What’s the difference between Little League Baseball and the federal government?
Little League Baseball has adult leadership.
A few days after the beginning of the partial shutdown of government, I wrote a column reflecting on a few interesting nuggets about the event. Salaries of the president and members of Congress are protected by the Constitution. Most presidential appointees also continue to draw their salaries, but the White House switchboard has been shut down. There are about 2.1 million federal employees, of whom 380,000 are furloughed without pay, and another 420,000 are being required to work without pay.
Congress has since passed a law guaranteeing that all will be paid in arrears when the shutdown ends, a period of time that the president says could be months, or even years.
In addition, numerous employees have filed suit for damages. Legal analyses I have read indicate that they are likely to collect significant damages as well as back pay. As a result, the cost of paying for the government services that the taxpayers are not getting will significantly exceed the regular cost of paying for those services when they are being performed on a daily basis.
It also will exceed the amount of money that is at issue to build President Donald Trump’s wall, or fence, or whatever it’s currently being called.
What I have not seen is what will happen to any employees who are ordered to work without pay if they decide to quit their jobs and seek employment that pays a salary.
President Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are playing the equivalent of the playground taunt of “last tag,” in which the object is to be the last of two juvenile combatants to slap, poke, or otherwise aggravate the other. Pelosi told Trump he couldn’t come into the House of Representatives chamber to give his State of the Union address, and Trump responded by telling Pelosi that she couldn’t use military aircraft for a trip to Belgium, Egypt, and Afghanistan.
I particularly enjoyed the comment of Senator Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina, who said, “One sophomoric response does not deserve another.” That’s about the closest thing to adult leadership we’ve heard come out of Washington, and it didn’t accomplish anything.
In the meantime, every few days there is a new revelation that some high official or Trump relative or appointee lied to Congress or law enforcement, inspiring a new round of harrumphing (as if lying by and to government was an invention of the 21st Century).
The major surprise, at least to me, is that it’s actually against the law.
(S. L. Frisbie is retired. Nearly half a century in journalism led him to observe, “I’m a reporter; I get lied to for a living.”)
