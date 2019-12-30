TAMPA — The Lightning are aggressive goal scorers. They are a skilled team, with more elite, talented individual players than most.
That’s both a strength and a weakness.
There has been a lot of talk about the Lightning tweaking their mentality this year, to play a more sound game defensively and manage games better. So how’s that going?
General manager Julien BriseBois sees progress and says the team has been better as of late.
There were three areas the Lightning identified in the offseason, all direct results of their playoff sweep. They wanted to reduce the number of quality chances against, battle harder and manage the game better. That last one means knowing when to push offensively and when to protect a lead.
“When you’re in the third period and you’re up by two, it doesn’t matter that you score the next goal,” BriseBois said during a midseason assessment Sunday. “It just matters that they don’t get it.”
Conversely, if you’re down late in the game, you can cheat offensively because it no longer matters as much if you give up a goal. You need to score. Against Minnesota early in the month, Alex Killorn played an aggressive forecheck to force a turnover and tie the score with four minutes left.
The Lightning sometimes let teams back into games they were controlling. On Sunday against the Red Wings, they did each in the right places.
“It was a really good defensive third (period),” coach Jon Cooper said. “We got the lead with 15 minutes left in the third. You have to shut that game down, and we did.”
Even before they took that late lead, the Lightning demonstrated balance in playing aggressively without forcing anything. They took 39 shots and maybe that could have been more than two goals, but they stayed with the plan.
This is where the Lightning have been known to get out of their team system and force something to happen. That was the case when Nikita Kucherov turned the puck over trying to skate around two Senators, which turned into an Ottawa goal and resulted in his benching Dec. 17.
“We had a lot of possession,” Brayden Point said about Sunday. “Staying patient is huge for us. We can get frustrated and start forcing plays and I thought we did an okay job at that.”
Sunday’s win over Detroit is the most recent example, but not an outlier. Now, the Lightning need to do the same more consistently.
