‘Area 71’ grand opening delayed

LAKE WALES – Lake Wales American Legion Memorial Post 71 and All Veterans Center volunteers are still working hard to try and open their new restaurant at Eagle Ridge Mall.
The veterans were forced to move out of their warehouse space in Lake Wales back in April, citing high rent and utility expenses. The veterans struck a deal at the mall to reopen their post at the mall in October with plans to open a restaurant to be called “Area 71” as a fundraiser for services to veterans in need.
Lake Wales All Veterans Center President Andy Anderson had hopes to open the restaurant as early as Nov. 1, but as of last week post volunteers are still working with the Health Department to get the proper restaurant permits approved.
Operating out of the old Garfield’s restaurant in the food court at the mall, the veterans are currently selling poinsettias to raise money for veterans in need in the meantime. Small flowers are $3 each or three for $12 or six for $20. Large poinsettias sell for $15 each or two for $25.
On Saturday, Dec. 15, American Legion Memorial Post 71 and Ft. Meade First Church of God are teaming up to host the First Annual American Legion Post 71 Bass Tournament at Camp Mack’s River Resort.
Two-person teams can sign up for $100 with prizes for longest bass, most weight, oldest fisherman, shortest bass, least weight, youngest fisherman and fisher-lady with most fish weight. There will also be a prize for most total weight with $1,000 in prize money guaranteed.
For more information or to sponsor, email Anderson at AndyAnderson@AllVetsCenter@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Thank you, Charles. We hope to be open before Christmas.
