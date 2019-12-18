The Lake Wales girls soccer team has gotten off to a strong start this season, with a record of 5-1-1 as of Dec. 16. One of the main catalysts for the Highlanders’ success has been Delaney Elder. Elder, a senior captain, leads the team with nine goals and plays forward and striker.
Who is your favorite soccer club?
Orlando City because they’re local.
Who is your favorite player?
Alex Morgan because she plays forward and she wears number 13.
What’s your favorite part about playing soccer?
Executing plays.
What are some of the keys to being a good scorer?
Field awareness, being aware of where your team is. It’s not all about running up to the goal and scoring. Seeing where your team is and passing the ball.
What are your plans after high school?
I committed to Warner University.
What do you plan on majoring in?
English, because I love writing. Writing, reading — I’ve always been a big reader. I don’t know what I want to do with it for a career, but it’s something I’m passionate about.
What’s your favorite class?
English and history. It’s cool learning about history because it really did happen.
What are some of your hobbies outside of soccer and reading?
I live on a small farm, so I do horseback riding and I also work at Lake Aurora Christian camp so I get to do a lot of activities there. I’m a lifeguard there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.