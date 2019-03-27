Anay Patel is having quite a junior season so far for the All Saints Academy boys tennis team.
Two weeks ago, the No. 1 singles player for the Saints went 4-0 and recently beat one of the top-five players in the county.
Patel has already been to state twice — as a doubles player as a freshman and as an individual as a sophomore — and has high hopes for the rest of the 2019 season.
About Anay
|School: All Saints Academy
|Year: Junior
|Hometown: Lakeland
|Height: 5-foot-6
|Trains at: Galindo Tennis Academy
How do you think the season has gone so far for yourself and the team?
I think I’ve done pretty well. In both singles and doubles, I think our team has done well. I have a lot of confidence in myself for county, district and hopefully I get to state play.
How have you improved in the past year?
I think I’ve improved in that I have more weapons I can use. I used to be “one gear” — I used to have only one good stroke. Now, I have more tools I can use.
You went to state in doubles as a freshman and as an individual as a sophomore. What did you take away from those experiences?
I think those experiences definitely motivated me. … It kind of gives you a sign of what you need to do to reach that high level.
Is there a professional player you look up to?
Currently, the professional player I’ve looked up to since I was little is (Rafael) Nadal. He is probably one of the greatest athletes in history and he’s such a great ambassador for the sport. I really look up to him on and off the court.
Which of your teammates is the funniest?
Jacob Bruschay — he’s my doubles partners and he’s a really funny guy.
What are your goals the rest of the way?
The team goal is to do the best we can, obviously, and to do better from what we did last year. … (Individually) I’m trying to win all my matches and take it step-bystep. Hopefully I’ll reach state in both events.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Probably math. I like it because I might go into a career with math.
What’s your dream job?
Probably owning a business.
What are you favorite college and professional football teams?
Florida State for the college — my sister went there and I have some family members who graduated from there and a lot of family that lives in Tallahassee. ... And then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the professional team, because they’re the hometown team.
Where is your favorite place you’ve visited and where is a place you would like to visit?
My favorite place I’ve visited was Lucerne, Switzerland. There were a lot of nice mountains and it was a really pretty place. The place that I really want to visit is, I would say, Barcelona and Madrid.
