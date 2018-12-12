The Christmas light display/show at 3481 Catskill St., Port Charlotte has been providing enjoyment for the past 15 years. Over 50,000 LED lights are synchronized to music that you can tune in on your car radio at 96.3 FM. This display is even a registered stop on the Punta Gorda Christmas Light Trolley Tour! The show includes about 12 songs and runs daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on weekends.
Have you seen the lights?
Have you seen a light display that needs shared with our readers? Please send a jpeg photo to sdennis@sun-herald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.