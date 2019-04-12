Have you missed this lady as much as I have?

I have had the pleasure of working with this beautiful lady for over an year. When she took a tumble, I was devastated. She hasn’t been able to get to the library until recently which means ... she’s back! She got to the library thanks to Mary Skaggs, and she had the time to submit her weekly column. As many of you that know me I am a history buff. I love history and believe it makes a community a community. When Frank Desguin sends in his history column, I read with intent. I learn so much about this community I call home. I am grateful for Janine and her 40 years ago, for Frank and his history lesson every other week and for Gene and Theresa Murtha for their love for the history of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County. History is what created us and it sustains us. We have so much to be thankful for in this community. I am grateful for the people that love to share their knowledge about this wonderful place we call home. Home...It begins with a title and continues with chapters that are never ending. Welcome back Janine!
