Port Charlotte
• 3481 Catskill Street
• 23306 Freeport Ave.
• 403 Viceroy Terrace
• 22144 Mamaroneck Ave.
• 2440 Starlite Ln.
• 22215 Breezeswept Ave.
• 1053 Orton St.
• 3199 Collingswood Blvd.
• 1552 Eppinger Dr.
• 6387 Cutler Terrace
Punta Gorda
• 27410 Green Gulf Blvd.
• 1080 Bal Harbor Blvd. Unit 134
• 2526 Rio Lisbo Court
• 611 Bal Harbor Blvd.
• 309 Shreve St.
• 5601 Duncan Rd.
Deep Creek
• 65 Manizaks Ave.
• 2200 Block Bonn Court North
• 1461 Capricorn Blvd.
North Port
• 4532 Heyward St.
• 4590 Symco Ave/Race St.
• 1339 Prairie Terrace
• 5364 Greenhouse Ave.
• 1563 Arundel Ave.
• 1355 Gaugin
Englewood
• 7069 Natalie St.
• 10430 Reims Ave.
• 10081 Edmonton Ave.
If you see a light display to share with our readers, email the street address to sdennis@sun-herald.com and if you would like, include a jpeg photo to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.