAC. After a brief pause, the schedule is starting to fill up again.
Today when you enter the art center you sign in and they take your temperature. In-person classes have resumed, but some Zoom classes will remain because Moscatelli and her staff discovered that some students still prefer to isolate at home, while others just like to learn online.
Meanwhile, the Venice Art Center will celebrate its 65th anniversary next year. In 1956, Salvador Dalí created “Living Still Life”, Norman Rockwell produced “The Scoutmaster,” Jackson Pollock died and the Venice Art Center was born. The facility, the organization and its people are much different from when it began with a group attending an exhibition in someone’s beachfront home—and thanks to COVID-19, it’s a lot different than it was just seven months ago. But the art center has persevered and learned new ways to promote the viewing and teaching of art.
Recharging his batteries
Jeff Cornell is an artist and board member of the Venice Art Center. Previously he was a freelance illustrator in Connecticut who worked with clients such as The Continental Group, TV Guide and Readers Digest. He also created covers for paperback books. He did everything from creating annual reports to working for Sports Illustrated.
One of his jobs was to illustrate how left-handers Wade Boggs, Ted Williams and Don Mattingly hit baseballs. He created 16 paintings of the famous threesome in five days, one of his all-time favorite assignments.
As an illustrator, one day he was painting a building, the next day he was painting a couple on a beach. The next day he was painting golfers. “After all that, you start to weed out the things you don’t want to do,” he said.
Cornell and his wife Jan moved to Venice about 26 years ago. When computers began doing the work of humans in his field, he pondered his professional fate and changed gears. He now successfully paints and sells female figures (pastel and graphite on toned paper).
As illustrator jobs dried up, prior to the Great Recession, his female figure art was in galleries in Colorado, Ohio, Massachusetts, Connecticut and California and it was selling well. He had one-man shows in England and Japan.
Cornell took two years off in recent years to “recharge my batteries.” He was inspired to return to his home studio by looking at the work of an illustrator/friend who died. Cornell’s been doing about two paintings a month since February.
“I have a better sense of what I want my art to look like (now),” he said.
Cornell says his ability to work as an artist has not been affected by the pandemic.
“Artists and writers, we’re isolationists,” he said. “We want solitude. We lock ourselves in the studio.”
But he comes out to support the art center.
“I’d do anything for Mary,” Cornell said. “She’s a rock.”
And now they have an aluminum “rock,” “Torso,” in front of the art center.
“You look at that thing and it makes your imagination work,” Cornell said.
It’s important to stay busy during a pandemic.
