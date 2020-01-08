Being a leader on a team is far from an easy task — let alone being thrown into that role in your first season with the team. Jasmine Edwards is in her first season for the Haines City Hornets (7-6) girls basketball team, after spending three seasons at John Glenn High School in Michigan. Edwards nevertheless is a captain for the Hornets and, thus far, Edwards is averaging right at 26 points per game for Haines City.
How much have you changed from freshman year to senior year?
I feel like I changed a lot just getting stronger, more skilled and definitely learning about the game and going into a leadership role.
How much pride do you take in being a captain?
I always like to set a good example for everybody. Setting a good example, doing what you’re supposed to do and being a good voice.
What are some of the keys to being a good leader?
Having a strong leading voice, something you can connect with other girls, leading by example, being respectful and making good choices. Not necessarily being bossy, but having your voice out there.
Do you try to model your playing style after any specific player?
I have favorite players, but not one particular player. I watch (Crystal) Dangerfield on UConn (women’s basketball) and how she brings the ball down. I like Kyrie (Irving) and his movement. But watching how big time players make their moves — I like to study that.
What’s your favorite pre-game meal?
I would go with a smoothie, strawberry-limeade. I usually stick with a salad right before the game.
Who’s your favorite player?
Kyrie Irving. I like his position on the floor, how he’s always impacting the game and everybody. I just like what he does.
Do you have a favorite team?
I really just stick with certain players.
If you could hang out with one basketball player for a day, who would it be?
I would hang out with Skylar Diggins. I hung out with her at her camp. My AAU team went to her camp her and her spirit is good vibes — I would for sure do that.
What are your plans after high school?
I’m going to Jackson State University. I’m really looking forward to getting into their program.
What do you plan on majoring in when you go to college?
I would like to do a social work degree or a physical therapist degree for my first four years, then a sports management degree after. I definitely want to stick with sports after college.
