It’s back-to-school time at Polk State College and the higher education institution is rolling out a new program aimed at making graduation faster and easier.
Now, students who earn an associate degree from Polk State can seamlessly transfer to Florida Polytechnic University to complete their bachelor’s degree.
It’s what is known as an articulation agreement, and officials at both schools say it will help to foster a skilled workforce to support and drive economic development in Polk County.
“We know that Florida Poly is on the cutting edge of engineering and applied sciences,” said Polk State President Angela Garcia Falconetti. “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity that will lead to success for our students at the university level and beyond.”
A Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics was chosen as the first “2+2” pathway program in the new agreement because it’s a growing, highly in-demand field, Falconetti said.
“With a median salary of $83,610, the pathway from Polk State to Florida Poly in this area provides a seamless, affordable option for students,” she explained.
Tom Dvorske, vice president of academic affairs at Florida Poly, added that the Business Analytics program is the most flexible in terms of requirements and plan of study.
Officials from both schools say this is just the beginning.
“We'll be looking for more ‘2+2’ opportunities as we grow,” Dvorske added.
While Florida already gives students who graduate with an associate’s degree from a community college admittance into a four-year state university, this new articulation agreement offers Polk State students additional perks — such as access to Florida Poly resources, along with advisors from both schools, to make the transition even easier.
The Polk State and Florida Poly announcement follows a new state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June requiring all Florida colleges to execute at least one such 2+2 articulation agreement with another state university by the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
The mandate was outlined in a massive piece of higher education legislation known as SB 190.
But plans between the two schools have been in the works for a year now, making the legislation more of a “fortunate coincidence” than a catalyst, said Florida Poly President Randy Avent.
A lot had to happen behind the scenes to get ready for the new program.
Academic affairs departments at both schools spent time looking at curriculum and unique degree requirements. They also found appropriate course equivalencies. Internal data was also reviewed to determine appropriate policies.
The fall 2019 semester starts August 19, and Polk State officials say staff and advisors will work closely with students who express interest in the new transfer pathway. Marketing and information events are also in the works.
It’s still too early to tell how many Polk State students will be participating. It will likely take at least one academic year for eligible students to be ready to enter, Dvorske said.
“We are hopeful that we can bring in 15 to 20 AA transfers a year into the Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics and another 5 to 10 across our other programs,” Dvorske added.
Founded in 1964, Polk State is a multi-campus college based out of Winter Haven with additional locations in Lakeland, Bartlow and Lake Wales. The college services about 16,000 students and offers a mix of associate and bachelor’s degree programs.
Florida Poly is a STEM-based university founded in 2012. It’s located off Interstate 4 in Lakeland with an enrollment of about 1,500 students.
