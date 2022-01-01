The Beyond Ourselves club, a community service organization of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, has been putting on the Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour for the last 10 years. This annual event has raised more than $450,000, with the proceeds donated to various local charities serving Charlotte County children in need.
Last year was a virtual event, but Beyond Ourselves will again host an in-person home tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Tickets can be purchased online for $30 through Feb. 4 at https://bit.ly/3GhOF6U. They will be $35 on the day of the event. Tickets also can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda,
All of the six homes showcase beautiful architectural features. Most are in Punta Gorda Isles, one is in Burnt Store Isles. None of the addresses will be released prior to the tour.
House 1: This 8,000 square foot home boasts a grand entrance of double bronze framing and glass side panels. The theme throughout the home is distinctive crescent images and designs in the lighting, tiles and coffered ceilings. The enormous windows in this two-story great room bathe the home in soft natural light. The elegant outdoor living space shines with bubbling water features.
House 2: A flash of natural sparkle, a giant amethyst geode greets you in the front vestibule. Pops of vibrant color from the homeowner’s glass collection accent this home's peaceful beauty. A unique kitchen glass island seating continues the theme of the beauty of glass. Fascinating glass flower lights encircle the lanai’s sunken seating deck.
House 3: This home embraces southern elegance. A 15-foot front door arch leads into a columned foyer with long canal views through 12-foot glass sliders in a spacious living room. The main floor owner’s suite boasts 18-footn foot tall coffered ceilings, and a Roman shower and Jacuzzi tub.
House 4: This home reflects the natural beauty of its canal side locale. Decorated with contemporary furnishings, tasteful abstract art, and imaginative lighting with glass decor that echoes the motion of undulating waves. Unique metal wall inserts create an open feeling and fill the home with natural light.
House 5: Entering through its tall, columned portico, this home exudes a contemporary elegance built on class design. Recently remodeled to include an open concept living room, dining room, and cook’s kitchen. You can picture yourself relaxing on a slate stoned lanai, or soaking in a deep tub in a mermaid themed master bath.
House 6: The 1400 square foot lanai shines with three seating areas. Two are for dining and watching T.V. under cover, and one for outdoor sunning. The outdoor space includes a stunning pool and spa with a waterfall feature. The highlight of this home is the owners' unique collection of metal work.
OTHER MISSIONS
In addition to the Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour fundraiser for Charlotte County Children, the club has two other missions:
The Homeless of Charlotte County: Every December, the group organizes shoeboxes for the homeless. This entails collecting donations of new full size toiletries, presenting them in wrapped plastic “shoeboxes”. The major fundraiser is the Beyond Ourselves Bash.
The Peace River Wildlife Center: The group organizes volunteers to pick up and deliver donated produce from Publix for the rescued birds. The major fundraiser is the Beyond Ourselves Bash.
To find out more about these missions, visit https://bit.ly/3GhOF6U
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.