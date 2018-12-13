Looking at a weather forecast of thunderstorms and high winds for Friday, Dec. 14, the Magical Illumination Christmas Parade in Bartow has been rescheduled.
The decision to do so came after staff for Main Street Bartow and its partners conferred Thursday, deciding to instead hold the parade next Thursday, Dec. 20.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and the 96 floats registered in the parade will follow the same route of walking north on Broadway and turning onto Main Street.
“We say rain or shine, but [Friday's weather] looks like this is going to be severe,” said Main Street Bartow Director Linda Holcomb. “We can't jeopardize anyone's safety and a lot of people put a lot money in their floats.”
The 96 floats were notified Thursday morning via email that the parade had been rescheduled. Holcomb said she has spent a good part of her day notifying others of the postponement. For ongoing updates and information, consult Main Street Bartow's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/253822838826082/.
