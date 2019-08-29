STAFF REPORT

SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Education has designed a short survey for parents of public middle and high school students on Career and Technical Education.

The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, will look at the child’s participation, experiences and opinions on career and technical education programs like culinary arts, manufacturing and digital technologies.

Parents can take the survey regardless of whether their child is in a Career and Technical Education program or not, according to a district news release.

Responses will remain completely confidential. Names and other identifying information will not be requested, and all the results will be analyzed in such a way that responses will not be linked to an individual, the release said.

To complete the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZC6G88.

Anyone with questions can contact Tara Goodman at tara.goodman@fldoe.org or 850-245-9001.

