WINTER HAVEN – Nicolas J. Barrios, a financial services investor in the Winter Haven area since 2000, was permanently barred from the industry June 11 for allegedly stealing business from his employer, according to recently published Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) documents.
Barrios worked for UBS Financial Services in Winter Haven from 2008 until he was terminated April 24, 2019.
The day prior, an area investor filed a written complaint stating that, between 2012 and 2019, Barrios allegedly diverted thousands of dollars of investments away from UBS and into a private company owned by Barrios.
FINRA documents state Barrios diverted more than $5,000 from seven separate clients to his private company, using a personal email account in an attempt to evade detection. One confidential source told the Sun that Barrios diverted more than $1 million.
When FINRA staff asked Barrios to provide evidence that the allegations were unfounded, Barrios — through his lawyer – provided no evidence and instead signed a document stating he consented to being barred from the industry.
FINRA is not part of the federal government, according to its website.
“We’re a not-for-profit organization authorized by Congress to protect America’s investors by making sure the broker-dealer industry operates fairly and honestly.”
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
