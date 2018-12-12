‘American Pickers’ coming to Florida

POLK COUNTY – Several months ago, staff with the History Channel television show “American Pickers” put word out that they would be filming in Florida and that they were in search of local private collectors.
Staff recently shared another detail, announcing that filming will commence in February 2019.
“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them,” said American Pickers Casting Associate Sarah Perkins. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we are coming to town.”
Show hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have been filming around the United States looking for antiques hidden away in old barns to purchase and resell since 2010. Wolfe and Fritz are only seeking private collections — not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
