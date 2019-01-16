Residents longing to relive the days of one of the area's most iconic and memorable attractions will want to be at the Lake Wales Depot Museum Thursday evening, Jan. 17.
Speaker Lu Vickers will present her memories of Cypress Gardens, including vintage photos that take audience members on a tour of the park's history that stretches from the 1930s to its closing before it became Legoland.
Included in the talk is the story of the creation of the attraction's world famous water ski show, its equally famous “Southern Belles,” and information on how owner Dick Pope came to be known as “The Man Who Invented Florida.”
Vickers is the author of the 2010 book “Cypress Gardens, America's Tropical Wonderland: How Dick Pope Invented Florida.” That book was published just months after the park closed and book had been in the works for several years.
Vickers also authored a book on Weeki Wachee, another unique Florida attraction.
The presentation starts at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The museum will also host a special exhibit reception at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 for the current display “Mountain Lake, An Inside Look Building a Legacy.”
