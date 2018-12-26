POLK COUNTY – For the past 38 years, a Polk County clerk of courts and comptroller has been recognized for excellence by the Government Finance Officers Association.
On Dec. 18, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam traveled from Tallahassee to his hometown of Bartow to recognize Polk County Clerk and Comptroller Stacy Butterfield, her staff and the county commission for earning two Certificates of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting this year by the GFOA.
“It’s an immense honor to have [Adam Putnam] here this morning to present these awards and celebrate this accomplishment,” Butterfield said.
The GFOA Comprehensive Annual Financial Report has been awarded to Polk County for the past 38 years and the Popular Annual Financial Report has been awarded to Polk County for the past 17 years. Both documents are available online and track Polk County government finances over the past decade.
Butterfield (2013-to-present) joins former clerks Richard Weiss (1997-2013) and Bud Dixon (1973-1997) in the consistent earning of the recognition.
“This is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting,” Putnam said. “These are prestigious national awards that recognize conformance with the highest standards of preparation.”
There are some interesting statistics in these reports. Total primary government expenses, program revenues, business licenses issued and property taxes collected are each less now than they were in 2008. This may not be the case next year, given that the county commission raised taxes in September.
Residential and commercial building permits took a huge hit after the financial crisis, but have rebounded and now exceed values from 2008.
Residential land values still have not fully recovered since 2008. but commercial property values have edged higher than 2008 values. The top five principal taxpayers in 2008 were Duke Energy, Tampa Electric, Mosaic, Publix and Coca Cola. In 2017 they were Progress Energy, Tampa Electric, Publix, Cargill and Duke Energy. Walmart fell from sixth to tenth place.
Population has grown from 585K to 661K over the past decade and personal income has climbed slightly. The largest employers in 2017 were the school board (13,061 employees), Publix (8,200), Wal-Mart (5,100), Lakeland Regional Medical Center (5,000) and Polk County Government (4,493).
In 2008 there were 45 parks. As of 2017, there were 69.
“We are committed to the highest level of transparency and accountability to our citizens and providing the financial data that they deserve,” Butterfield said.
