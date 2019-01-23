POLK COUNTY – Thousands of area residents are expected to attend the annual Alafia River Rendezvous this weekend in the Homeland area, just off U.S. 17 between Bartow and Fort Meade.
Billed as the largest pre-1840 living history encampment in the United States, visitors can spend the day experiencing what life was like before electricity, cell phones and shopping with the click of a mouse.
Those who would like to attend are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring cash, because the event is spread over 300 acres and sales will be cash-only.
The two-day event Jan. 25-26 is the conclusion of a longer event. Roughly 1,300 participants from across the country traveled to Polk County to set up what amounts to a small town — complete with a downtown area, residential neighborhoods, side streets, music stages and a muzzle-loading gun range.
Most of those early participants begin setting up before Christmas and live on-site for a month. Some vendors and “residents” have been attending the event for decades and are known to have great stories to share.
Each year, the last two days of the month are open to the public.
Alafia River Rendezvous is a fundraiser for the Florida Frontiersmen, a non-profit historical preservation organization that owns the property. Proceeds from the event go toward improving the property, as well as scholarships for young adults interested in studying how to keep history alive. The club meets monthly to use the gun and primitive bow and arrow range and participate in history seminars. Proceeds from this year's event will go toward building a blacksmith shop, club president Ron Clark said.
The Rendezvous has been a mostly continuous annual event since 1971, originally held as a competition to see who was the best with a muzzle-loaded rifle in Hudson. As the Tampa Bay area’s population exploded, the competition changed locations multiple times. In the 1980s, the event moved to Wauchula and became expanded in scope.
In 2001, the Florida Frontiersmen purchased land in Homeland to ensure the event would not have to move again. The event has grown in popularity exponentially since — on Friday, around 1,500 visitors are expected and, on Saturday, as many as 3,000 area residents may be in attendance.
It is event that fosters a lot of pride in its organizers.
“I like teaching others about our history now, getting our youth interested to replace us elders,” Clark said.
Admission costs $10 for those 16 and older. Seniors and children under 16 cost $5. Children under the age of three are free. No pets are allowed on property except qualified service animals. For more information, check out www.FloridaFrontiersmen.org.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.