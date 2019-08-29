STAFF REPORT
SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Education has designed a short survey for parents of public middle and high school students on Career and Technical Education.
The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, will look at the child’s participation, experiences and opinions on career and technical education programs like culinary arts, manufacturing and digital technologies.
Parents can take the survey regardless of whether their child is in a Career and Technical Education program or not, according to a district news release.
Responses will remain completely confidential. Names and other identifying information will not be requested, and all the results will be analyzed in such a way that responses will not be linked to an individual, the release said.
To complete the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZC6G88.
Anyone with questions can contact Tara Goodman at tara.goodman@fldoe.org or 850-245-9001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.