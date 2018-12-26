WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven Affordable Housing Advisory Committee had its quarterly meeting Dec. 17 at City Hall.
Members primarily discussed two updates, as well as the Nov. 26 city commission vote to spend $340,000 on additional senior subsidized-housing.
The committee also received an update on the Mayor’s Affordable Housing Initiative.
On Nov. 26 Winter Haven Housing Authority staff, without prior public debate, requested $340,000 from the city general fund to support an application for state financing for a $16 million senior housing project called Lakeside Terrace Phase II.
Winter Haven Housing Authority Executive Director Lisa Landers released more information about the financing application Dec. 17, saying staff expected to learn which projects would be financed by the state sometime in January.
If the city-supported Winter Haven Housing Authority application is chosen in the January lottery, it would mean the city would get more than 90 additional units of subsidized senior housing by mid-2020.
“We are excited about the possibilities,” Landers said.
The Mayor’s Affordable Housing Initiative is a project with a goal of providing affordable housing options for 150 families over the next one-to-five years. Now in the planning stage, Heart for Winter Haven Director and Affordable Housing Advisory Committee member Brad Beatty said that over the next six months, multiple public meetings will be scheduled to discuss ideas and options.
Affordable housing has been a goal of the city commission for years. Last year, the city commission donated two pieces of city-owned land in the Sears Avenue area of the Florence Villa neighborhood. State grants were used to build two two-bedroom homes which will both be complete by February 2019.
“Affordable housing is an issue across the nation,” Beatty said. “It’s a widespread issue. What can the city do to plan for that?”
Habitat for Humanity of East Polk County Executive Director and Winter Haven Housing Advisory Committee member Julie Farish said that the waiting list to initiate the process of having a Habitat home built will open up in February 2019.
