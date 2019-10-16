Last week, members of the Bartow Art Guild were sorting through dozens of pieces of artwork deciding where to hang them for this year's Cornucopia Art Show and Exhibition at the Bartow Public Library.
Upstairs, in the Pamplin Art Gallery in the library at 2150 S. Broadway Avenue, the show was to be open on Monday, where members of the guild had their work in various mediums not only on display, but ready for judging by a local art instructor from the Harrison School of the Arts.
The juried show, an annual event sponsored by the 65-member guild, will be open for public viewing from Oct. 15 through Nov. 22, said Bartow Art Guild President Kate Hall.
“We expect to have 50 to 60 pieces of art,” Hall said as she squared entry forms on the admissions table last week. “There are no age categories, so all the work is judged as it is presented, regardless of the artist.”
The judging was scheduled for Oct. 12, when Harrison School of the Arts instructor and well-known local artist Rocky Bridges will designate the winners for this year.
First place will take home $500, second will receive $350, third earns $250 and fourth place will bring home $150, according to Hall. There also will be six honorable mentions whose creators will walk away with $75 each. A “People's Choice” award also will be presented.
The artwork on display may include original drawings, oils, acrylics, water colors, graphics, computer art, mixed media, fiber, sculpture, photography and crafts.
Each entry was to be framed and wired for hanging and priced per the value listed on each piece's entry form, according to the show rules. Some artwork will be for sale, though others will not, depending on the artist's preference.
There will be an artists' reception on Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., during which the public may meet the artists and discuss their work, as well as view the displays.
Each guild member can submit two entries.
“We have a new format and hope this show will be more 'hands-on' and an expanded version of our earlier shows,” Hall said. “We want this to be a bigger show and give more opportunities for guild members to put their art on walls.”
The work will be judged by Bridges, a Tarpon Springs native, who works in mixed-media, when not teaching students at the Harrison school in Lakeland. Bridges is a graduate of The Cooper Union in New York City and is a past recipient of a prestigious grant from the National Foundation for the Advancement of the Arts. He also has exhibited at the Corcoran Museum of Art in Washington, D.C., as well as numerous state and local art shows.
The show is free and open to the public during library hours.
