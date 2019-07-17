This week's Athlete of the Week feature is sponsored by Bond Clinic.
Isabella VanGundy will be a seventh grader at Bok Academy North in Lake Wales this fall and is a swimmer for the Lake Wales Blue Marlins, a youth swim team which practices at the Lake Wales Family YMCA. Head coach Ana Pizarro says she has been impressed by Isabella’s commitment and desire to improve, explaining that she started as a novice swimmer and has improved a lot.
“Her training attitude has changed and she is pushing hard to get better and swim fast,” Pizarro said about VanGundy. “I have great expectations for her in the near future.”
How long have you been swimming competitively and how did you get started?
For a couple of months. I came home from school one day and my dad (David VanGundy) was like “I have your swimsuit and a towel — we’re going to the (YMCA).” It took a while before I started to like it because it was really hard.
What do you like about being on the team?
I like the fact that I’m in the water all the time, because I’ve always loved swimming.
What do you like about swimming for your coach, Ana Pizarro?
She encourages me a lot and, when I do something wrong, she usually tries to correct me.
What events do you participate in?
We haven’t had any tournaments yet — the last meet we had was cancelled because of rain. I was supposed to be doing the 50-meter freestyle, the 50-meter backstroke and the relay.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Science, because when I was little I used to draw out robot designs.
Who is your favorite teacher?
My dad (her physical education teacher). He encourages me on a lot of things and his activities are really fun.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I’m back-and-forth about being a police officer or a lawyer.
Who’s your favorite superhero?
Supergirl, because she has all these cool powers. I like all of the DC (Comics) heroes. I like “Arrow” because he has really good aim and I did archery once. I like “The Flash” because on one of my softball teams they called me “Lightning” because I was really fast.
What is your favorite family activity?
One year, we all got Nerf guns for Christmas and we had a “Nerf war.”
What has been your best family vacation so far?
We drove to Colorado last summer. I liked the snow, even though it was really crunchy and stuff. It felt nice.
What is one place you would like to visit?
Probably California, by the beach. You can surf more there.
